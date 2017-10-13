More Videos

  • Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

    North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

College Sports

UNC receives report from NCAA on academic scandal

By Andrew Carter

October 13, 2017 9:03 AM

CHAPEL HILL

UNC-Chapel Hill on Friday morning received its long-awaited judgment from the NCAA Committee on Infractions, which provided a final ruling in an investigation that began 3 ½ years ago. The university received the final investigative report at 8 a.m.

It is expected to be released publicly at 10 a.m., with a media teleconference with university and NCAA officials to follow at 11 a.m. At their most severe, the penalties that UNC is facing could include postseason bans and the vacation of victories, including championships.

The university will have 15 days to appeal the ruling, if it wishes to do so. The NCAA enforcement staff alleged that UNC committed five Level I violations – the most serious the NCAA can levy – connected to the bogus African Studies courses at the heart of the investigation.

The allegations included a lack of institutional control, failure to monitor, and extra benefits in association with the courses.

This is a developing story.

  • UNC academic scandal explained

    The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. UNC officials are in Nashville this week at a hearing before the NCAA infractions committee.

