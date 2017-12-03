Video captures nasty brawl in stands during Clemson’s 38-3 win over Miami in ACC Championship

Facebook user Corey Washington posted video of a nasty brawl that broke out between fans during Saturday’s ACC football championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson beat Miami 38-3.

One fan appears to be slammed onto the chairs and concrete floor of the stands and ends up with a bloody face. Two men are separated and fans remind them that there are kids nearby. One fan is restrained from going after the one who is bleeding before the situation appears to die down.

The footage is reminiscent of a fight that broke out among fans at the Eagles-Panthers game in October, a game also at Bank of America Stadium.