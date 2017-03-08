Charlotte 49ers win C-USA women’s tournament opener over Marshall

- Charlotte locked up a 71-66 first-round win over Marshall on Wednesday to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA basketball tournament.
Lefty Webster led the 49ers with a near triple-double effort – 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
“It was a gritty win for our team,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “... Our kids never folded and stayed strong and stayed together to win the game.”
Marshall turned the ball over only five times (tying a C-USA tournament record) but could not overcome a seven-point halftime deficit.
Charlotte senior Ciara Gregory topped 1,000 career points, the 23rd player in program history to hit that mark.
The win marked Consuegra’s second-ever C-USA tournament win. Her first came in 2015 against Marshall.
The 49ers' quarterfinal game tips off Thursday at 4 p.m.
