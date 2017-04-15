Authorities identify Charlotte boy crushed at rotating restaurant

Here’s what we know about incident in which a 5-year-old Charlotte boy died after being crushed Friday in a rotating restaurant atop a downtown Atlanta skyscraper:
▪ He was identified Saturday afternoon by investigators as Charles Holt, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
▪ The boy and his parents were visiting from Charlotte, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said. According to multiple media reports, they were staying at a nearby hotel but had chosen to eat lunch Friday afternoon at The Sun Dial restaurant on the 71st floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.
▪ The restaurant’s lunch service officially ends at 2:30 p.m. on weekdays; the incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. “We know they (were) the last customers for the lunch crowd, and this was very tragic,” a spokesman for the Atlanta Police Department told CNN.
▪ “The family was seated at a window table. At some point, the child ... wandered away from the table,” a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “Somehow, the child became lodged between the wall and a table as the dining area rotated.” Sensors in the apparatus automatically caused the rotation to stop.
▪ “His whole body was caught in between maybe 4 or 5 inches of space and his head took the brunt of the injury,” police told Atlanta’s NBC affiliate, WXIA. “It crushed his little small body.”
▪ In a news conference, police told media that staff and patrons at the restaurant quickly rushed to the boy’s aid. “The amount of people who were helping was amazing,” a spokesman said. “They were moving furniture, they were pulling chairs – chairs that were bolted to the floor – they were pulling them up to try to get the child out.”
▪ The boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, less than a mile away, where he was pronounced dead at about 4:20 p.m., according to multiple reports. As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, his identity had not yet been released by authorities.
▪ The Westin Peachtree Plaza issued this statement Friday: “We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family.”
▪ The revolving platform atop the 73-story hotel makes a complete rotation every hour, giving diners at The Sun Dial restaurant (on the 71st floor) spectacular views of the city and suburbs. There’s also a bar level (on 73) and a viewing terrace (on 72) for those who want to take in the panorama without the food. It opened in 1976.
▪ The restaurant will remain closed through the normally busy Easter weekend.
▪ It’s expected that the boy’s name will be released Saturday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments