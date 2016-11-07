So why isn’t the N.C. high school football playoff schedule out yet?

My email this morning is full of people basically asking the same question:
Where is the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff schedule?
For most teams in the Charlotte Observer coverage area, the regular-season ended Friday. In most years, that would mean that the NCHSAA would release its prep playoff pairings on Saturday. But Saturday -- and Sunday -- came and went with no pairings. So football fans are left wondering, “What’s the deal?”
Well, three weeks ago, the NCHSAA decided to add an extra week to the regular-season after Hurricane Matthew deposited heavy rains throughout eastern North Carolina. Massive flooding damage closed schools and forced postponement of games. Those games will be made up Friday, and the playoff schedule will be released Saturday.
That means that the first round of the playoffs moves back a week, to Nov. 18, and the state finals will be Dec. 16-17 instead of Dec. 9-10. South Carolina schools made a similar move and pushed back their football playoffs, too.
So this week, there is one high school football game in Mecklenburg County -- Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian for the private school state title -- and a whole lot of public schools with a surprise week off.
This week’s Charlotte-area high school football schedule
NCISAA Playoffs
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin, Div. I final, 7 p.m.
Cannon School at High Point Christian, Div. II semifinals, 7 p.m.
Statesville Christian at Trinity Christian, Div. III semifinals
