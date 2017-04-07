LaVar Ball says UCLA lost to Kentucky in NCAAs because of ‘3 white guys’

Well, LaVar Ball is back in the headlines again.
This time, the father of the soon-to-be NBA lottery pick Lonzo Ball says the reason Lonzo’s UCLA team lost to Kentucky in the NCAA tournament was because “three white guys” couldn’t pick up the slack after his son injured his hamstring. Kentucky beat UCLA 86-75 in a game to go to the Elite 8 last month after Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox had a career-high 39 points.
LaVar Ball told Southern California News Group that “realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow.”
The comment appears to be a reference to UCLA starters T.J. Leaf, Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh.
Ball says his son “popped his hamstring” during the loss to Kentucky in the round of 16. Lonzo Ball never mentioned the injury publicly, but his father says “he’s never going to make excuses.”
The Associated Press contributed
