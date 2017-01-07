Lincolnton High WR Sage Surratt named N.C. Associated Press offensive player of the year

One year after his brother won the same award, Lincolnton High wide receiver Sage Surratt has been voted as the N.C. Associated Press offensive player of the year.
Surratt, 18, was selected by a panel of 23 media organizations statewide, including the Observer. Surratt received 21 of a possible 23 votes to make the AP all-state team, which was released earlier this week. That tied for the most with Shelby receiver Jayden Borders and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge.
A year ago, Surratt’s older brother, Chazz, won the N.C. offensive award. Chazz Surratt, now a quarterback at North Carolina, was later named Parade Magazine national player of the year.
“I’m just very grateful that I’ve even been selected,” Sage Surratt said Saturday afternoon, asked about winning the statewide honor. “It’s a big honor, a great honor to be selected and follow my brother and be in a category with all the other great guys (on the all-state team). It’s definitely a great achievement that Chazz and I have able to accomplish. I’m excited we could do something like that.”
Surratt is only the second receiver since 1983 to win AP individual honors for an award that has most frequently gone to quarterbacks or running backs. Surratt joins Burlington Cummings receiver Maurice Mebane, who tied for the honor in 1992.
This season, Surratt caught a state-record 129 passes for a state-record 2,104 yards with 28 touchdowns. The 28 touchdowns is the second most in state history. Surratt led Lincolnton to the N.C. 2A state semifinals. In his career, he holds state records for catches (366), yards (5,926) and touchdown receptions (80).
▪ Wake Forest’s Hodge, whose team won the N.C. 4AA state championship, was named defensive player of the year.
Previous Winners
2016_Sage Surratt, WR, Lincolnton (offense); Darius Hodge, LB, Wake Forest (defense)
2015_Chazz Surratt, QB, East Lincoln (offense); Dexter Lawrence, DT, Wake Forest (defense)
2014_Josh Ladowski, QB, Lake Norman
2013_Elijah Hood, RB, Charlotte Catholic
2012_T.J. Logan, RB, Northern Guilford
2011_Todd Gurley II, RB, Tarboro
2010_Vad Lee, QB, Durham Hillside
2009_K.P. Parks, RB, West Rowan
2008_Xavier Nixon, OT, Fayetteville Britt
2007_Darius Thomas, QB, West Charlotte
2006_Quan Warley, RB, Thomasville
2005_Quan Warley, RB, Thomasville
2004_Joe Cox, QB, Charlotte Independence
2003_Andre Brown, RB, Greenville Rose
2002_Chris Leak, QB, Charlotte Independence
2001_T.A. McLendon, RB, Albemarle
2000_Chris Leak, QB, Charlotte Independence
1999_Manny Deshauteurs, RB, Brevard
1998_Nick Maddox, RB, Kannapolis Brown
1997_Nick Maddox, RB, Kannapolis Brown
1996_Montrell Coley, RB, Goldsboro
1995_Marcus Reaves, RB, Fayetteville Byrd
1994_Terence Stokes, RB, Bunn
1993_Ernest Tinnin, QB, Burlington Cummings
1992_(tie) Antoine Ikard, RB, Maiden; Maurice Mebane, WR, Burlington Cummings
1991_Milton Shaw, RB, North Edgecombe
1990_Donnie Davis, QB, Burlington Cummings
1989_Mike Thomas, QB-P, Richmond County
1988_Chuckie Burnette, QB, Burlington Cummings
1987_Anthony Barbour, RB, Garner
1986_Robert Siler, RB, Siler City Jordan-Matthews
1985_Alvin Baker, RB, Claremont Bunker Hill
1984_Todd Ellis, QB, Greensboro Page
1983_Darryl McGill, RB, Southern Durham
