Donald Trump to speak Thursday at Cabarrus County rally

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to rally supporters Thursday in Concord, with polls showing a dead heat in North Carolina just days ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on N.C. 49. He has a later event in Johnston County.
Across the state, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is holding an afternoon rally in the Greenville area and a Thursday night event in Raleigh with Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The intense focus of both campaigns on North Carolina highlights how close the race is and the state’s pivotal role. With 15 electoral votes at stake, both campaigns are launching an all-out blitz of candidate and surrogate visits in the race’s final week.
The Real Clear Politics average of statewide polls Thursday showed Trump with 46.8 percent of likely voter support and Clinton with 46.6 percent. Though Trump has been dogged by issues – such as claims from a dozen women he groped or inappropriately touched them, controversies such as his proposed Muslim ban and border wall with Mexico and leaked 2005 audio in which he describes grabbing women without consent – polls have tightened recently.
Clinton has been followed by controversies of her own, most notably the FBI’s renewed interest in her private email server following the discovery of messages on a computer used by disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner and his estranged wife, top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. The FBI is investigating allegations that Weiner had been sexting with a Gaston County 15-year-old.
46.8 percent
Trump support in North Carolina
46.6 percent
Clinton support in North Carolina
Source: Real Clear Politics polling average
Trump is scheduled to start Thursday with a rally in Florida, then head to Pennsylvania before the Concord rally. Then he’s set to go to Selma, N.C., in the eastern part of the start, Thursday night. He spoke at the Cabarrus Arena in March, during the primary contest, as anti-Trump efforts were accelerating and his support was growing.
After Thursday, Trump and Clinton will have visited North Carolina 21 times between them since June. That’s in addition to near-daily rallies over the last two weeks by both vice-presidential nominees and high-profile campaigners such as President Barack Obama (in Chapel Hill on Wednesday and coming to Charlotte on Friday), Ivanka Trump and first lady Michelle Obama.
Early voting is already well underway in North Carolina, lending greater urgency to get-out-the-vote efforts. And the presidential race could figure into two prominent statewide contests: Gov. Pat McCrory and Sen. Richard Burr, both Republicans, are trying to fend off challenges from Democrats Roy Cooper and Deborah Ross.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments