April 25, 2017 1:37 PM

Providence Day’s Devon Dotson a candidate for McDonald’s All-American Game?

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Providence Day junior point guard Devon Dotson had a successful high school basketball season, helping to the lead the Chargers to the N.C. Independent Schools semifinals for a third straight year.

After the season, he was named CISAA Player of the Year, Associated Press all-state and Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg Player of the Year. Dotson, who is 6-foot-1, averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists while playing against the toughest schedule of any N.C. high school team, public or private, according to MaxPreps, a national site that tracks high school athletics.

Dotson has received more than 20 college scholarship offers and is considered the No. 1 recruit in North Carolina for the class of 2018 by several in-state recruiting services. 247Sports ranks Dotson No. 35 nationally and recently recorded a video interview, “The Basketball Diary,” with him from New York, where Dotson played with his Team Charlotte travel team, one of 28 competing in the 17-and-under division. 247Sports writes that Dotson is a candidate for the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago, formerly Dotson’s hometown.

Team Charlotte finished 1-3, but Dotson finished the first session of the Under Armour circuit leading all players in steals (4.3 per game). He was second in assists (5.0) He was No. 6 in scoring (18.8 points per game).

In the interview with 247Sports, Dotson talked about how he plays, how he dunks and who is recruiting him.

