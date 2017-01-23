After McCrory incident, Sen. Bishop plans bill to protect former NC officials

A Mecklenburg County lawmaker plans to introduce legislation in response to a video of a crowd of protesters chasing former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory down an alley in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Dan Bishop, a Charlotte Republican, said Monday his measure would make it a crime to “threaten, intimidate, or retaliate against a present or former North Carolina official in the course of, or on account of, the performance of his or her duties.”
That was a response to a video that showed protesters herding the former governor down an alley and chanting “shame” and “anti-gay bigot” at the governor who signed House Bill 2.
In a news release, Bishop said he would also ask lawmakers “to take other appropriate steps to guarantee the personal safety of Gov. McCrory by all necessary means.”
“If Gov. McCrory were a former official of the District of Columbia, this incident might have been a crime punishable by five years in prison,” Bishop said in his release. “…So should it be in North Carolina. This is dangerous. Jim Hunt, Bev Purdue and other governors never faced riotous mobs in their post-service, private lives, without personal security.”
Bishop also said the Observer “laughed off” the episode with a story that he called “contemptible.”
Comments