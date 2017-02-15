Kyle Brey, son of Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey, takes football job at Ardrey Kell High

Ardrey Kell High has hired Kyle Brey as its football coach.
Brey is the son of Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey. Kyle Brey is currently working at Notre Dame as an event management and Olympic facility program director. He played college football at Buffalo and has previously worked as quality control coach for Urban Meyer at Ohio State, working closely with Buckeyes offensive coordinator Ed Warinner. Brey also has been on staffs at Kansas, Nebraska and Youngstown State, Ardrey Kell athletics director Brian Knaub said.
Brey replaces Joe Evans, who was 13-12 in two seasons. Brey will be the fourth head coach at Ardrey Kell, a southeast Charlotte school that opened in 2006.
“He wanted to slow down as he has started a family,” Knaub said. “He found out about our job through our posting. He had recruited this area, and he called about the job and applied. And it’s just great. We’re excited, not because he’s from the college side, but because he is a good fit culture-wise. One of our processes was having candidates meet with our players. We wanted to give the school community some ownership in the process, and he was impressive in every step.”
Knaub said Brey will start in a few weeks teaching social studies for the remainder of the school year. Beginning in the fall, he will work in the physical education department and teach weight training.
