Mecklenburg County manager says Marcus Smith may still bid on soccer team

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio told commissioners Monday morning that Marcus Smith may still apply for a Major League Soccer team by Tuesday’s deadline, even though the City Council last week declined to consider spending $43.75 million to help fund the stadium.
In an email, Diorio said, “Marcus Smith is considering moving forward with an MLS application on Tuesday to give the City more time to consider the stadium proposal.”
Commissioners on Thursday approved a plan that would raze Memorial Stadium and the Grady Cole Center to make way for a new 20,000-seat soccer stadium in Elizabeth. The county would spend $43.75 million on the $175 million stadium and the Smiths would spend $12.5 million.
The team would also pay the county $4.25 million a year for 25 years to repay a county loan to build the stadium.
The City Council was debating all week whether to move forward with also subsidizing the stadium, using hotel/motel occupancy taxes to pay for its $43.75 million share. But council members said they didn’t have enough time to vet the proposal, and Mayor Jennifer Roberts canceled a planned Friday public hearing and vote.
MLS has said that applications for expansion teams are due Tuesday. Charlotte is one of 10 cities that were invited to bid for up to four new teams.
Getting the county’s approval was critical for the bid to move forward. The county owns the stadium site and commissioners had to agree to tear down the old stadium to build a new one.
It’s possible that Smith, president and chief operating officer of Speedway Motorsports, could ask the city for financial help and then amend his bid to MLS. In an interview with the Observer, Smith said he didn’t have renderings of his new stadium ready, and that he would send them to the league when they were finished.
After the city pulled out, some commissioners questioned whether the county’s agreement with Smith was still valid. Diorio said she believed it was.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
