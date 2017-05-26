2 charged with murder in killing of Charlotte Uber driver

Police have issued warrants charging two men with murder in the kidnapping and death of Charlotte Uber driver Mario Johnis Medina-Chevez.
Officers found Medina-Chevez’s body on Thursday in a field in Rock Hill. The 44-year-old driver had been missing since Saturday.
Diontray Divan Adams, 24, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, have been in custody in Maryland since their arrest there on Monday night. Adams was initially charged with financial credit card fraud and outstanding Maryland warrants, and Stevens with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police have added murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon charges against the pair, according to warrants issued in Mecklenburg County. Stevens also was charged with no operator’s license and communicating threats.
Medina-Chevez, who had taken a job as an Uber driver to earn extra money for a family vacation, left his Charlotte home Saturday night to pick up a passenger, expecting to be gone only an hour or two. He never returned.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Major Cam Selvey declined to say how CMPD learned Medina-Chevez’s body was off Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill or how police believe he died. The body was not found buried, he said.
Police know of no relationship the suspects had with Medina-Chevez, Selvey said.
Adams and Stevens were arrested after police began investigating a fraudulent use of Medina-Chavez’s credit card. At 11:50 p.m. Monday, CMPD detectives were notified that Maryland State Police received a license plate reader hit on Medina-Chevez’s 2008 Nissan Pathfinder. It had been spotted near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police then stopped the Pathfinder and detained the four occupants. Adams and Stevens were taken to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department in Annapolis, where they were interviewed by CMPD homicide detectives. The other occupants were released and not charged.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments