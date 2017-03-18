Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey is Observer’s All-Mecklenburg girls’ basketball player of the year

Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey is the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg County girls’ basketball player of the year.
Bailey, a 6-foot-3 senior center who also was named a McDonald’s All-American,, averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds last season. She helped lead the Chargers to their eighth consecutive N.C. Independent Schools 3A state championship. She had 22 points and 22 rebounds in a 58-57 win against High Point Wesleyan in the finals.
Bailey, a four-time NCISAA all-state selection, finished her career with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She signed with North Carolina.
▪ Providence Day coach Josh Springer is the All-Mecklenburg Coach of the Year. He led the Chargers to a 25-4 record this season, and his teams have won 105 straight conference games.
▪ The Observer also named an all-region team for players in neighboring counties. That team was published in Saturday’s printed editions.
All-Mecklenburg girls’ basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day, 6-3, Sr., F: McDonalds All-American and WBCA All-American averaged 23 points, 13 rebounds. A four-time all-state selection, she’ll play in college at North Carolina.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River, 5-9, Sr., F: Southwestern 4A Player of the Year averaged 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. She has scored 1,750 career points and signed with Elon.
Maya Caldwell, Davidson Day, 5-10, Sr., G: A five-time all-state pick, she averaged 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Caldwell, who has 2,558 career points, signed with Georgia.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, 5-10, So., G: First-team All-District 9 pick has more than 1,000 points. She averaged 17 points and five assists for state semifinalist.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek, 5-10, Jr., G: Major-college recruit was All-District 9 first-team. She averaged 16.5 points, four assists and four rebounds. Has more than 1,000 career points.
SECOND TEAM
Rinnah Green, Butler, 5-8, Jr., G
Dynasty Heyward, North Mecklenburg, 5-7, Sr., G
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian, 6-4, Sr., G
Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell, 5-8, Jr., G
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day, 6-1, Sr., F
THIRD TEAM
Jasmine Sanders, Garinger, 6-0, Sr, G
Shareka McNeil, Harding, 5-6, Sr., G
A’Lea Gilbert, South Meck, 6-0, Jr, F
Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day, 5-6, Jr., PG
Parker Tompkins, Davidson Day, 6-0, Sr., F
Player of the year: Janelle Bailey, Providence Day
Coach of the year: Josh Springer, Providence Day
