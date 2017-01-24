HS Boys Roundup: Cannon School holds off Charlotte Latin, stays in title hunt

Elevator
↑Charlotte Christian: Nice touch before Tuesday’s game with Covenant Day to have a moment of silence for Olympic High sophomore Aaron Barker, who died suddenly Saturday.
↑Stephen Curry: before he left campus after Charlotte Christian retired his jersey Tuesday, Curry ran over to the school’s student section and gave group hugs and high fives.
↑Aaron Barker, Olympic High: a fundraising effort has started to benefit the family of Barker, a 6-foot-3 Trojans sophomore who died suddenly Saturday after practice. More than 300 area youth players and students gathered to honor him at a South Charlotte YMCA Sunday (story here).
↓Injuries: Gaston Day star forward Quan McCluney had two points in four minutes of a win over SouthLake Christian. He aggravated an ankle injury he suffered last week.
↓Injuries II: Providence Day star Devon Dotson suffered an ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Chargers’ win at Charlotte Country Day and sat out the remainder of the game, finishing with nine points and seven rebounds. Dotson missed several games last season after spraining the same ankle.
↓Hot shooters: Charlotte’s TyShon Alexander, who plays at Oak Hill (VA), made 13-of-18 3-point shots and had 50 points Tuesday. Northwood Temple’s Michael Hueitt -- who is coached by former Providence Day star Corey Baker -- made a N.C. record 16 3-point shots and had 51 points in a win Tuesday. Alexander and Hueitt will play against each other when Oak Hill hosts Northwood Temple Thursday.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford: game-high 24 points in a 64-61 win over Fort Mill (14-5, 2-2). Ryan DeLuca had 20 for Fort Mill.
Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: 31 points, nine rebounds, six assists in an 86-76 win over SouthLake Christian. Hinton, a 6-6 point guard, had 22 in the first half. Brandon Reeves had 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists. Demi Adelekun had 12 points and eight rebounds and MJ Armstrong had 13 points and six rebounds....In his last three games, Hinton is averaging 27 points, 9.6 rebounds and seven assists.
Jacob Irby, Concord: 17 points, 11 rebounds in a 76-72 win over rival Central Cabarrus.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: After scoring 51 points Saturday against North Gaston, Surratt poured in 43 against East Lincoln Tuesday in a 91-74 win. Surratt played his first three seasons at East Lincoln. Lincoln County’s all-time leading scorer, unofficially, has 2,522 career points, which ranks eighth in N.C. High School Athletic Association history.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 26 points, four rebounds, three assists in 58-46 win over Charlotte Country Day. Wertz, who made 4-of-7 3-point shots, scored his 1,000th career point in the game. Isaac Suffren added 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists for Providence Day. Suffren and the Chargers leave for the Montverde Academy tournament in Orlando Wednesday. Rylan McLaurin had 19 for Country Day.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 4 Charlotte Christian 63, Covenant Day 34: Christian (18-5) got 53 of its 63 points from its guards as the Knights got out and ran off to easy baskets and a win. Rob Peterson had 15 for the Knights and Seth Bennett had 12. Josh Price had nine points for Covenant Day.
No. 12 Forest Hills 64, Monroe 52: Nas Tyson had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Tyrese Barbour had 13 points and six assists in a win for Forest Hills over a Union County rival. Forest Hills (16-3, 4-1) outscored Monroe 22-13 in the fourth quarter. Salem Streater had 11 for Monroe (5-6, 3-2).
No. 15 Lincoln Charter 88, Highland Tech 42: London England had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in an easy win for Lincoln Charter (17-2, 11-0). Kody Shubert added 16 points, seven assists and Bryce Wilson had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Cannon School 65, Charlotte Latin 62: Cannon (14-11, 3-2 CISAA) team stopped a hot Latin team at home to remain in the CISAA conference championship race. Latin (8-12, 3-3) had won eight of its past nine games to get into contention. Jairus Hamilton had 20 points for Cannon, Qon Murphy 19, Alex Cox 12 and Alon Parker added 11 for the Cougars. Latin got 20 from Bates Jones, 18 from Jackson Farr and 11 from David Baynard. Cannon and Charlotte Christian (18-5, 3-2) trail Providence Day (18-7, 6-0) by two games.
Carmel Christian 86, Victory Christian 67: Donovan Gregory had 27 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists. Myles Pierre had 11 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Carmel led 29-9 after the first quarter and got 10 assists from Zach Prevette and 12 frebounds from Greg McDonald.
Queens Grant 91, Union Academy 65: Terron Dixon had 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and teammate Jah’Quez Sanders added 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in an easy win for Queens Grant (9-6). Dillon Harrison had 22 for Union (10-6).
United Faith 67, Christ The King 56: Jalen Knight had 23 points, KC Hankton had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Raf Jenkins had 13 points and eight assists. Brian Stanley had 20 points for Christ The King and Scott Harvey had 18.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Bradford Prep vs. Carolina International (at Queens University)
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Central Pageland at Union Academy
Crest at Ashbrook
Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day (Boys)
East Gaston at North Gaston
East Rowan at Cox Mill
Garinger at Rocky River
Harding at Charlotte Catholic
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Independence at Porter Ridge
Liberty Heights at Comenius (Boys)
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville
Lincolnton at Forestview
Monroe at Porter Ridge
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Myers Park at Hough
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City
Northwestern at Gaffney
South Mecklenburg at Berry
Statesville at West Iredell
Vance at A.L. Brown
West Mecklenburg at Providence
Comments