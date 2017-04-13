Seen as last hope, Charlotte School of Law dean resigns three weeks into job

Scott Broyles, whose appointment as dean of struggling Charlotte School of Law temporarily reunited students, faculty and alumni behind the struggling school, unexpectedly resigned Thursday morning after three weeks on the job.
Broyles said he submitted his letter of resignation a little after 9 a.m. As he was packing up his office, Broyles told the Observer that he felt “I was no longer being effective in my job.”
Broyles’ appointment to the No. 2 position at the uptown school drew universal approval from students, graduates and faculty, which had all called on top school leaders to resign in the wake of massive problems with the federal government and the American Bar Association that still threaten to close the for-profit law school.
Broyles cited disagreements with the administration over strategies to best serve the school, and a growing frustration with the Department of Education’s continue refusal to release loans to cover tuition and living expenses of Charlotte Law’s students for his decision. He called the students’ financial plight “tragic.”
He also said that his “frank” public comments about the school’s problems, which he made after his appointment, ruffled other administrators.
“A lot of straws continued to pile on the camel’s back,” he said. “If I felt I could affect anything positive for the school at this point, I would not have resigned. I’m not able to do that anymore.”
Broyles will remain on the faculty. Word of his sudden departure caught the school’s community by surprise.
Third-year student Margaret Kocaj of Charlotte said the news brought her to tears.
“He is a man of great integrity, a former federal prosecutor,” she said, minutes after she learned of Broyles’ decision. “I can only imagine that something challenged that integrity.”
Now, Kocaj said, the future of the school seems more imperiled than ever.
“He gave us hope. Without him, I feel that there is no hope,” Kocaj said. “I don’t know what is going to happen. In a couple of weeks I do know that I’m going to graduate. Thank God.”
Embattled school President Chidi Ogene did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Alumni president Lee Robertson Jr., a Charlotte attorney, said he was scheduled to have lunch today with Broyles to discuss the school’s future.
“Obviously, I’m confused by this and concerned by what it may mean,” Robertson said. “The law school had been lobbying the Department of Education to restore federal student loan(s) ... and we were all hoping for a positive announcement in the next few days. I still hope to hear that those efforts have been successful, but am concerned for what this may mean.”
This is a breaking story. Please see charlotteobserver.com for updates
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
Comments