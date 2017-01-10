Tuesday’s roundup: Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly, outlasts Northside Christian

Elevator
↑Sun Valley’s Karli Mason: Scored her 1,000th point in a 52-39 win over Cuthbertson. She had a team-high 12 points. Isabella Limon and Ellie Johnson had 10 each for Sun Valley (13-3, 3-0 Southern Carolina). Cuthbertson (12-4, 1-2) got 15 from Kayla Young.
↓Concord First Assembly: Had 28 turnovers against Northside Christian Tuesday and made 2-of-13 3-point shots.
↑Concord First Assembly: CFA still won 67-58 over a talented Northside Christian team. Amiri Waddell had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jasen Tate had 20 for Northside.
↑Christ The King: beat Victory Christian 59-52 behind 19 from Brian Stanley and 17 from Scott Harvey.
↑Charlotte Christian, Stephen Curry: The Knights will retire Curry’s No. 20 high school jersey in two weeks. Details here.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day girls: 35 points from UNC recruit in a 54-37 win over Charlotte Latin. Providence Day, No. 2 in the Sweet 16, is 15-1.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 34 points, plus four key free throws in the final 90 seconds of a 68-66 win over Charlotte Latin. Dotson added six rebounds and five assists.
Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: 15 points, 16 rebounds, seven blocks for 6-foot-5 junior guard in a 67-58 win over Northside Christian.
Olivia King, Gaston Day girls: 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals for sophomore in 70-14 win over Westminster Catawba. Teammates Zaria Clark, an eighth grader, had 23 points and 10 steals and freshman Cameron Harris had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Remi Roberts, Weddington girls: 15 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks in a 59-50 win over Weddington.
Tuesday’s Boys Roundup
No. 1 Charlotte Christian 67, Charlotte Country Day 38: The Knights (16-2, 2-0) warmed up for Friday’s showdown with No. 3 Providence Day with nine players scoring in an easy win. Blake Preston had 13 points, Kayle Mason 11 and Rob Peterson 10 in the win. Country Day (8-9, 0-1) got 16 points from DeAngelo Epps and Rylan McLaurin had 10 for the Bucs.
No. 3 Providence Day 68, Charlotte Latin 66: Providence Day (14-5, 2-0) struggled shooting the ball and played a lethargic game against an inspired Latin team (5-11, 0-2). The Hawks made nine 3-point shots for the game and shot 6-of-10 in the second half. Jackson Farr made five 3s for Latin and finished with 19 points. Bates Jones added 15. Providence Day junior Trey Wertz had 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
No. 14 Weddington 61, Piedmont 54: Ryan Schwieger had 20 points, Casey Litton had 12, Timmy Havens 11 and Brock Peeler 10 in the win for the Warriors (10-6, 2-0 Southern Carolina). Hunter Tyson had 26 and Addison Eischenscher 14 for Piedmont (11-6, 2-1).
Parkwood 67, No. 8 Forest Hills 62: Forest Hills (13-3, 1-1 Rocky River) shot 4-for-17 from the free throw line in the upset loss. Tyrese Barbour had 17 points, Nas Tyson had 15 and Jai Rorie had 11 for the Yellow Jackets. Parkwood (8-8, 2-0) had 15 points each from Matt Payne and JD Collins plus 12 from Sannah McGee.
Metrolina Christian 90, Grace Academy 75: Nick Dietrich had 25 points, Malcolm Wade 19, Nathan Clark 15 and Tate Johnson 11 in the win for Metrolina (12-10). Grace (8-6) got 25 points from Eric Evans and 24 from Jaylen Thompson.
United Faith 81, Hickory Christian 42: United Faith led 24-4 after the first quarter and cruised. Jason Thompson had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Knight had 16 points and seven rebounds and Raf Jenkins added 13 points and seven assists. Eli Sigmon had 12 points and Noah Hewitt 11 for Hickory Christian.
Tuesday’s Girls Roundup
No. 13 Weddington 59, Piedmont 50: Weddington won the fourth quarter 10-4 to push away for a Southern Carolinas conference win and improve to 11-4, 2-0. Erin Addison had 16 points, five rebounds and Giavanna Proctor had two points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Ti’onna Foster and Kelli Fagala had 11 points each for Piedmont (11-6, 0-3).
Concord First Assembly 80, Northside Christian 33: Zaria Wright had 29 points, making 5-of-10 3-point shots before she left the game early in the third quarter with a head injury. Shamani Stafford had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Eleah Parker, a Penn recruit, had 14 points for Northside.
Country Day 49 , Christian 37: Grace Gach had 18 points, 11 rebounds, Kennedy Grier had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal for Country Day. Katie Batten added six points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists. Gerlea Patton had 19 for Christian.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Albemarle at Union Academy
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Concord at JM Robinson
East Lincoln at Maiden
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Hough at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook
North Iredell at Lake Norman
Queens Grant at South Stanly
South Point at East Gaston
Stuart Cramer at Thomas Jefferson
University Christian at Statesville Christian
Vance at Hopewell
West Caldwell at Lincolnton
West Rowan at NW Cabarrus
