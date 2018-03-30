Murder outside South Tryon Panera Bread wasn't random, cops say. Suspect arrested.

An arrest has been made in the killing of a man found in car during the lunch rush at a Panera Bread in southwest Charlotte on Thursday.
Jeffrey Javon Boggs, 24, of Rock Hill, is charged with the murder of Demarco Trayvon Pegues, 31, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Boggs was arrested Thursday afternoon at a hotel on Lucky Penny Street in Charlotte, police said.
Jail records show Boggs is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and communicating threats. Records indicate its his first arrest in Mecklenburg County.
Investigators say the two men knew each other. However, detectives said they are still working to find out a motive for the killing.
Pegues was found inside a car at a shopping center on the 8100 block of South Tryon Street, which is home to a Panera, a Chili's and an IHOP, among other restaurants and shops. He had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, CMPD officials said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
