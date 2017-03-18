Providence Day’s girls are Sweet 16 champions

Providence Day is the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls’ basketball champion.
The Chargers finished 26-4 and won their eighth straight N.C. Independent Schools 3A championship. Providence Day was the only area girls’ team to win a state championship this season. The Chargers were 22-1 against N.C. teams this season, losing in February at Carolina Day, a seven-time NCISAA 2A state champion. Afterward, Providence Day won five straight games and captured the state championship.
Mallard Creek, which led the poll heading into the postseason, lost in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game. The Mavericks (29-1) are second in the poll. Hickory Ridge (31-1), which lost in 3A state championship game, is third. Davidson Day (24-4), the NCISAA 2A runner-up, is fourth.
LINK: How did Providence Day built a state championship dynasty? From the inside out
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Providence Day (IND)
26-4
6
2.
Mallard Creek (4A)
29-1
1
3.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
31-1
2
4.
Davidson Day (IND)
24-4
3
5.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
26-5
13
6.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
24-7
7
7.
North Iredell (3A)
28-1
4
8.
Ashbrook (3A)
27-3
5
9.
Rocky River (4A)
21-8
8
10.
Hough (4A)
23-6
10
11.
Monroe (2A)
23-5
12
12.
Butler (4A)
21-7
9
13.
Rock Hill (5A)
20-5
14
14.
Berry (4A)
18-6
11
15.
Stuart Cramer (2A)
19-8
NR
16.
Pine Lake Prep (1A)
25-3
16
Dropped out: South Mecklenburg (4A, 18-10). Also receiving consideration: Forestview (3A, 19-8); Mooresville (4A, 18-11)
Comments