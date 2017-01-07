High School Sports

January 7, 2017 1:52 PM

Lincolnton High WR Sage Surratt named N.C. Associated Press offensive player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

One year after his brother won the same award, Lincolnton High wide receiver Sage Surratt has been voted as the N.C. Associated Press offensive player of the year.

Surratt, 18, was selected by a panel of 23 media organizations statewide, including the Observer. Surratt received 21 of a possible 23 votes to make the AP all-state team, which was released earlier this week. That tied for the most with Shelby receiver Jayden Borders and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge.

A year ago, Surratt’s older brother, Chazz, won the N.C. offensive award. Chazz Surratt, now a quarterback at North Carolina, was later named Parade Magazine national player of the year.

“I’m just very grateful that I’ve even been selected,” Sage Surratt said Saturday afternoon, asked about winning the statewide honor. “It’s a big honor, a great honor to be selected and follow my brother and be in a category with all the other great guys (on the all-state team). It’s definitely a great achievement that Chazz and I have able to accomplish. I’m excited we could do something like that.”

Surratt is only the second receiver since 1983 to win AP individual honors for an award that has most frequently gone to quarterbacks or running backs. Surratt joins Burlington Cummings receiver Maurice Mebane, who tied for the honor in 1992.

This season, Surratt caught a state-record 129 passes for a state-record 2,104 yards with 28 touchdowns. The 28 touchdowns is the second most in state history. Surratt led Lincolnton to the N.C. 2A state semifinals. In his career, he holds state records for catches (366), yards (5,926) and touchdown receptions (80).

▪ Wake Forest’s Hodge, whose team won the N.C. 4AA state championship, was named defensive player of the year.

Previous Winners

2016_Sage Surratt, WR, Lincolnton (offense); Darius Hodge, LB, Wake Forest (defense)

2015_Chazz Surratt, QB, East Lincoln (offense); Dexter Lawrence, DT, Wake Forest (defense)

2014_Josh Ladowski, QB, Lake Norman

2013_Elijah Hood, RB, Charlotte Catholic

2012_T.J. Logan, RB, Northern Guilford

2011_Todd Gurley II, RB, Tarboro

2010_Vad Lee, QB, Durham Hillside

2009_K.P. Parks, RB, West Rowan

2008_Xavier Nixon, OT, Fayetteville Britt

2007_Darius Thomas, QB, West Charlotte

2006_Quan Warley, RB, Thomasville

2005_Quan Warley, RB, Thomasville

2004_Joe Cox, QB, Charlotte Independence

2003_Andre Brown, RB, Greenville Rose

2002_Chris Leak, QB, Charlotte Independence

2001_T.A. McLendon, RB, Albemarle

2000_Chris Leak, QB, Charlotte Independence

1999_Manny Deshauteurs, RB, Brevard

1998_Nick Maddox, RB, Kannapolis Brown

1997_Nick Maddox, RB, Kannapolis Brown

1996_Montrell Coley, RB, Goldsboro

1995_Marcus Reaves, RB, Fayetteville Byrd

1994_Terence Stokes, RB, Bunn

1993_Ernest Tinnin, QB, Burlington Cummings

1992_(tie) Antoine Ikard, RB, Maiden; Maurice Mebane, WR, Burlington Cummings

1991_Milton Shaw, RB, North Edgecombe

1990_Donnie Davis, QB, Burlington Cummings

1989_Mike Thomas, QB-P, Richmond County

1988_Chuckie Burnette, QB, Burlington Cummings

1987_Anthony Barbour, RB, Garner

1986_Robert Siler, RB, Siler City Jordan-Matthews

1985_Alvin Baker, RB, Claremont Bunker Hill

1984_Todd Ellis, QB, Greensboro Page

1983_Darryl McGill, RB, Southern Durham

