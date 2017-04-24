Suspect identified in November killing of man found dead in a car

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a man wanted in the November killing of Deon Davis, who was found dead in a car.
Jadarius Irving McCall, 26, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said Monday. Anyone with information on McCall’s whereabouts should call 911.
Davis, 33, was found dead of a gunshot wound on Nov. 11 in a parked car in the 2800 block of West Boulevard, police said.
A woman at the scene told investigators she was inside the vehicle with Davis when the shooting occurred and she had been shot in the hand. Medic took her to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released the woman’s name, and it remains unclear what relationship the woman had to Davis.
