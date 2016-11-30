Rocky River’s Jaden Springer moves to top of Prep Hoop NC’s class of 2020 rankings

Jaden Springer (@_.jaden_ ) Rocky River, Class of 2020 - Only a freshmen but this already a phenomenal 2 way player #CHC #RockyRiver #IONA pic.twitter.com/PShAK0Wcg6— Gabe Blair (@TrainerGee) November 28, 2016
Rocky River High freshman Jaden Springer has moved up into the top spot in the revised Prep Hoops North Carolina rankings for the class of 2020.
Springer, a 6-2 wing, is considered a top 15 national recruit. Tuesday, he had his first triple double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in leading the Ravens to their first win over Ardrey Kell in nearly four years.
Prep Hoops North Carolina is one of three major statewide recruiting services, along with NC Preps and Phenom Hoop Report. Each puts out its own rankings. Prep Hoops North Carolina also released its updated class of 2017 rankings and updated class of 2018 rankings Tuesday. It released its class of 2019 rankings Wednesday.
▪ In the 2020 rankings, three Mecklenburg County players are in the top 10: Springer, North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell, son of former Houston Rocket Vernon “Mad Max” Maxwell, and Providence Day’s Luke Stankavage.
Also in the top 30: No. 9 Tyler Alexander of Cannon School; No. 11 Christian Bailey of Statesville Christian; No. 12 Ford Cooper of Carmel Christian; No. 14 DeMar Anderson of North Mecklenburg; No. 15 Dedrick Givens of Olympic; No. 16 Jacolbe Cowan of Providence Day; No. 17 Maurice Brown of Berry; and No. 19 Jackson Threadgill of Concord.
Prep Hoops North Carolina Class of 2020 Rankings
Rank/Name/Height/Pos./School
1. Jaden Springer 6'3 SG Rocky River
2. Jalen Cone 5'10 PG Walkertown HS
3. Carson McCorkle 6'3 W Broughton
4. Justice Ajogbor 6'9 C Christ School
5. Tristan Maxwell 5'10 G North Mecklenburg
6. Evan Johnson 6'1 G Word of God
7. Callin Randolph 5'10 PG Mountain Heritage
8. Luke Stankavage 5'10 PG Providence Day
9. Tyler Alexander 6'1 G Cannon School
10. Quincy Smith 6'1 G East Surry
11. Christian Bailey 6'4 W Statesville Christian
12. Ford Cooper 5'10 G Carmel Christian
13. Davis Amos 6'5 F Hickory HS
14. DeMar Anderson 6'1 SG North Mecklenburg
15. Dedrick Givens 6'5 W Olympic
16. Jacolbe Cowen 6'5 SF Providence Day
17. Maurice Brown 6'0 PG Berry Academy
18. Dylan Blake 5'9 PG First Flight
19. Jackson Threadgill 6'4 SG Concord HS
20. Jefferson Boaz 6'6 F East Surry
21. David Brewer 5'9 PG Southern Wayne
22. Micah Jones 6'3 F Laney HS
23. Chris Mitchell 6'3 G North Lenoir HS
24. Lucas Jenkins 6'1 G Mountain Heritage
25. Jordan McNiell 6'0 PG Lumberton HS
26. Jordan High 5'11 G First Flight
27. Collin Guilford 5'10 G Pope John Paul II
28. Justus Shelton 6'8 C Mountain Heritage
29. Elijah Haynes 6'8 C Cleveland HS
30. Jared Porter 6'4 F Carrboro
