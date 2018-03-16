Davidson brought SEC-quality players. Here’s how Kentucky knew how to contain them.

Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge and Kellan Grady proved again and again this season they could have played in a conference like the SEC.
Building a reputation like that is terrific, except it stencils their names in capital letters at the top of scouting reports. Those were the two guys who Kentucky had to stop Thursday night. Those were the two guys who combined to shoot 8-of-31 from the field in Davidson’s 78-73 loss in the NCAA tournament.
Aldridge and Grady aren’t Davidson’s only talent. Guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson shot Davidson back into this game in the second half, making all six of his 3-pointers to finish with 21 points. However, it was clear immediately in this game that Kentucky would send all that length and quickness in the direction of Aldridge and Grady, who averaged more than 39 points combined this season.
Thursday, they paired up for 28 points; certainly not nonfactors, but pretty much what Kentucky coach John Calipari set out to do when he saw Davidson when the bids were announced Sunday.
Calipari said postgame Davidson is a tough team to guard, and that wasn’t just good manners. As Calipari described Wednesday, Davidson is so much Kentucky isn’t this season: A group full of experience that executes with a high degree of precision.
Of course, Kentucky is so much Davidson isn’t, as far as length and quickness. Davidson coach Bob McKillop said Monday Kentucky’s players have the kind of closing speed you’d associate with great defensive backs in football. He was not exaggerating.
Calipari directed his players to get out on Davidson’s shooters more along the 3-point line than typical this season, taking the calculated risk they could recover in time not to give up a bunch of layups. No question that affected Aldridge, who finished this game 1-of-9 from 3-point range.
“They’re a very long team,” said Aldridge, who is 6-8. “They did a good job of knowing where I was at, and trying to close out every time I saw the ball.”
You direct enough attention at any scorer, and he can be contained. Sooner or later, it gets in a player’s head, as in when Aldridge ended up by himself along the baseline in the second half, after a scramble for a loose ball, and still missed a 3. It happens, even to superstars, and someone else has to step in.
Grady, the Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year, was the next alternative, but he had a similar night, shooting 1-of-5 from 3, and 4-of-14 overall.
Grady had said Wednesday the quick turnaround might work in Davidson’s favor, reducing Kentucky’s preparation time for a team unlike what they typically see in the SEC. His point was valid – Calipari said roughly the same – except for a coincidence: Rick Barnes became SEC-member Tennessee’s coach and his style of offense is quite similar to McKillop’s, particularly in how Davidson uses baseline drives to set up open 3s.
“If we had never seen this stuff before, we would have had no chance. None,” Calipari said.
That might be stretching the truth, but this was a two-possession game late, and Davidson can go home feeling great about this season and the future. Aldridge is a senior, but Grady will be back and Luke Frampton, who missed the season with an ACL tear, could be a terrific complement to Grady’s talent.
I asked Calipari postgame how Aldridge or Grady would fare in the SEC. His reply was emphatic.
“I had friends from within (the Atlantic 10) who told me, ‘You know, they have guys who could play for you guys.’ And they do.”
Yes, they did. Just not quite enough of them to close the deal.
KENTUCKY 78, DAVIDSON 73
DAVIDSON (21-12): Aldridge 4-17 3-3 12, Michelsen 2-4 0-0 5, Grady 4-14 7-8 16, Gudmundsson 6-14 3-4 21, Pritchett 2-2 0-0 6, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Magarity 5-7 1-2 11, Wynter 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Reigel 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 14-17 73.
KENTUCKY (25-10): Richards 1-1 0-0 2, Knox 8-16 9-11 25, Washington 5-8 1-2 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-13 9-10 19, Diallo 3-4 2-2 8, Killeya-Jones 2-5 4-5 8, Gabriel 0-1 1-2 1, Green 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-51 26-32 78.
Halftime—Kentucky 34-24. 3-Point Goals—Davidson 11-33 (Gudmundsson 6-11, Pritchett 2-2, Michelsen 1-3, Grady 1-5, Aldridge 1-9, Magarity 0-1, Reigel 0-2), Kentucky 0-6 (Green 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Knox 0-3). Fouled Out—Washington, Reigel. Rebounds—Davidson 26 (Magarity 6), Kentucky 34 (Gilgeous-Alexander 8). Assists—Davidson 12 (Gudmundsson 3), Kentucky 11 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7). Total Fouls—Davidson 22, Kentucky 19.
