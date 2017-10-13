Police arrest Panthers fan accused of bloodying the face of another fan at game

Police on Friday arrested a Panthers fan accused of punching another fan in the face and bloodying him during the Panthers-Eagles game – an attack fans caught on video.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they had arrested Kyle Adam Maraghy, 26, of Charlotte, and charged him with simple assault. He was jailed on $1,500 bail.
.@CMPD has arrested Kyle Adam Maraghy, charged him with simple assault in connection with this incident. He is being taken to Meck jail. https://t.co/yYF774IbkR— CMPD News (@CMPD) October 13, 2017
A video of the encounter shot by fan Warren Carrigan shows a fan in a black Cam Newton jersey turning around and rapidly punching a seated fan several times. Blood quickly streams down the seated fan’s face.
Carrigan said on Facebook that the two men argued and that a woman and her son, seated between them, left in the third quarter. Carrigan said in his post the man who eventually was punched wasn’t happy that the other man and his girlfriend stood in front of him throughout the game. The two men exchanged more words before the seated fan was punched.
“The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view,” Carrigan said in his post.
The Panthers reviewed the tape and identified the man in the video, the team said in a statement earlier Friday.
“We are working with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law,” Lance Emory, the Panthers’ executive director of risk management, said in the statement. “The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience. The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium.”
The victim, a 62-year-old man who has not been publicly identified, was treated for minor injuries in the stadium, police said.
Maraghy pleaded guilty to felony drug possession in Watauga County in 2010 and received a suspended sentence, court records show. He lived in Mooresville at the time.
He also received a prayer for judgment on a misdemeanor larceny charge in Iredell County in 2009 and was ordered to stay away from Walmart, records show. A prayer for judgment means a final judgment of conviction is not recorded in a case.
