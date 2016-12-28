Tuesday’s high school roundup: Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore has huge game in Raleigh

Elevator
↑Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek girls: Junior star scored her 1,000th point earlier this month against Mallard Creek.
↑Hoodies House National tournament: More than 25 Division I recruits, two USA Today Top 25 teams are at the event at Providence Day School Wednesday. Click here for a preview
↑East Lincoln Jam girls semifinals: Pretty neat matchup Wednesday between No. 4 Davidson Day and No. 14 Central Cabarrus Wednesday at 4 p.m.. Click here for full tournament schedules.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Troy Cracknell, Lake Norman Charter: 20 points in a 78-44 win over Garinger. Cracknell was 10-for-10 from the free throw line.
Grayson Hickert, Lake Norman Charter: 22 points, seven rebounds, four blocks in a 78-44 win over Garinger. Teammate Connor Reed (18 points, 4-4 3-pointers) also had a good game.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 37 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, two seals in a 66-57 win over North Mecklenburg. Caira McClain (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Eboni Tinsley (nine assists, seven points, four rebounds, four steals) also helped East Lincoln win its eighth straight game at the East Lincoln Winter Jam. Monell Dunlap led North (8-3) with 19.
Wendell Moore Jr., Cox Mill: 28 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and two assists to lead 3A Cox Mill to a 68-51 win over 4A Raleigh Broughton at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Moore, a 6-6 sophomore guard, made 13-of-21 field goal attempts. Teammate Jessie Malit (13 points, four rebounds, three assists) also had a strong game.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 36 points in a 100-86 win over North Lincoln. In four games, Surratt has scored 146 points, averaging 36.5 per game. He needs one more game to qualify for the national stat leaders, but 36.5 points per game would rank third in the nation.
Tuesday’s Girls Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 70, East Gaston 24: Junior Ahlana Smith had nine points, four rebounds and three steals and sophomore Dazia Lawrence had a team-high 12 points for the Mavericks (12-0). Mallard Creek busted the game open, outscoring East Gaston 24-5 in the second quarter. Shai Robinson (12 points) and Deja Smith (11) led the Warriors.
No. 4 Davidson Day 75, Forestview 49: Parker Tompkins had 25 points and Maya Caldwell added 15 in an easy win for the Patriots. Davidson Day -- which also got 14 points from Ryann Sinclair and 12 from Anika Riley -- led 26-7 after the first quarter.
No. 14 Central Cabarrus 64, Lake Norman Charter 39: Central Cabarrus freshman Ja-el Miller led all scorers with 16 points. Central senior Mahaley Holit had 14 points and five assists and freshman Aniyah Tate had 11 points and 12 rebounds in an easy win. Lake Norman Charter (3-6) got 12 points from Kezia Johnson and 10 from Summer Taylor.
Bandys 60, West Lincoln 34: Kendyl Medlin had a game-high 20 points at the People’s Bank Holiday tournament to lead her team to an easy win. McKenzie Deal added 14 for the Trojans. Kinsley Gilmore and Mattie Wyant, a pair of sophomores, led West Lincoln with 10 points each.
Lincolnton 65, North Lincoln 49: Ahead by just two points after the first quarter, Lincolnton began to pull away slowly at the People’s Bank Holiday Classic. Mica Dyson led the Wolves with 23 points and Destiny Wilson added 14. Rachel Nuhfer led North Lincoln with 12.
Tuesday’s Boys Roundup
No. 14 Forest Hills 59, Camden (SC) 37: Tyrese Barbour had 17 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (9-2) to a first-round win at the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic at Chesterfield High. Nas Tyson added 14 points. Will Hamock led Camden with 15.
Hickory Grove Christian 94, Queens Grant 71: Austin Hadden had 29 points, Cartier Jernigan 17, Jaylyn Hargett 14 and KJ Freeman and Joe Similton added 10 each as Hickory Grove pounded Queens Grant Tuesday. Terron Dixon had 20 for Queens Grant and Dayton Harvey 15. Hickory Grove (6-5) led by 17 after the first quarter and by 33 after the third.
