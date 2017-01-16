Charlotte-area high school basketball players of the week

Boys
Tracus Chisolm, York Prep: 40 points, five rebounds, five assists in a win over Northside Christian Saturday.
Cameron Dollar, East Lincoln: 32 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists in a 78-58 win over West Lincoln Friday.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 34 points, six rebounds in 68-66 win over Charlotte Latin Tuesday, including four free throws in final 90 seconds to seal it; 36 points, six rebounds, three assists in 82-71 win over Sweet 16 No. 1 Charlotte Christian Friday. He made 16-of-17 free throws against Christian.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 22 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks against Olympic Thursday; 24 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks against Ardrey Kell Friday.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals against Charlotte Latin Tuesday; 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals in win over No. 1 Charlotte Christian Friday; and 21 points, six rebounds against USA Today national No. 11 Hamilton Heights (TN) Sunday.
Girls
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 30 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks against Maiden last week.
Olivia King, Gaston Day girls: 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals for sophomore in win over Westminster Catawba last week.
Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian girls: 18 points, 11 assists, 11 steals, 10 rebounds -- a quadruple double -- in a 52-34 win over Statesville Christian.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River: 25 points, seven rebounds, six steals in an 80-28 win over Porter Ridge Friday; 28 points, seven steals, six assists, five rebounds in a 72-27 win over Independence Saturday.
Lorelei Roper, Charlotte Catholic girls: 11 points, 21 rebounds, five blocks in a 35-32 win over West Meck.
Comments