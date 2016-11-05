Mecklenburg boys basketball players to watch

Raquan Brown, Jaden Springer, Rocky River: Brown, a 6-foo-4 sophomore, averaged 13 points, five rebounds and four assists last season. Springer, 6-2, who was invited to a USA Basketball developmental camp in Colorado, is considered a top 10 national recruit in his freshman class.
Cam Hamilton, Marcus Neal, Vance: Hamilton, a 5-11 senior, averaged 20.7 points last season. Neal, a 5-11 senior, added 14, helping form one of the area’s best backcourts.
Justyn Hamilton, Independence: Hamilton, a 6-10 senior, has committed to Temple. He’s considered a top 10 recruit in the state.
Bates Jones, Charlotte Latin, 6-8, Sr., F: Has committed to Davidson. He averaged 19 points, nine rebounds last season.
B.J. Mack, J.C. Tharrington, Rob Peterson, Charlotte Christian: Mack, a 6-8 sophomore, has committed to Virginia Tech. Tharrington, a 6-0 sophomore, is a sweet-shooting point guard. Peterson, a 6-6 senior, is another Division I recruit.
Jaylan McGill, Olympic, 6-1, Sr., G: Top 20 N.C. senior recruit returned to Olympic after transferring to Winston-Salem’s Quality Education last year.
Wes Morgan, Ardrey Kell, 6-7, Sr., F: Morgan, a North Florida recruit, is one of the state’s best shooters. Made school-record nine 3-pointers against Harding.
Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian, 6-3, So, G: Explosive wing averaged 15 points and is a tenacious defender.
Isaac Suffren, Devon Dotson, Trey Wertz, Providence Day: All three are top 20 recruits in the N.C. 2018 class with more than 30 college offers between them. Suffren, a 6-3 junior, transferred from Myers Park. Dotson, a 6-1 junior, and Wertz, a 6-5 junior, helped lead Chargers to an NCISAA 3A state title, the Observer’s Sweet 16 title and a trip to the DICKS’ national championship in New York last season.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte, 6-6, So., G: Big point guard is beginning to attract Division I college attention.
Vaud Worthy, Tristan Maxwell, Jae’lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: Worthy, a 6-2 junior, is the nephew of Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy. ...Maxwell, a 6-2 freshman, is son of former NBA star Vernon “Mad Max” Maxwell. ...Withers, a 6-8 post player, is the son of former Charlotte 49ers and West Charlotte star Curtis Withers.
