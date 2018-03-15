Remember those pink hats? Knitters have a new protest fashion for March For Our Lives.

The creative knitters who made pink hats a national protest symbol have a new design for March 24: Evil eye gloves.
The gloves, featuring a traditional symbol used to ward off evil, will debut at March For Our Lives, a nationwide rally against gun violence organized in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
Krista Suh, a California artist who launched the pink pussyhat craze for the 2017 Women’s March, is now sharing a pattern for gloves that will create “a sea of eyes” at the marches in Washington, D.C., and across the nation. It’s designed to let elected officials know people are watching them, as well as symbolize protection for schoolchildren and other shooting victims.
JoDee Collins has organized her knitting group, Lib-CLT Stitch and Bitch, to whip up gloves for a busload of people going to the Washington march from Charlotte. Rachel Hewitt, who is active in Charlotte Women’s March, chartered the bus to Washington and says the 54 seats sold out quickly.
Never miss a local story.
Students from several Charlotte-area schools are organizing a local march from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte.
On Wednesday thousands of students across the Charlotte area rallied at schools as part of the National School Walkout to mourn the Stoneman Douglas deaths and call for an end to school shootings.
The March 24 event will feature hundreds of rallies around the world, including most of the Carolinas’ cities. It’s being organized by Stoneman Douglas students, with financial support from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg to promote gun control legislation.
Anyone who wants to knit evil eye gloves can find a pattern at http://kristasuh.com/evil-eye-glove/.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments