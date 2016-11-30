High School Sports

November 30, 2016 8:24 PM

Rocky River’s Jaden Springer moves to top of Prep Hoop NC’s class of 2020 rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Rocky River High freshman Jaden Springer has moved up into the top spot in the revised Prep Hoops North Carolina rankings for the class of 2020.

Springer, a 6-2 wing, is considered a top 15 national recruit. Tuesday, he had his first triple double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in leading the Ravens to their first win over Ardrey Kell in nearly four years.

Prep Hoops North Carolina is one of three major statewide recruiting services, along with NC Preps and Phenom Hoop Report. Each puts out its own rankings. Prep Hoops North Carolina also released its updated class of 2017 rankings and updated class of 2018 rankings Tuesday. It released its class of 2019 rankings Wednesday.

▪ In the 2020 rankings, three Mecklenburg County players are in the top 10: Springer, North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell, son of former Houston Rocket Vernon “Mad Max” Maxwell, and Providence Day’s Luke Stankavage.

Also in the top 30: No. 9 Tyler Alexander of Cannon School; No. 11 Christian Bailey of Statesville Christian; No. 12 Ford Cooper of Carmel Christian; No. 14 DeMar Anderson of North Mecklenburg; No. 15 Dedrick Givens of Olympic; No. 16 Jacolbe Cowan of Providence Day; No. 17 Maurice Brown of Berry; and No. 19 Jackson Threadgill of Concord.

Prep Hoops North Carolina Class of 2020 Rankings

Rank/Name/Height/Pos./School

1. Jaden Springer 6'3 SG Rocky River

2. Jalen Cone 5'10 PG Walkertown HS

3. Carson McCorkle 6'3 W Broughton

4. Justice Ajogbor 6'9 C Christ School

5. Tristan Maxwell 5'10 G North Mecklenburg

6. Evan Johnson 6'1 G Word of God

7. Callin Randolph 5'10 PG Mountain Heritage

8. Luke Stankavage 5'10 PG Providence Day

9. Tyler Alexander 6'1 G Cannon School

10. Quincy Smith 6'1 G East Surry

11. Christian Bailey 6'4 W Statesville Christian

12. Ford Cooper 5'10 G Carmel Christian

13. Davis Amos 6'5 F Hickory HS

14. DeMar Anderson 6'1 SG North Mecklenburg

15. Dedrick Givens 6'5 W Olympic

16. Jacolbe Cowen 6'5 SF Providence Day

17. Maurice Brown 6'0 PG Berry Academy

18. Dylan Blake 5'9 PG First Flight

19. Jackson Threadgill 6'4 SG Concord HS

20. Jefferson Boaz 6'6 F East Surry

21. David Brewer 5'9 PG Southern Wayne

22. Micah Jones 6'3 F Laney HS

23. Chris Mitchell 6'3 G North Lenoir HS

24. Lucas Jenkins 6'1 G Mountain Heritage

25. Jordan McNiell 6'0 PG Lumberton HS

26. Jordan High 5'11 G First Flight

27. Collin Guilford 5'10 G Pope John Paul II

28. Justus Shelton 6'8 C Mountain Heritage

29. Elijah Haynes 6'8 C Cleveland HS

30. Jared Porter 6'4 F Carrboro

