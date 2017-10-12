More Videos

  • CMS bonds: what are they, and what do they mean for parents?

    On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now.

On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now.
On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Education

Here’s what you need to know about 19 school board candidates and CMS bonds

By Ann Doss Helms

ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

October 12, 2017 1:45 PM

The Nov. 7 election is a big one for people who care about education in Mecklenburg County.

The county is seeking voter approval for $922 million in bonds for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to build 10 new schools, replace seven existing ones and renovate or expand 12 more.

And six district seats on the nine-member school board are up for election in a nonpartisan race. With three incumbents stepping down, the election is guaranteed to usher in some new leadership. The new crew will work with Superintendent Clayton Wilcox, who took the top job in July, to set policy for America’s 18th largest school district, with about 150,000 students and more than 19,000 employees.

One CMS candidate could end up suing herself. What public records show about the race.

District 1: Northern District 1 school board candidates differ on bonds and other CMS issues

District 2: Two West Charlotte graduates compete for District 2 CMS school board seat

District 3: CMS school board’s District 3 draws a crowd of candidates with an unusual situation

District 4: CMS board will have a new District 4 member for the first time in 12 years

District 5: Three-way competition to be new CMS District 5 school board member is fierce

District 6: Big difference on student assignment distinguishes District 6 CMS board candidates

SCHOOL BOND REFERENDUM

What would the CMS bond do for your school and neighborhood? Here’s the scoop

CMS wants millions to expand magnets. Would that shortchange neighborhood schools?

North Meck balks at $922 million school bond plan. Can CMS overcome that resistance?

  • Collinswood is too old, too crowded -- and in high demand. CMS has plans.

    Replacing the crowded 58-year-old building that houses Collinswood Language Academy is top priority in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools 2017 bond package.

Collinswood is too old, too crowded -- and in high demand. CMS has plans.

Replacing the crowded 58-year-old building that houses Collinswood Language Academy is top priority in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools 2017 bond package.

John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Last CMS bond was $295 million in 2013. Eight projects are done, nine are not.

There’s support for $922 million school bond, mixed reviews for CMS, poll finds

