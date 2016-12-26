Charlotte-Area High School Basketball Players of the Week

Boys Players of the Week
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: Named all-tournament at the prestigious Chick-Fil-A tournament for second straight year. Dotson averaged 26 points, nine rebounds and had 34 points and 10 rebounds against state power Cannon School Friday.
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School: 26 points, on 12-for-19 shooting, plus 10 rebounds and four assists in a 76-61 win over No. 5 Providence Day at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia Friday. Hamilton, a top 30 national recruit, was named to the all-tournament team. In three games, Hamilton had 94 points and 23 rebounds.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: Scored career-high 55 points against Bandys last week, a top 10 single-game scoring performance in N.C. High School Athletic Association history. In three games last week, Surratt scored 110 points.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: Springer, the state’s top recruit in the class of 2020, had a career-high 39 points in a 75-55 win over Northside Christian. He had 27 points in a win over Harding Friday.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: Averaged 23 points, seven rebounds at the Chick-Fil-A; had 32 points, 10 rebounds against regional power John Carroll (TN)
Girls Players of the Week
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: Led her team to the Queen City Clash championship Friday with 23 points, 24 rebounds, seven blocks in win over Independence. Also had 27 points, 21 rebounds against Rabun Gap; and 23 points, 19 rebounds against Porter Gaud.
Rinnah Green, Butler: 19 points in a 52-39 upset win over Rock Hill in the championship of last week’s YC Winborn tournament. Green was named tournament MVP.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 32 points, 14 rebounds, three steals in a 62-44 win over Bunker Hill last Tuesday; 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, four blocks in a 70-49 win over Fort Mill Comenius Wednesday.
Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian: In her first week back from ACL surgery, McLean earned all-tournament honors at the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational in Myrtle Beach. The sophomore had 16 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals, six assists in a 62-60 win over Socastee last Tuesday.
Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge: 20 points, 13 rebounds in win over Cox Mill last Monday; 19 points, 12 rebounds in a win over Carson Tuesday.
Comments