Crime

April 24, 2017 8:05 PM

Suspect identified in November killing of man found dead in a car

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a man wanted in the November killing of Deon Davis, who was found dead in a car.

Jadarius Irving McCall, 26, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said Monday. Anyone with information on McCall’s whereabouts should call 911.

Jadarius McCall
Jadarius McCall
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Davis, 33, was found dead of a gunshot wound on Nov. 11 in a parked car in the 2800 block of West Boulevard, police said.

A woman at the scene told investigators she was inside the vehicle with Davis when the shooting occurred and she had been shot in the hand. Medic took her to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the woman’s name, and it remains unclear what relationship the woman had to Davis.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death

Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death 1:27

Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death
Woman stabbed to death in North Charlotte 0:26

Woman stabbed to death in North Charlotte
Indian grocery store a hate crime target 1:24

Indian grocery store a hate crime target

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos