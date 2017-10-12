Here’s what you need to know about 19 school board candidates and CMS bonds

More Videos 1:22 The ABCs of Charter Schools Pause 1:26 Myra Gassman discusses her passion for Japanese design at “Charlotte Collects: Contemporary Couture and Fabulous Fashion” 1:36 NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka "there's been no Oppression" rant 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:35 Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 2:06 Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 1:48 Lisa Dargan discusses her fairytale-invoking voluminous skirt made from ostrich feathers created by Giambattista Valli 1:22 Locals react to DACA announcement 0:44 Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area 1:45 CMPD use of force demo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

CMS bonds: what are they, and what do they mean for parents? On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now. On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

