Charlotte-Area High School Basketball Players of the Week

Boys Players
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: Had 51 points in a win over North Gaston Saturday. It was the second time in a little over a month that Surratt has topped the 50-point mark.
Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: 24 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds -- a triple-double -- in an 87-38 win over Gaston Christian Friday. Last Tuesday, Hinton had 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 82-58 win over Hickory Grove.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: Scored his 1,000th career point in Tuesday’s win over Thomas Jefferson. He had 27 in the game. Friday, he had 18 in a win over Cherryville, his team’s sixth straight.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: freshman had 27 points, 14 rebounds, three assists in a 70-59 win over Myers Park.
Najir Underwood, Woodlawn School: 40 points, 10 assists in an 86-80 win over North Hills last Tuesday.
Girls Players
Shareka, Shameka McNeill, Harding: twins combined for 48 points in a 57-56 upset of South Mecklenburg Friday.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River: 30 points in a 71-57 upset of Myers Park Friday.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: Penn recruit had 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocks in a 40-25 win over Metrolina Christian Friday. She had 24 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks in a 69-33 win over SouthLake Christian Tuesday.
Remi Roberts, Weddington: 10 points, 23 rebounds to lead Weddington past Sun Valley in a battle of Observer Sweet 16 teams Friday. Roberts suffered a concussion in the game and is expected to be out at least a week.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly: 22 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds in a 57-21 win over Metrolina Christian Tuesday; 22 points, six assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks in a 62-45 win over Hickory Grove Friday.
