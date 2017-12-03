More Videos

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Pause
Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs 2:53

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on limiting New Orleans Saints explosive plays 0:53

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on limiting New Orleans Saints explosive plays

Andrew Murray settles in as US Attorney 2:30

Andrew Murray settles in as US Attorney

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Vance football ready for Harding challenge 2:24

Vance football ready for Harding challenge

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

  • Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

    This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Football

Video captures nasty brawl in stands during Clemson’s 38-3 win over Miami in ACC Championship

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 03, 2017 12:23 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Facebook user Corey Washington posted video of a nasty brawl that broke out between fans during Saturday’s ACC football championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson beat Miami 38-3.

One fan appears to be slammed onto the chairs and concrete floor of the stands and ends up with a bloody face. Two men are separated and fans remind them that there are kids nearby. One fan is restrained from going after the one who is bleeding before the situation appears to die down.

The footage is reminiscent of a fight that broke out among fans at the Eagles-Panthers game in October, a game also at Bank of America Stadium.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Pause
Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs 2:53

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on limiting New Orleans Saints explosive plays 0:53

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on limiting New Orleans Saints explosive plays

Andrew Murray settles in as US Attorney 2:30

Andrew Murray settles in as US Attorney

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Vance football ready for Harding challenge 2:24

Vance football ready for Harding challenge

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

  • ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

    Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney and Miami Head Football Coach Mark Richt speak during press conferences at Bank of America Stadium Friday afternoon about Saturday's ACC Championship game.

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

View More Video