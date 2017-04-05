Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt, Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey lead AP All-State basketball teams

Lincolnton High’s Sage Surratt, the N.C. Associated Press football offensive player of the year, was an unanimous pick for the all-state boys basketball team.
Surratt had a team-high 14 votes from 14 voting media members and will try to become the first boys athlete to win the AP football and basketball player of the year award in the same school year. The AP will release the coach of the year award Thursday followed by the girls and boys player of the year award Friday.
LINK: Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt trying to win football, basketball player of the year in same season -- and he’s off to a good start
LINK: How high-scoring Coby White chose Roy Williams and North Carolina’s Tar Heels
UNC recruit Coby White of Wilson Greenfield School was second to Surratt with 13 votes and Observer regional player of the year Jairus Hamilton was third with 12 votes, tied with Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore and Jacksonville Northside’s Zach Hobbs.
Other Observer-area players on the boys team were Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts, Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson and Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, named Observer player of the year in Mecklenburg County.
Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey, a McDonald’s All-American, tied for the most votes on the girls team. Bailey, a UNC recruit, got 14 votes, the same as Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin, a Duke recruit, and Northern Guilford’s Elissa Cunane.
Other Observer-area players on the team were Concord First Assembly’s Zaria Wright, Morganton Freedom’s Ariyana Williams, Central Cabarrus’ Mahaley Holit and Rocky River’s Ariana Nance
N.C. All-State Teams
BOYS
u–Sage Surratt, Lincolnton, Sr., G/F (14)
Coby White, Wilson Greenfield, Jr., PG (13)
Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon, Jr., G/F (12)
Zach Hobbs, Jacksonville Northside, Sr., G (12)
Wendell Moore Jr., Concord Cox Mill, So., F (12)
Jaylen Alston, Eastern Guilford, Jr., F (10)
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson, Sr., PG (9)
Hunter Tyson, Monroe Piedmont, Jr., F (8)
Tyler Maye, Farmville Central, Sr., PG (7)
J.P. Moorman, Greensboro Day, Sr., G/F (7)
Connor Crabtree, Orange County, Sr., SG (5)
Devon Dotson, Charlotte Providence Day, Jr., PG (5)
Blake Harris, Raleigh Word of God, Sr., PG (5)
Brandon Huffman, Raleigh Word of God, Sr., C (5)
John Meeks, The Burlington School, Sr., F (5)
GIRLS
u–Janelle Bailey, Charlotte Providence, Sr., F (14)
u–Mikayla Boykin, Clinton, Sr., G (14)
u–Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford, Jr., C/F (14)
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly, Sr., G (13)
Ariyana Williams, Morganton Freedom, Sr., G (12)
Elisia Grissett, Durham Hillside, Sr., SG (10)
Breanna Proctor, Elizabeth City Northeastern, Jr., F (10)
Kai Crutchfield, Raleigh Millbrook, Sr., PG (9)
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus, Sr., G (9)
Ariana Nance, Mint Hill Rocky River, Sr., G (9)
Elizabeth Kitley, Northwest Guilford, So., C/F (7)
Skyler Curran, West Forsyth, Jr., F (5)
Shaniya Jones, High Point Wesleyan, Jr., G (5)
Kayla Stephens, Jacksonville Northside, Sr., G (5)
–––
u–denotes unanimous pick.
Comments