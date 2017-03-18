Cox Mill’s boys finish No. 1 in Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 basketball poll

Cox Mill High’s boys’ basketball team is the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champion.
The Chargers (27-6) won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship last week, just months after the school’s volleyball team won a championship.
Butler (30-1), which led the poll for several weeks, lost in the state semifinals to eventual 4A champion Southwest Guilford and finished second in the poll. N.C. Independent Schools state semifinalist Providence Day is third.
Cox Mill and girls’ champion Providence Day will receive a Sweet 16 banners to hang in their gyms.
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Cox Mill (3A)
27-6
3
2.
Butler (4A)
30-1
1
3.
Providence Day (IND)
23-11
4
4.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
24-4
2
5.
Cannon School (IND)
20-12
9
6.
Concord Robinson (3A)
21-8
6
7.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
30-4
12
8.
Lincolnton (2A)
25-2
8
9.
Independence (4A)
22-7
5
10.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
22-8
10
11.
Forest Hills (2A)
26-5
14
12.
Weddington (3A)
21-8
15
13.
Mallard Creek (4A)
18-8
7
14.
Vance (4A)
21-7
11
15.
Olympic (4A)
19-8
13
16.
Lake Norman Charter (2A)
21-8
16
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hickory Ridge (3A, 20-8); South Point (3A, 17-11)
