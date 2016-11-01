You know who else doesn’t like HB2? Republicans

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project Pause

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees