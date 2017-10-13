UNC receives report from NCAA on academic scandal

More Videos 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause 1:06 UNC coaches and officials arrive for closed-door NCAA infractions hearing in August 2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 1:06 Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 0:52 Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run 2:33 Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:46 Panthers fans tailgate, celebrate first home game 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA