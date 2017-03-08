Charlotte 49ers bounced in wild 1st-round C-USA tournament loss to Alabama-Birmingham

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team' Pause

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

2:08 UNC's Jackson: 'None of these guys on this team are selfish'

1:50 UNC, Duke and N.C. State mascots have some rivalry fun

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

0:50 Cop involved shooting

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.'

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen