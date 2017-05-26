South Pointe varsity football coach Strait Herron, center, poses with his team after winning the S.C. 4A state championship title last December.
EXCLUSIVE: 2017 Observer-area high school football schedules

LINK: Updated list of Observer-area schools

ALBEMARLE

A18 Thomasville

A25 West Stanly

S1 East Randolph

S8 BYE

S15 at Union Pines

S22 Chatham Central

S29 at North Moore

O6 North Rowan

O13 at North Stanly

O20 South Davidson

O27 at South Stanly

N3 West Montgomery

A.L. BROWN

A18 at Hopewell

A25 Marvin Ridge

S1 at Carson

S8 Mooresville

S15 at West Rowan

S22 at Davie County

S29 BYE

O6 Central Cabarrus

O13 at Cox Mill

O20 at Northwest Cabarrus

O27 Jay M. Robinson (Senior Night)

N3 Concord

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

A18 Burns

A25 at Wilkes Central

S1 at North Iredell

S8 North Lincoln

S15 BYE

S22 at West Caldwell

S29 Watauga

O6 at Freedom

O13 McDowell (Homecoming)

O20 St. Stephens (Senior night)

O27 at Hickory

N3 at South Caldwell

ANDREW JACKSON

A18 at Lewisville

A25 Aynor

S1 Providence Day, 7:30

S8 Franklin Christian

S15 North Central

S22 at Central Pageland

S29 at Cheraw

O6 BYE

O13 at Chesterfield

O20 Lee Central (Homecoming)

O27 Buford (Senior Night)

ANSON COUNTY

A18 at Monroe

A25 Sun Valley

S1 at Cuthbertson

S8 Chesterfield

S15 Jay M. Robinson

S22 at Statesville

S29 BYE

O6 East Montgomery

O13 at Mount Pleasant

O20 at Central Academy

O27 West Stanly

N3 Forest Hills

ARDREY KELL

A18 at Weddington

A25 Myers Park

S1 Marvin Ridge

S8 at Charlotte Catholic

S15 Hough

S22 at Providence

S28 West Mecklenburg (Thursday night)

O6 at South Mecklenburg

O13 at Harding

O20 Berry (Homecoming)

O27 Olympic (Senior night)

N3 BYE

ASHBROOK

A18 Clover

A25 at East Mecklenburg

S1 East Lincoln (Senior Night)

S8 Forestview

S15 BYE

S22 at Burns

S29 at South Point

O6 Crest

O13 Kings Mountain

O20 at Stuart Cramer

O27 North Gaston (Homecoming)

N3 at Hunter Huss

ASHE COUNTY

A18 at Avery County

A25 Watauga

S1 Hibriten

S8 at West Caldwell

S15 BYE

S22 Alleghany (Homecoming)

S29 at Elkin

O6 North Wilkes

O13 at Wilkes Central

O20 East Wilkes

O27 West Wilkes (Senior night)

N3 at Starmount

AVERY COUNTY

A18 Ashe County

A25 at McDowell

S1 Watauga

S8 at Cloudland (TN)

S15 at Draughn

S22 BYE

S29 Chase

O6 at Madison

O13 Polk County

O20 Charles D. Owen

O27 at Mitchell

N3 Mountain Heritage

BANDYS

A18 at St. Stephens

A25 Fred T. Foard

S1 BYE

S8 Bunker Hill

S15 at Hickory

S22 at Maiden

S28 Newton Conover (Thursday night)

O6 Lincolnton

O13 at East Lincoln

O20 West Lincoln

O27 at Lake Norman Charter

N3 North Lincoln

BERRY

A18 BYE

A25 at Rocky River

S1 at East Mecklenburg

S8 at Mallard Creek

S15 West Charlotte

S22 at Olympic

S28 Concord (Thursday night)

O6 Harding

O13 South Mecklenburg

O20 at Ardrey Kell

O27 Providence

N3 at West Mecklenburg

BESSEMER CITY

A18 at Cherryville

A25 at East Gaston

S1 Chase

S8 BYE

S15 North Lincoln

S22 Mountain Island Charter

S29 at Highland Tech

O6 Union Academy (Homecoming)

O13 at Pine Lake Prep

O20 Thomas Jefferson Academy

O27 at Community School of Davidson

N3 Cherryville

BUFORD

A18 BYE

A25 Indian Land

S1 Lewisville

S8 at Parkwood

S15 at Lee Central

S22 Cheraw

S29 Franklin Christian

O6 Chesterfield

O13 North Central

O20 at Central Pageland

O27 at Andrew Jackson

BUNKER HILL

A18 at Newton Conover

A25 St. Stephens

S1 Maiden

S8 at Bandys

S15 at West Wilkes

S22 Hibriten

S29 at Fred T. Foard

O6 Draughn

O13 at East Burke

O20 West Iredell

O27 at Patton

N3 BYE

BURNS

A18 at Alexander Central

A25 BYE

S1 at Shelby

S8 East Rutherford

S15 Hendersonville

S22 Ashbrook

S29 at Hunter Huss

O6 Stuart Cramer (Homecoming)

O13 at Forestview

O20 at Kings Mountain

O27 Crest

N3 North Gaston (Senior night)

BUTLER

A18 TBD

A25 at Mallard Creek

S1 BYE

S8 at Richmond Senior, 7:30

S15 Providence

S22 Rocky River, 7:30

S28 Porter Ridge (Thursday night)

O6 at Myers Park

O13 at Independence

O20 Hickory Ridge (Homecoming)

O27 Garinger (Senior Night)

N3 at East Mecklenburg

CABARRUS STALLIONS

**Home games at Central Cabarrus High

**All games on Saturday

A12 at Sandhills Titans

A19 Carolina Pride

A26 Sabercats

S2 at Carolina Crusaders

S9 Tennessee

S16 Asheville

S23 at Asheville

S30 at Anderson

O7 at Tennessee

O14 Carolina Crusaders

O21 BYE

O28 at Anderson

CANNON SCHOOL

A18 at North Raleigh Christian, 7

A25 at Mitchell, 7:30

S1 Commonwealth Charter, 7:30

S8 Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

S15 BYE

S22 at Providence Day, 7

S28 SouthLake Christian, 7

O6 at High Point Christian, 7

O13 Statesville Christian, 7:30

O20 at Concord First Assembly, 7

O27 Christ the King, 7:30

CAROLINA CRUSADERS (WESTMINSTER CATAWBA)

**Home Games at District 3 Stadium, Rock Hill

**All Games on Saturdays

A19 Anderson Cavaliers

A26 at Asheville Saints

S2 at Cabarrus Stallions

S9 Tennessee Silverbacks

S16 at Georgia Force

S23 Asheville Saints

S30 South Wake

O7 at Tennessee Silverbacks

O14 Cabarrus Stallions

O21 BYE

O28 at Anderson Cavaliers

CAROLINA PRIDE

**Home Games at Weddington Optimist Park

A19 at Cabarrus Stallions (Saturday night), 7

A25 at Victory Christian, 7:30

S1 Carolina Wildcats, 7:30

S8 at Providence Day, 7

S15 at Charlotte Latin, 7

S22 at Chester (SC), 7:30

S29 at Hickory Hawks, 7:30

O6 BYE

O13 at Central Pageland, 7:30

O20 Tri-County Gastonia, 7:30

O27 at Franklin Christian, 7:30

CARSON

A18 South Rowan

A25 at Salisbury

S1 A.L. Brown

S8 at North Rowan

S15 Davie County

S22 Central Cabarrus

S29 BYE

O6 at North Iredell

O13 at East Rowan

O20 Statesville

O26 West Rowan (Thursday night)

N3 at South Iredell

CENTRAL ACADEMY

A18 at Parkwood

A25 North Stanly

S1 at Union Academy

S8 Garinger

S15 Piedmont

S22 Cox Mill

S29 BYE

O6 Mount Pleasant (Homecoming)

O13 at West Stanly

O20 Anson County (Senior Night)

O27 at Forest Hills

N3 at East Montgomery

CENTRAL CABARRUS

A18 Piedmont

A25 Hickory Ridge

S1 at Mount Pleasant

S8 East Rowan

S15 BYE

S22 at Carson

S29 Forest Hills

O6 at A.L. Brown

O13 Northwest Cabarrus (Homecoming)

O20 Concord (Senior Night)

O27 at Cox Mill

N3 at Jay M. Robinson

CENTRAL PAGELAND

A18 BYE

A25 at Lamar

S1 at Forest Hills

S8 McBee

S15 at Cheraw

S22 Andrew Jackson

S29 at Chesterfield

O6 Lee Central

O13 Carolina Pride

O20 Buford

O27 at North Central

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

A18 Charlotte Christian

A25 at South Mecklenburg

S1 at Charlotte Country Day

S8 Ardrey Kell

S15 BYE

S22 Monroe

S29 at Weddington

O6 at Sun Valley

O13 Piedmont

O20 at Parkwood

O27 Cuthbertson

N3 at Marvin Ridge

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

**All games at 7 pm unless otherwise noted

A18 at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30

A25 at Myrtle Beach (SC)

S1 at Hendersonville, 7:30

S8 West Ashley (SC)

S15 BYE

S22 Ravenscroft

S29 High Point Christian

O6 at Charlotte Country Day

O13 Metrolina Christian

O20 Charlotte Latin

O27 at Providence Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

A19 vs. Myers Park at Memorial Stadium in Kickoff Classic (Saturday night), 7

A25 BYE

S1 Charlotte Catholic, 7:30

S8 Wake Christian Academy

S15 at Northwood, 7

S22 Winston-Salem Prep, 7

S28 at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Thursday), 4:30

O6 Charlotte Christian, 7 (Homecoming)

O13 at Providence Day, 7

O20 Hickory Hawks, 7

O27 at Charlotte Latin

CHARLOTTE LATIN

A18 Colleton Prep Academy (Site TBD), 7:30

A25 BYE

S2 at Woodberry Forest (VA)

S8 Statesville Christian

S15 Carolina Pride

S22 at Harrells Christian

S28 Providence Day (Thursday Night)

O6 Franklin Christian

O13 Christ School

O20 at Charlotte Christian

O27 Charlotte Country Day

CHASE

A18 at Polk County

A25 Cherryville

S1 at Bessemer City

S8 East Henderson

S15 BYE

S22 Brevard (Homecoming)

S29 at Avery County

O6 Shelby

O13 at East Gaston

O20 at East Rutherford

O27 South Point

N3 R.S. Central

CHERAW

A18 Darlington

A25 at Marlboro County

S1 at McBee

S8 at Camden

S15 Central Pageland

S22 at Buford

S29 Andrew Jackson

O6 at North Central

O13 at Lee Central

O20 BYE

O27 Chesterfield

CHERRYVILLE

A18 Bessemer City

A25 at Chase

S1 at West Lincoln

S8 Draughn

S15 BYE

S22 Thomas Jefferson Academy

S29 at Community School of Davidson

O6 Mountain Island Charter

O13 at Union Academy

O20 Highland Tech (Homecoming)

O27 Pine Lake Prep

N3 at Bessemer City

CHESTER

A18 Westwood

A25 Franklin Christian

S1 Keenan

S8 at Lancaster

S15 Lower Richland

S22 Carolina Pride

S29 at Indian Land

O5 Columbia (Homecoming) (Thursday night)

O13 at Camden

O20 Fairfield Central

O27 BYE

CHESTERFIELD

A18 BYE

A25 McBee

S1 East Clarendon

S8 at Anson County

S15 at Indian Land

S22 Lee Central

S29 Central Pageland

O6 at Buford

O13 Andrew Jackson

O20 at North Central

O27 at Cheraw

CHRIST THE KING

A18 at Highland Tech

A26 at Asheville School (Saturday night)

S1 Pine Lake Prep

S8 Victory Christian

S15 at SouthLake Christian

S22 BYE

S29 Statesville Christian

O6 Commonwealth Charter

O13 at Concord First Assembly

O20 High Point Christian

O27 at Cannon School

CLOVER

A18 at Ashbrook

A25 Forestview

S1 Hunter Huss

S8 at South Point (NC)

S15 BYE

S22 York

S29 at Nation Ford

O6 at Fort Mill

O13 Northwestern

O20 Rock Hill

O27 at Boiling Springs

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

A18 at North Moore

A25 at SouthLake Christian

S1 at Lake Norman Charter

S8 at North Surry

S15 BYE

S22 Highland Tech

S29 Cherryville

O6 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

O13 Mountain Island Charter

O20 at Union Academy

O27 Bessemer City

N3 at Pine Lake Prep

CONCORD

A18 at Hickory Ridge

A25 Pine Forest

S1 at Hough, 7

S8 Mount Pleasant

S15 BYE

S22 West Rowan

S28 at Berry (Thursday night), 7

O6 at Cox Mill

O13 Jay M. Robinson

O20 at Central Cabarrus

O27 Northwest Cabarrus

N3 at A.L. Brown

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY

A18 at Metrolina Christian

A25 Village Christian

S1 at Hickory Grove

S8 at High Point Christian

S15 BYE

S22 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

S29 Davidson Day

O6 at Statesville Christian

O13 Christ the King

O20 Cannon School

O27 at SouthLake Christian

COX MILL

A18 at Mount Pleasant

A25 at Hunter Huss

S1 Parkwood

S8 at South Iredell

S15 North Mecklenburg

S22 at Central Academy

S29 BYE

O6 Concord

O13 A.L. Brown

O20 at Jay M. Robinson

O27 Central Cabarrus

N2 at Northwest Cabarrus (Thursday night)

CREST

A18 South Point

A25 at T.C. Roberson

S1 BYE

S8 at Shelby

S15 Weddington

S22 at Forestview

S29 Stuart Cramer

O6 at Ashbrook

O13 Hunter Huss

O20 at North Gaston

O27 at Burns

N3 Kings Mountain

CUTHBERTSON

A18 at Porter Ridge

A25 at Jay M. Robinson

S1 Anson County

S8 Kings Mountain

S15 BYE

S22 Parkwood

S28 at Piedmont (Thursday night)

O6 at Monroe

O13 Marvin Ridge (Homecoming)

O20 Sun Valley (Senior night)

O27 at Charlotte Catholic

N3 at Weddington

DRAUGHN

A18 at West Lincoln

A25 Freedom

S1 at Brevard

S8 at Cherryville

S15 Avery County

S22 at West Iredell

S29 Patton

O6 at Bunker Hill

O13 Hibriten (Homecoming)

O20 at Fred T. Foard

O27 BYE

N3 East Burke (Senior night)

EAST BURKE

A18 West Caldwell

A25 at Maiden

S1 at Freedom

S8 Newton Conover

S15 West Lincoln

S22 BYE

S29 West Iredell (Homecoming)

O6 at Patton

O13 Bunker Hill

O20 at Hibriten

O27 Fred T. Foard (Senior night)

N3 at Draughn

EAST GASTON

A18 North Gaston

A25 Bessemer City

S1 at Stuart Cramer

S8 at Lincolnton

S15 East Lincoln

S22 BYE

S29 Blacksburg

O6 at South Point

O13 Chase

O20 Shelby

O27 at R.S. Central

N3 at East Rutherford

EAST LINCOLN

A18 at Forestview

A25 BYE

S1 at Ashbrook

S8 North Gaston

S15 at East Gaston

S22 Lake Norman Charter

S29 Lincolnton

O6 at North Lincoln

O13 Bandys

O20 at Maiden

O27 West Lincoln

N3 at Newton Conover

EAST MECKLENBURG

A18 at Providence

A25 Ashbrook

S1 Berry

S8 at Weddington

S15 BYE

S22 at Porter Ridge, 7:30

S29 Independence

O6 Garinger (Homecoming)

O13 at Rocky River

O20 Myers Park

O27 at Hickory Ridge, 7:30

N3 Butler (Senior Night)

EAST ROWAN

A18 at North Stanly

A25 Central Davidson

S1 at South Rowan

S8 at Central Cabarrus

S15 Mount Pleasant

S22 at Northwest Cabarrus

S29 BYE

O6 West Rowan

O13 Carson (Homecoming)

O20 at South Iredell

O27 at Statesville

N3 North Iredell (Senior night)

EAST RUTHERFORD

A18 at South Stanly

A25 at North Gaston

S1 South Caldwell

S8 at Burns

S15 Patton

S22 BYE

S29 Polk County (Homecoming)

O6 at R.S. Central

O13 at South Point

O20 Chase

O27 at Shelby

N3 East Gaston (Senior night)

FOREST HILLS

A18 at Sun Valley

A25 Parkwood

S1 Central Pageland

S8 at Piedmont

S15 at Monroe

S22 BYE

S28 at Central Cabarrus (Thursday night)

O6 West Stanly

O13 at East Montgomery

O20 Mount Pleasant

O27 Central Academy

N3 at Anson County

FORESTVIEW

A18 East Lincoln

A25 at Clover

S1 South Point

S8 at Ashbrook

S15 at Providence Day

S22 Crest

S29 BYE

O6 at North Gaston

O13 Burns

O20 Hunter Huss

O27 at Kings Mountain

N3 Stuart Cramer

FORT MILL

A18 Spring Valley

A25 West Florence

S1 Lancaster

S8 at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

S15 at York

S22 BYE

S29 at Northwestern

O6 Clover (Homecoming)

O13 at Rock Hill

O20 at Dorman

O27 Nation Ford (Senior Night)

FRED T. FOARD

A18 Maiden

A25 at Bandys

S1 at North Lincoln

S8 West Lincoln

S15 at St. Stephens

S22 at Patton

S29 Bunker Hill (Homecoming)

O6 at Hibriten

O13 BYE

O20 Draughn

O27 at East Burke

N3 West Iredell

FREEDOM

A18 Shelby

A25 at Draughn

S1 East Burke

S8 at Patton

S15 BYE

S22 St. Stephens

S29 at Hickory

O6 Alexander Central (Homecoming)

O13 at South Caldwell

O20 at West Caldwell

O27 Watauga

N3 at McDowell

GARINGER

A18 West Charlotte

A25 Harding

S1 at West Mecklenburg

S8 at Central Academy

S15 BYE

S22 Myers Park

S29 at Hickory Ridge

O6 at East Mecklenburg

O13 Porter Ridge (Homecoming)

O20 at Independence

O27 at Butler

N3 Rocky River (Senior Night)

GREAT FALLS

A18 at New Covenant Knights

A25 at Whitmire

S1 Blackville-Hilda

S8 at Ware Shoals

S15 TBD

S22 North Central

S29 at Timmonsville

O6 TBD

O13 at McBee

O20 Lamar

O27 at Lewisville

HARDING

A18 at Hough

A25 at Garinger

S1 at West Charlotte

S8 Gaffney

S15 Mallard Creek

S22 West Mecklenburg

S28 Providence (Thursday night)

O6 at Berry

O13 Ardrey Kell

O20 at South Mecklenburg

O27 BYE

N3 at Olympic

HIBRITEN

A18 Jay M. Robinson

A25 at West Caldwell

S1 at Ashe County

S8 South Caldwell

S15 Newton Conover

S22 at Bunker Hill

S29 BYE

O6 Fred T. Foard (Homecoming)

O13 at Draughn

O20 East Burke

O27 at West Iredell

N3 Patton

HICKORY

A18 Statesville

A25 BYE

S1 Newton Conover

S8 at Hunter Huss

S15 Bandys

S22 at McDowell

S29 Freedom

O6 at Watauga

O13 West Caldwell (Homecoming)

O20 at South Caldwell

O27 Alexander Central

N3 at St. Stephens

HICKORY GROVE

A18 Union Academy

A25 at SouthLake Christian

S1 Concord First Assembly

S8 at Camden Military Academy

S15 Carolina Gladiators

S22 at Village Christian

S29 Asheville School (Homecoming)

O6 BYE

O13 at Victory Christian

O20 at Northside Christian

O27 Metrolina Christian

HICKORY HAWKS

**7:30 game time unless otherwise noted

A18 at West Iredell

A25 at St. Joseph

S1 Northside Christian, 8

S8 at Carolina Gladiators

S15 at Central Virginia

S22 BYE

S29 Carolina Pride, 8

O6 at Southside Christian

O13 Robbinsville

O20 at Charlotte Country Day

O27 at Victory Christian

N3 Oceanside Collegiate Academy

HICKORY RIDGE

A18 Concord

A25 at Central Cabarrus

S1 Jay M. Robinson

S8 at Northwest Cabarrus

S15 BYE

S22 at Independence

S29 Garinger (Homecoming)

O6 Rocky River

O13 at Myers Park

O20 at Butler

O27 East Mecklenburg (Senior Night)

N3 at Porter Ridge

HIGHLAND TECH

A18 Christ the King

A25 TBD

S1 at South Davidson

S8 Lake Norman Charter

S15 TBD

S22 at Community School of Davidson

S29 Bessemer City

O6 at Pine Lake Prep

O13 Thomas Jefferson Academy

O20 at Cherryville

O27 Union Academy

N3 at Mountain Island Charter

HOPEWELL

A18 A.L. Brown

A25 Independence

S1 at Monroe

S8 Olympic

S15 BYE

S22 at Hough

S28 at Vance (Thursday night)

O6 North Mecklenburg

O13 Mallard Creek

O20 at Mooresville

O27 at Lake Norman

N3 West Charlotte

HOUGH

A18 Harding

A25 at Providence

S1 Concord

S8 BYE

S15 at Ardrey Kell

S22 Hopewell

S29 at Mooresville

O6 Lake Norman

O13 at North Mecklenburg

O20 West Charlotte

O27 at Mallard Creek

N3 Vance

HUNTER HUSS

A18 at Patton

A25 Cox Mill

S1 at Clover

S8 Hickory

S15 BYE

S22 at North Gaston

S29 Burns

O6 Kings Mountain (Homecoming)

O13 at Crest

O20 at Forestview

O27 Stuart Cramer

N3 Ashbrook

INDEPENDENCE

A18 Dutch Fork

A25 at Hopewell

S1 at Olympic

S8 West Mecklenburg

S15 BYE

S22 Hickory Ridge

S28 at East Mecklenburg (Thursday night)

O6 at Porter Ridge

O13 Butler

O20 Garinger (Homecoming)

O27 at Rocky River

N3 at Myers Park

INDIAN LAND

A18 at Lancaster

A25 at Buford

S1 Blacksburg

S8 at Broome

S15 Chesterfield

S22 Nation Ford

S29 Chester

O6 BYE

O13 at Columbia

O20 Camden

O27 at Fairfield Central

JAY M. ROBINSON

A18 at Hibriten

A25 Cuthbertson

S1 at Hickory Ridge

S8 BYE

S15 at Anson

S22 at Mount Pleasant

S29 West Stanly

O6 Northwest Cabarrus

O13 at Concord

O20 Cox Mill (Homecoming)

O27 at A.L. Brown

N3 Central Cabarrus (Senior night)

KINGS MOUNTAIN

A18 BYE

A25 at South Caldwell

S1 T.C. Roberson

S8 at Cuthbertson

S15 Shelby

S22 at Stuart Cramer

S29 North Gaston

O6 at Hunter Huss

O13 at Ashbrook

O20 Burns

O27 Forestview

N3 at Crest

LAKE NORMAN

A18 West Forsyth

A25 Statesville

S1 at South Iredell

S8 at North Iredell

S15 BYE

S22 West Charlotte

S29 Mallard Creek

O6 at Hough

O13 Mooresville

O20 at Vance

O27 Hopewell

N3 North Mecklenburg

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

A18 SouthLake Christian

A25 at Pine Lake Prep

S1 Community School of Davidson

S8 at Highland Tech

S15 BYE

S22 at East Lincoln

S29 North Lincoln (Homecoming)

O6 at Maiden

O13 Newton Conover

O20 at Lincolnton

O27 Bandys

N3 at West Lincoln

LANCASTER

A18 Indian Land

A25 BYE

S1 at Fort Mill

S8 Chester

S15 Nation Ford

S22 at Lugoff-Elgin

S29 Westwood

O6 Richland Northeast

O13 at South Pointe (SC)

O20 at York

O27 at Ridge View

LEWISVILLE

A18 Andrew Jackson

A25 at Blacksburg

S1 at Buford

S8 Whitmire

S15 Eau Claire

S22 at C.A. Johnson

S29 McBee

O6 at Lamar

O13 BYE

O20 at Timmonsville

O27 Great Falls

LINCOLNTON

A18 at Stuart Cramer

A25 South Point

S1 at North Gaston

S8 East Gaston

S15 B

S22 at Newton Conover

S29 at East Lincoln

O6 Bandys

O13 at West Lincoln

O20 Lake Norman Charter (Homecoming)

O27 at North Lincoln

N3 Maiden

MAIDEN

A18 at Fred T. Foard

A25 East Burke

S1 at Bunker Hill

S8 St. Stephens

S15 BYE

S22 Bandys

S29 at West Lincoln

O6 Lake Norman Charter

O13 at North Lincoln

O20 East Lincoln

O27 Newton Conover

N3 at Lincolnton

MALLARD CREEK

A17 at Scotland County (Thursday night), 7:30

A25 Butler

S1 BYE

S8 Berry

S15 at Harding

S22 at Vance

S29 at Lake Norman

O6 West Charlotte

O13 at Hopewell

O20 North Mecklenburg

O27 Hough

N3 at Mooresville

MARVIN RIDGE

A18 South Mecklenburg

A25 at A.L. Brown

S1 at Ardrey Kell

S8 Parkland

S15 BYE

S22 Piedmont

S28 Monroe (Thursday night)

O6 at Parkwood

O13 at Cuthbertson

O20 Weddington

O27 at Sun Valley

N3 Charlotte Catholic

MCBEE

A18 Lakewood

A25 at Chesterfield

S1 Cheraw

S8 at Central Pageland

S15 BYE

S22 at Mullins

S29 at Lewisville

O6 Timmonsville

O13 Great Falls

O20 at Camden Military

O27 Lamar

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

A18 Concord First Assembly

A25 at Union Academy, 7:30

S1 at Statesville Christian

S8 SouthLake Christian

S15 BYE

S22 North Raleigh Christian

S29 Northside Christian

O6 at Asheville School, 4

O13 at Charlotte Christian

O20 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

O27 at Hickory Grove

MONROE

A18 Anson County

A25 at Vance

S1 Hopewell

S8 BYE

S15 Forest Hills

S22 at Charlotte Catholic

S28 at Marvin Ridge (Thursday night)

O6 Cuthbertson (Homecoming)

O13 Sun Valley

O20 at Piedmont

O27 Weddington

N3 at Parkwood

MOORESVILLE

A18 West Rowan

A25 BYE

S1 at Davie County

S8 at A.L. Brown

S15 South Iredell

S22 at North Mecklenburg, 7

S29 Hough

O6 Vance

O13 at Lake Norman

O20 Hopewell (Homecoming)

O27 at West Charlotte

N3 Mallard Creek (Senior Night)

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER

A18 Franklin Christian

A25 at Stuart Cramer

S1 at Graham

S8 BYE

S15 Commonwealth Charter

S22 at Bessemer City

S29 Union Academy

O6 at Cherryville

O13 at Community School of Davidson

O20 Pine Lake Prep

O27 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

N3 Highland Tech

MOUNT PLEASANT

A18 Cox Mill

A25 at Northwest Cabarrus

S1 Central Cabarrus

S8 at Concord

S15 at East Rowan

S22 Jay M. Robinson

S29 BYE

O6 at Central Academy

O13 Anson County (Homecoming)

O20 at Forest Hills

O27 East Montgomery

N3 at West Stanly

MYERS PARK

A19 vs. Charlotte Country Day at Memorial Stadium (Saturday night), 7

A25 at Ardrey Kell

S1 Providence

S8 at South Mecklenburg

S15 BYE

S22 at Garinger

S28 at Rocky River (Thursday night)

O6 Butler

O13 Hickory Ridge (Homecoming)

O20 at East Mecklenburg

O27 Porter Ridge (Senior night)

N3 at Independence

NATION FORD

A18 at Irmo

A25 South Pointe (SC)

S1 BYE

S8 York

S15 at Lancaster

S22 at Indian Land

S29 Clover (Homecoming)

O6 Rock Hill

O13 Byrnes (Senior Night)

O20 at Northwestern

O27 at Fort Mill

NORTH GASTON

A18 at East Gaston

A25 East Rutherford

S1 Lincolnton

S8 at East Lincoln

S15 BYE

S22 Hunter Huss

S29 at Kings Mountain

O6 Forestview

O13 at Stuart Cramer

O20 Crest

O27 at Ashbrook

N3 at Burns

NORTH IREDELL

A18 Wilkes Central

A25 at Forbush

S1 Alexander Central

S8 Lake Norman

S15 at West Iredell

S22 BYE

S29 at Northwest Cabarrus

O6 Carson

O13 at Statesville

O20 West Rowan

O27 South Iredell

N3 at East Rowan

NORTH LINCOLN

A18 BYE

A25 Carolina Wildcats

S1 Fred T. Foard

S8 at Alexander Central

S15 at Bessemer City

S22 at West Lincoln

S29 at Lake Norman Charter

O6 East Lincoln

O13 Maiden

O20 at Newton Conover

O27 Lincolnton

N3 at Bandys

NORTH MECKLENBURG

A18 Jordan

A25 at Olympic

S1 BYE

S8 Rocky River

S15 at Cox Mill

S22 Mooresville (Homecoming)

S29 at West Charlotte

O6 at Hopewell

O13 Hough

O20 at Mallard Creek

O27 Vance

N3 at Lake Norman

NORTH ROWAN

A18 Salisbury

A25 at West Rowan

S1 at Lexington

S8 Carson

S15 BYE

S22 North Moore

S29 South Stanly

O6 at Albemarle

O13 Chatham Central (Homecoming)

O20 at North Stanly

O27 at West Montgomery

N3 South Davidson (Senior Night)

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN

A18 at Pine Lake Prep

A25 Statesville Christian

S1 at Hickory Hawks

S8 Windy Gap

S15 Union Academy

S22 at Fayetteville Christian

S29 Metrolina Christian

O6 Victory Christian (Homecoming)

O13 Commonwealth Charter

O20 at Hickory Grove

O27 at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

NORTH STANLY

*1st 4 games 7:30 start

A18 East Rowan

A25 at Central Academy

S1 West Stanly

S8 BYE

S15 Northwest Cabarrus

S22 at West Montgomery, 7

S29 Chatham Central (Homecoming), 7

O6 at South Davidson, 7

O13 Albemarle, 7

O20 North Rowan, 7

O27 at North Moore, 7

N3 South Stanly (Senior night), 7

NORTHWESTERN

A18 at South Pointe (SC)

A25 Dorman

S1 at South Mecklenburg

S8 Byrnes

S15 at Spartanburg

S22 Gaffney

S29 Fort Mill (Homecoming)

O6 BYE

O13 at Clover

O20 Nation Ford (Senior Night)

O27 at Rock Hill

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

A18 at West Stanly

A25 Mount Pleasant

S1 BYE

S8 Hickory Ridge

S15 at North Stanly

S22 East Rowan

S29 North Iredell

O6 at Jay M. Robinson

O13 at Central Cabarrus

O20 A.L. Brown

O27 at Concord

N2 Cox Mill (Thursday night)

OLYMPIC

A19 vs. Providence Day at Memorial Stadium in Kickoff Classic, 5

A25 North Mecklenburg

S1 Independence

S8 at Hopewell

S15 at Sun Valley

S22 Berry

S29 South Mecklenburg

O6 at West Mecklenburg

O13 BYE

O20 at Providence Day

O27 at Ardrey Kell

N3 Harding (Senior Night)

PARKWOOD

A18 Central Academy

A25 at Forest Hills

S1 at Cox Mill

S8 Buford

S15 BYE

S22 at Cuthbertson

S29 Sun Valley

O6 Marvin Ridge

O13 at Weddington

O20 Charlotte Catholic

O27 at Piedmont

N3 Monroe

PATTON

A18 Hunter Huss

A25 R.S. Central

S1 at McDowell

S8 Freedom

S15 at East Rutherford

S22 Fred T. Foard

S29 at Draughn

O6 East Burke

O13 at West Iredell

O20 BYE

O27 Bunker Hill

N3 at Hibriten

PIEDMONT

A18 at Central Cabarrus

A25 Porter Ridge

S1 BYE

S8 Forest Hills

S15 at Central Academy

S22 at Marvin Ridge

S28 Cuthbertson (Thursday night)

O6 Weddington

O13 at Charlotte Catholic

O20 Monroe

O27 Parkwood

N3 at Sun Valley

PINE LAKE PREP

A18 Northside Christian

A25 Lake Norman Charter

S1 at Christ the King

S8 at Cannon School

S15 BYE

S22 at Union Academy

S29 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

O6 Highland Tech

O13 Bessemer City

O20 at Mountain Island Charter

O27 at Cherryville

N3 Community School of Davidson

PORTER RIDGE

A18 Cuthbertson

A25 at Piedmont

S1 Weddington

S8 at Sun Valley

S15 BYE

S22 East Mecklenburg

S28 at Butler (Thursday Night), 7

O6 Independence

O13 at Garinger, 7

O20 Rocky River

O27 at Myers Park, 7

N3 Hickory Ridge

PROVIDENCE

A18 East Mecklenburg

A25 Hough

S1 at Myers Park

S8 Pinecrest

S15 at Butler

S22 Ardrey Kell

S28 at Harding (Thursday night)

O6 BYE

O13 at West Mecklenburg

O20 Olympic

O27 at Berry

N3 South Mecklenburg

PROVIDENCE DAY

A19 vs. Olympic in the Kickoff Classic at Memorial Stadium (Saturday night)

A25 at Carolina Forest

S1 at Andrew Jackson

S8 Carolina Pride

S15 Forestview

S22 Cannon School

S28 at Charlotte Latin (Thursday night)

O6 BYE

O13 Charlotte Country Day

O20 at Christ School

O27 Charlotte Christian

RICHMOND SENIOR

A18 at Ronald Reagan

A25 Wake Forest

S1 at Pine Forest

S8 Butler

S15 BYE

S22 Purnell Sweat

S29 Pinecrest

O6 at Jack Britt

O13 at Hoke County

O20 Lumberton

O27 71st High

N3 at Scotland County

ROCK HILL

A18 Blythewood

A25 at York

S1 South Pointe (SC)

S8 at Boiling Springs

S15 Dorman

S22 BYE

S29 at Gaffney

O6 at Nation Ford

O13 Fort Mill (Homecoming)

O20 at Clover

O27 Northwestern (Senior night)

ROCKY RIVER

A18 at South Iredell

A25 Berry

S1 Vance

S8 at North Mecklenburg

S15 BYE

S22 at Butler, 7:30

S28 Myers Park (Thursday night)

O6 at Hickory Ridge

O13 East Mecklenburg

O20 at Porter Ridge

O27 Independence

N3 at Garinger

RS CENTRAL

A18 McDowell

A25 at Patton

S1 at Polk County

S8 at Pisgah

S15 South Caldwell

S22 Mitchell (Homecoming)

S29 BYE

O6 East Rutherford

O13 at Shelby

O20 South Point

O27 East Gaston (Senior night)

N3 at Chase

ST. STEPHENS

A18 Bandys

A25 at Bunker Hill

S1 BYE

S8 at Maiden

S15 Fred T. Foard

S22 at Freedom

S29 McDowell

O6 at West Caldwell

O13 Watauga

O20 at Alexander Central

O27 South Caldwell

N3 Hickory

SALISBURY

A18 at North Rowan

A25 Carson

S1 Mountain Heritage

S8 Thomasville

S15 at West Davidson

S22 at Lexington

S29 Central Davidson (Homecoming)

O6 BYE

O13 at Ledford

O20 East Davidson

O27 at North Davidson

N3 South Rowan (Senior Night)

SHELBY

A18 at Freedom

A25 A.C. Reynolds

S1 Burns

S8 Crest

S15 at Kings Mountain

S22 at South Pointe (SC)

S29 BYE

O6 at Chase

O13 R.S. Central

O20 at East Gaston

O27 East Rutherford

N3 at South Point

SOUTH CALDWELL

A18 BYE

A25 Kings Mountain

S1 at East Rutherford

S8 at Hibriten

S15 at R.S. Central

S22 at Watauga

S29 West Caldwell

O6 at McDowell

O13 Freedom (Homecoming)

O20 Hickory

O27 at St. Stephens

N3 Alexander Central

SOUTH IREDELL

A18 Rocky River

A25 at West Iredell

S1 Lake Norman

S8 Cox Mill

S15 at Mooresville

S22 at West Forsyth

S29 BYE

O6 Statesville

O13 at West Rowan

O20 East Rowan (Homecoming)

O27 at North Iredell

N3 Carson

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

**All at 7 p.m.

A18 at Lake Norman Charter

A25 Hickory Grove

S1 North Raleigh Christian

S8 at Metrolina Christian

S15 Christ the King

S22 at Christ School

S28 at Cannon School (Thursday night)

O6 BYE

O13 High Point Christian

O20 at Statesville Christian

O27 Concord First Assembly

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

A18 at Marvin Ridge

A25 Charlotte Catholic

S1 Northwestern (SC)

S8 Myers Park

S15 Vance

S22 BYE

S28 at Olympic (Thursday night)

O6 Ardrey Kell

O13 at Berry

O20 Harding

O27 West Mecklenburg

N3 at Providence

SOUTH POINT

A18 at Crest

A25 at Lincolnton

S1 at Forestview

S8 Clover (Senior night)

S15 Stuart Cramer

S22 BYE

S29 Ashbrook

O6 East Gaston

O13 East Rutherford (Homecoming)

O20 at R.S. Central

O27 at Chase

N3 Shelby

SOUTH POINTE (SC)

A18 Northwestern

A25 at Nation Ford

S1 at Rock Hill

S8 St. Frances Academy (MD)

S15 Buford (GA)

S22 Shelby

S29 at Ridge View

O6 at Westwood

O13 Lancaster

O20 at Richland Northeast

O27 York

SOUTH ROWAN

A18 at Carson

A25 BYE

S1 East Rowan

S8 at East Davidson

S15 Ledford (Homecoming)

S22 North Davidson

S29 at West Rowan

O6 at West Davidson

O13 Thomasville

O20 at Lexington

O27 Central Davidson (Senior night)

N3 at Salisbury

SOUTH STANLY

A18 East Rutherford

A25 at East Montgomery

S1 Jordan Matthews

S8 at West Stanly

S15 BYE

S22 at South Davidson

S29 at North Rowan

O6 North Moore (Homecoming)

O13 West Montgomery

O20 at Chatham Central

O27 Albemarle

N3 North Stanly

STATESVILLE

A18 at Hickory

A25 Lake Norman

S1 at Northern Guilford

S8 West Iredell

S15 at Walkertown

S22 Anson County

S29 BYE

O6 at South Iredell

O13 North Iredell (Homecoming)

O20 at Carson

O27 East Rowan

N3 at West Rowan

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN

A18 Fayetteville Christian

A25 at Northside Christian

S1 Metrolina Christian

S8 at Charlotte Latin

S15 BYE

S22 Asheville School

S29 at Christ the King

O6 Concord First Assembly (Homecoming)

O13 at Cannon School

O20 SouthLake Christian

O27 at High Point Christian

STUART CRAMER

A18 Lincolnton

A25 Mountain Island Charter

S1 East Gaston

S8 BYE

S15 at South Point

S22 Kings Mountain

S29 at Crest

O6 at Burns

O13 North Gaston

O20 Ashbrook

O27 at Hunter Huss

N3 at Forestview

SUN VALLEY

A18 Forest Hills

A25 at Anson County

S1 BYE

S8 Porter Ridge

S15 Olympic

S22 at Weddington

S28 at Parkwood (Thursday night)

O6 Charlotte Catholic

O13 at Monroe

O20 at Cuthbertson

O27 Marvin Ridge

N3 Piedmont (Senior night)

UNION ACADEMY

A18 at Hickory Grove

A25 Metrolina Christian

S1 Central Academy

S8 BYE

S15 at Northside Christian

S22 Pine Lake Prep

S29 at Mountain Island Charter

O6 at Bessemer City

O13 Cherryville

O20 Community School of Davidson

O27 at Highland Tech

N3 Thomas Jefferson Academy

VANCE

A19 vs. West Mecklenburg in Kickoff Classic at Memorial Stadium (Saturday Night)

A25 Monroe

S1 at Rocky River

S8 BYE

S15 at South Mecklenburg

S22 Mallard Creek

S29 Hopewell

O6 at Mooresville

O13 West Charlotte

O20 Lake Norman

O27 at North Mecklenburg

N3 at Hough

VICTORY CHRISTIAN

A18 at Franklin Christian

A25 Carolina Pride

S1 Davidson Day

S8 at Christ the King

S15 BYE

S22 at Trinity Christian

S29 Christ School

O6 at Northside Christian

O13 Hickory Grove

O20 at Asheville School

O27 Hickory Hawks

WATAUGA

A18 T.C. Roberson

A25 at Ashe County

S1 at Avery County

S8 Wilkes Central

S15 BYE

S22 South Caldwell

S29 at Alexander Central

O6 Hickory (Homecoming)

O13 at St. Stephens

O20 McDowell

O27 at Freedom

N3 West Caldwell

WEDDINGTON

A18 Ardrey Kell

A25 BYE

S1 at Porter Ridge

S8 East Mecklenburg

S15 at Crest

S22 Sun Valley

S28 Charlotte Catholic (Thursday night)

O6 at Piedmont

O13 Parkwood

O20 at Marvin Ridge

O27 at Monroe

N3 Cuthbertson

WEST CALDWELL

A18 at East Burke

A25 Hibriten

S1 West Iredell

S8 Ashe County

S15 BYE

S22 Alexander Central

S29 at South Caldwell

O6 St. Stephens

O13 at Hickory

O20 Freedom

O27 at McDowell

N3 at Watauga

WEST CHARLOTTE

A18 at Garinger

A25 at West Mecklenburg

S1 Harding

S8 BYE

S15 at Berry

S22 at Lake Norman, 7:30

S28 North Mecklenburg (Thursday Night)

O6 at Mallard Creek

O13 at Vance

O20 at Hough

O27 Mooresville (Homecoming)

N3 at Hopewell

WEST IREDELL

A18 Hickory Hawks

A25 South Iredell

S1 at West Iredell

S8 at Statesville

S15 North Iredell

S22 Draughn

S29 at East Burke

O6 BYE

O13 Patton

O20 at Bunker Hill

O27 Hibriten

N3 at Fred T. Foard

WEST LINCOLN

A18 Draughn

A25 BYE

S1 Cherryville

S8 at Fred T. Foard

S15 at East Burke

S22 North Lincoln

S29 Maiden

O6 at Newton Conover

O13 Lincolnton

O20 at Bandys

O27 at East Lincoln

N3 Lake Norman Charter

WEST MECKLENBURG

A19 vs. Vance in Kickoff Classic at Memorial Stadium (Saturday night)

A25 West Charlotte

S1 Garinger

S8 at Independence

S15 Scotland County

S22 at Harding, 7:30

S28 at Ardrey Kell (Thursday Night)

O6 Olympic

O13 Providence (Homecoming)

O20 BYE

O27 at South Mecklenburg

N3 Berry (Senior Night)

WEST ROWAN

A18 at Mooresville

A25 North Rowan

S1 BYE

S8 Davie County

S15 A.L. Brown

S22 at Concord

S29 South Rowan

O6 at East Rowan

O13 South Iredell

O20 at North Iredell

O27 at Carson

N3 Statesville

WEST STANLY

A18 Northwest Cabarrus

A25 at Albemarle

S1 at North Stanly

S8 South Stanly

S15 West Montgomery

S22 BYE

S29 at Jay M. Robinson

O6 at Forest Hills

O13 Central Academy

O20 at East Montgomery

O27 at Anson County

N3 Mount Pleasant

YORK

**Scrimmage Aug. 18

A25 Rock Hill

S1 at Union High

S8 at Nation Ford

S15 Fort Mill

S22 at Clover

S29 at Richland Northeast

O6 Ridge View

O13 Westwood

O20 Lancaster

O27 at South Pointe (SC)

