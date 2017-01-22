Saturday’s HS Basketball Roundup: In special senior season, Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt erupts again

Elevator
↑Tyrese McNeal, North Gaston: Career-high 28 points in an 88-75 loss to Lincolnton. He’s the younger brother of North Gaston’s leading scorer, Tommy McNeal. Tommy averages 17 points per game.
↑Statesville Christian: Rallied from 17-0 down to beat Northside Christian Saturday. Details below.
↑Charlotte Country Day girls defense: Bucs held Asheville School to zero points in the third quarter of a 38-20 win. Country Day led 18-11 at halftime, but 26-11 going into the fourth quarter.
↑Ardrey Kell’s Jeremy Littlejohn: has committed to Roanoke College, where he join former high school teammate Josh Freund. Littlejohn, who tore his labrum and will have season-ending surgery next month, is the 17th Knights player to earn a college scholarship.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Imani Cherry, MaKayla Smith, Hickory Grove girls: combined for 25 points in a 66-36 win over Union Academy. Hickory Grove is enjoying one of its best seasons since winning the 2009 N.C. 3A Independent Schools’ state championship. Hickory Grove (16-3, 4-1) is one game behind Metrolina Athletic Conference leader Concord First Assembly (18-4, 5-1) for first place.
Brian Dow, Kelin Thorpe, Lake Norman: Combined for 30 points in an easy win over West Iredell. Lake Norman is 12-5.
Kennedy Grier, Charlotte Country Day girls: 12 points, eight steals, five assists in a 38-20 win over Asheville School.
Brennan Settle, Statesville Christian: 20 points, on 5-for-6 field goal shooting and 9-for-10 free throw shooting, plus five assists in a 57-56 win over Northside Christian.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: Surratt, who had 55 points in a game earlier this season, topped 50 for the second time this season. He had 51 in Saturday’s 88-75 win over North Lincoln. In football this season, Surratt set multiple state football records and was named N.C. Associated Press offensive player of the year and a MaxPreps All-American. Now, in basketball he’s on course to chase state single-season and career scoring records. Surratt committed to play football at Wake Forest last week.
Saturday’s Roundup
Asheville School 48, Charlotte Country Day 46: The Bucs made a big rally at home but fell to Asheville School (7-6) in their final non-conference game of the season. With 26 seconds left, Rylan McLaurin made two free throws to give his team a 46-45 lead. But Asheville School hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to win it. Rashad Morrison had 12 for Asheville School and Titus Morrison had 10. DeAngelo Epps had 13 for Country Day (8-11), which has six games remaining and is trying to secure its first winning season since 2008.
Charlotte Country Day girls 38, Asheville School 20: The Bucs (9-8) got seven points, six rebounds and four blocks from Katie Batten to win their final non-conference game at home.
Statesville Christian 57, Northside Christian 56: Logan Mosley had 13 points, including a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, to lift his team to a one-point win. Mosley made three 3-point shots in the game. Statesville Christian rallied from 17-0 down to win. Jonathan Hicklin led Northside with 21 points.
