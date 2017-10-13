UNC receives report from NCAA on academic scandal

UNC-Chapel Hill on Friday morning received its long-awaited judgment from the NCAA Committee on Infractions, which provided a final ruling in an investigation that began 3 ½ years ago. The university received the final investigative report at 8 a.m.
It is expected to be released publicly at 10 a.m., with a media teleconference with university and NCAA officials to follow at 11 a.m. At their most severe, the penalties that UNC is facing could include postseason bans and the vacation of victories, including championships.
The university will have 15 days to appeal the ruling, if it wishes to do so. The NCAA enforcement staff alleged that UNC committed five Level I violations – the most serious the NCAA can levy – connected to the bogus African Studies courses at the heart of the investigation.
The allegations included a lack of institutional control, failure to monitor, and extra benefits in association with the courses.
This is a developing story.
