EXCLUSIVE: 2017 Observer-area high school football schedules

ALBEMARLE
A18 Thomasville
A25 West Stanly
S1 East Randolph
S8 BYE
S15 at Union Pines
S22 Chatham Central
S29 at North Moore
O6 North Rowan
O13 at North Stanly
O20 South Davidson
O27 at South Stanly
N3 West Montgomery
A.L. BROWN
A18 at Hopewell
A25 Marvin Ridge
S1 at Carson
S8 Mooresville
S15 at West Rowan
S22 at Davie County
S29 BYE
O6 Central Cabarrus
O13 at Cox Mill
O20 at Northwest Cabarrus
O27 Jay M. Robinson (Senior Night)
N3 Concord
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
A18 Burns
A25 at Wilkes Central
S1 at North Iredell
S8 North Lincoln
S15 BYE
S22 at West Caldwell
S29 Watauga
O6 at Freedom
O13 McDowell (Homecoming)
O20 St. Stephens (Senior night)
O27 at Hickory
N3 at South Caldwell
ANDREW JACKSON
A18 at Lewisville
A25 Aynor
S1 Providence Day, 7:30
S8 Franklin Christian
S15 North Central
S22 at Central Pageland
S29 at Cheraw
O6 BYE
O13 at Chesterfield
O20 Lee Central (Homecoming)
O27 Buford (Senior Night)
ANSON COUNTY
A18 at Monroe
A25 Sun Valley
S1 at Cuthbertson
S8 Chesterfield
S15 Jay M. Robinson
S22 at Statesville
S29 BYE
O6 East Montgomery
O13 at Mount Pleasant
O20 at Central Academy
O27 West Stanly
N3 Forest Hills
ARDREY KELL
A18 at Weddington
A25 Myers Park
S1 Marvin Ridge
S8 at Charlotte Catholic
S15 Hough
S22 at Providence
S28 West Mecklenburg (Thursday night)
O6 at South Mecklenburg
O13 at Harding
O20 Berry (Homecoming)
O27 Olympic (Senior night)
N3 BYE
ASHBROOK
A18 Clover
A25 at East Mecklenburg
S1 East Lincoln (Senior Night)
S8 Forestview
S15 BYE
S22 at Burns
S29 at South Point
O6 Crest
O13 Kings Mountain
O20 at Stuart Cramer
O27 North Gaston (Homecoming)
N3 at Hunter Huss
ASHE COUNTY
A18 at Avery County
A25 Watauga
S1 Hibriten
S8 at West Caldwell
S15 BYE
S22 Alleghany (Homecoming)
S29 at Elkin
O6 North Wilkes
O13 at Wilkes Central
O20 East Wilkes
O27 West Wilkes (Senior night)
N3 at Starmount
AVERY COUNTY
A18 Ashe County
A25 at McDowell
S1 Watauga
S8 at Cloudland (TN)
S15 at Draughn
S22 BYE
S29 Chase
O6 at Madison
O13 Polk County
O20 Charles D. Owen
O27 at Mitchell
N3 Mountain Heritage
BANDYS
A18 at St. Stephens
A25 Fred T. Foard
S1 BYE
S8 Bunker Hill
S15 at Hickory
S22 at Maiden
S28 Newton Conover (Thursday night)
O6 Lincolnton
O13 at East Lincoln
O20 West Lincoln
O27 at Lake Norman Charter
N3 North Lincoln
BERRY
A18 BYE
A25 at Rocky River
S1 at East Mecklenburg
S8 at Mallard Creek
S15 West Charlotte
S22 at Olympic
S28 Concord (Thursday night)
O6 Harding
O13 South Mecklenburg
O20 at Ardrey Kell
O27 Providence
N3 at West Mecklenburg
BESSEMER CITY
A18 at Cherryville
A25 at East Gaston
S1 Chase
S8 BYE
S15 North Lincoln
S22 Mountain Island Charter
S29 at Highland Tech
O6 Union Academy (Homecoming)
O13 at Pine Lake Prep
O20 Thomas Jefferson Academy
O27 at Community School of Davidson
N3 Cherryville
BUFORD
A18 BYE
A25 Indian Land
S1 Lewisville
S8 at Parkwood
S15 at Lee Central
S22 Cheraw
S29 Franklin Christian
O6 Chesterfield
O13 North Central
O20 at Central Pageland
O27 at Andrew Jackson
BUNKER HILL
A18 at Newton Conover
A25 St. Stephens
S1 Maiden
S8 at Bandys
S15 at West Wilkes
S22 Hibriten
S29 at Fred T. Foard
O6 Draughn
O13 at East Burke
O20 West Iredell
O27 at Patton
N3 BYE
BURNS
A18 at Alexander Central
A25 BYE
S1 at Shelby
S8 East Rutherford
S15 Hendersonville
S22 Ashbrook
S29 at Hunter Huss
O6 Stuart Cramer (Homecoming)
O13 at Forestview
O20 at Kings Mountain
O27 Crest
N3 North Gaston (Senior night)
BUTLER
A18 TBD
A25 at Mallard Creek
S1 BYE
S8 at Richmond Senior, 7:30
S15 Providence
S22 Rocky River, 7:30
S28 Porter Ridge (Thursday night)
O6 at Myers Park
O13 at Independence
O20 Hickory Ridge (Homecoming)
O27 Garinger (Senior Night)
N3 at East Mecklenburg
CABARRUS STALLIONS
**Home games at Central Cabarrus High
**All games on Saturday
A12 at Sandhills Titans
A19 Carolina Pride
A26 Sabercats
S2 at Carolina Crusaders
S9 Tennessee
S16 Asheville
S23 at Asheville
S30 at Anderson
O7 at Tennessee
O14 Carolina Crusaders
O21 BYE
O28 at Anderson
CANNON SCHOOL
A18 at North Raleigh Christian, 7
A25 at Mitchell, 7:30
S1 Commonwealth Charter, 7:30
S8 Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
S15 BYE
S22 at Providence Day, 7
S28 SouthLake Christian, 7
O6 at High Point Christian, 7
O13 Statesville Christian, 7:30
O20 at Concord First Assembly, 7
O27 Christ the King, 7:30
CAROLINA CRUSADERS (WESTMINSTER CATAWBA)
**Home Games at District 3 Stadium, Rock Hill
**All Games on Saturdays
A19 Anderson Cavaliers
A26 at Asheville Saints
S2 at Cabarrus Stallions
S9 Tennessee Silverbacks
S16 at Georgia Force
S23 Asheville Saints
S30 South Wake
O7 at Tennessee Silverbacks
O14 Cabarrus Stallions
O21 BYE
O28 at Anderson Cavaliers
CAROLINA PRIDE
**Home Games at Weddington Optimist Park
A19 at Cabarrus Stallions (Saturday night), 7
A25 at Victory Christian, 7:30
S1 Carolina Wildcats, 7:30
S8 at Providence Day, 7
S15 at Charlotte Latin, 7
S22 at Chester (SC), 7:30
S29 at Hickory Hawks, 7:30
O6 BYE
O13 at Central Pageland, 7:30
O20 Tri-County Gastonia, 7:30
O27 at Franklin Christian, 7:30
CARSON
A18 South Rowan
A25 at Salisbury
S1 A.L. Brown
S8 at North Rowan
S15 Davie County
S22 Central Cabarrus
S29 BYE
O6 at North Iredell
O13 at East Rowan
O20 Statesville
O26 West Rowan (Thursday night)
N3 at South Iredell
CENTRAL ACADEMY
A18 at Parkwood
A25 North Stanly
S1 at Union Academy
S8 Garinger
S15 Piedmont
S22 Cox Mill
S29 BYE
O6 Mount Pleasant (Homecoming)
O13 at West Stanly
O20 Anson County (Senior Night)
O27 at Forest Hills
N3 at East Montgomery
CENTRAL CABARRUS
A18 Piedmont
A25 Hickory Ridge
S1 at Mount Pleasant
S8 East Rowan
S15 BYE
S22 at Carson
S29 Forest Hills
O6 at A.L. Brown
O13 Northwest Cabarrus (Homecoming)
O20 Concord (Senior Night)
O27 at Cox Mill
N3 at Jay M. Robinson
CENTRAL PAGELAND
A18 BYE
A25 at Lamar
S1 at Forest Hills
S8 McBee
S15 at Cheraw
S22 Andrew Jackson
S29 at Chesterfield
O6 Lee Central
O13 Carolina Pride
O20 Buford
O27 at North Central
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
A18 Charlotte Christian
A25 at South Mecklenburg
S1 at Charlotte Country Day
S8 Ardrey Kell
S15 BYE
S22 Monroe
S29 at Weddington
O6 at Sun Valley
O13 Piedmont
O20 at Parkwood
O27 Cuthbertson
N3 at Marvin Ridge
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
**All games at 7 pm unless otherwise noted
A18 at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
A25 at Myrtle Beach (SC)
S1 at Hendersonville, 7:30
S8 West Ashley (SC)
S15 BYE
S22 Ravenscroft
S29 High Point Christian
O6 at Charlotte Country Day
O13 Metrolina Christian
O20 Charlotte Latin
O27 at Providence Day
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
A19 vs. Myers Park at Memorial Stadium in Kickoff Classic (Saturday night), 7
A25 BYE
S1 Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
S8 Wake Christian Academy
S15 at Northwood, 7
S22 Winston-Salem Prep, 7
S28 at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Thursday), 4:30
O6 Charlotte Christian, 7 (Homecoming)
O13 at Providence Day, 7
O20 Hickory Hawks, 7
O27 at Charlotte Latin
CHARLOTTE LATIN
A18 Colleton Prep Academy (Site TBD), 7:30
A25 BYE
S2 at Woodberry Forest (VA)
S8 Statesville Christian
S15 Carolina Pride
S22 at Harrells Christian
S28 Providence Day (Thursday Night)
O6 Franklin Christian
O13 Christ School
O20 at Charlotte Christian
O27 Charlotte Country Day
CHASE
A18 at Polk County
A25 Cherryville
S1 at Bessemer City
S8 East Henderson
S15 BYE
S22 Brevard (Homecoming)
S29 at Avery County
O6 Shelby
O13 at East Gaston
O20 at East Rutherford
O27 South Point
N3 R.S. Central
CHERAW
A18 Darlington
A25 at Marlboro County
S1 at McBee
S8 at Camden
S15 Central Pageland
S22 at Buford
S29 Andrew Jackson
O6 at North Central
O13 at Lee Central
O20 BYE
O27 Chesterfield
CHERRYVILLE
A18 Bessemer City
A25 at Chase
S1 at West Lincoln
S8 Draughn
S15 BYE
S22 Thomas Jefferson Academy
S29 at Community School of Davidson
O6 Mountain Island Charter
O13 at Union Academy
O20 Highland Tech (Homecoming)
O27 Pine Lake Prep
N3 at Bessemer City
CHESTER
A18 Westwood
A25 Franklin Christian
S1 Keenan
S8 at Lancaster
S15 Lower Richland
S22 Carolina Pride
S29 at Indian Land
O5 Columbia (Homecoming) (Thursday night)
O13 at Camden
O20 Fairfield Central
O27 BYE
CHESTERFIELD
A18 BYE
A25 McBee
S1 East Clarendon
S8 at Anson County
S15 at Indian Land
S22 Lee Central
S29 Central Pageland
O6 at Buford
O13 Andrew Jackson
O20 at North Central
O27 at Cheraw
CHRIST THE KING
A18 at Highland Tech
A26 at Asheville School (Saturday night)
S1 Pine Lake Prep
S8 Victory Christian
S15 at SouthLake Christian
S22 BYE
S29 Statesville Christian
O6 Commonwealth Charter
O13 at Concord First Assembly
O20 High Point Christian
O27 at Cannon School
CLOVER
A18 at Ashbrook
A25 Forestview
S1 Hunter Huss
S8 at South Point (NC)
S15 BYE
S22 York
S29 at Nation Ford
O6 at Fort Mill
O13 Northwestern
O20 Rock Hill
O27 at Boiling Springs
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
A18 at North Moore
A25 at SouthLake Christian
S1 at Lake Norman Charter
S8 at North Surry
S15 BYE
S22 Highland Tech
S29 Cherryville
O6 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
O13 Mountain Island Charter
O20 at Union Academy
O27 Bessemer City
N3 at Pine Lake Prep
CONCORD
A18 at Hickory Ridge
A25 Pine Forest
S1 at Hough, 7
S8 Mount Pleasant
S15 BYE
S22 West Rowan
S28 at Berry (Thursday night), 7
O6 at Cox Mill
O13 Jay M. Robinson
O20 at Central Cabarrus
O27 Northwest Cabarrus
N3 at A.L. Brown
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY
A18 at Metrolina Christian
A25 Village Christian
S1 at Hickory Grove
S8 at High Point Christian
S15 BYE
S22 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
S29 Davidson Day
O6 at Statesville Christian
O13 Christ the King
O20 Cannon School
O27 at SouthLake Christian
COX MILL
A18 at Mount Pleasant
A25 at Hunter Huss
S1 Parkwood
S8 at South Iredell
S15 North Mecklenburg
S22 at Central Academy
S29 BYE
O6 Concord
O13 A.L. Brown
O20 at Jay M. Robinson
O27 Central Cabarrus
N2 at Northwest Cabarrus (Thursday night)
CREST
A18 South Point
A25 at T.C. Roberson
S1 BYE
S8 at Shelby
S15 Weddington
S22 at Forestview
S29 Stuart Cramer
O6 at Ashbrook
O13 Hunter Huss
O20 at North Gaston
O27 at Burns
N3 Kings Mountain
CUTHBERTSON
A18 at Porter Ridge
A25 at Jay M. Robinson
S1 Anson County
S8 Kings Mountain
S15 BYE
S22 Parkwood
S28 at Piedmont (Thursday night)
O6 at Monroe
O13 Marvin Ridge (Homecoming)
O20 Sun Valley (Senior night)
O27 at Charlotte Catholic
N3 at Weddington
DRAUGHN
A18 at West Lincoln
A25 Freedom
S1 at Brevard
S8 at Cherryville
S15 Avery County
S22 at West Iredell
S29 Patton
O6 at Bunker Hill
O13 Hibriten (Homecoming)
O20 at Fred T. Foard
O27 BYE
N3 East Burke (Senior night)
EAST BURKE
A18 West Caldwell
A25 at Maiden
S1 at Freedom
S8 Newton Conover
S15 West Lincoln
S22 BYE
S29 West Iredell (Homecoming)
O6 at Patton
O13 Bunker Hill
O20 at Hibriten
O27 Fred T. Foard (Senior night)
N3 at Draughn
EAST GASTON
A18 North Gaston
A25 Bessemer City
S1 at Stuart Cramer
S8 at Lincolnton
S15 East Lincoln
S22 BYE
S29 Blacksburg
O6 at South Point
O13 Chase
O20 Shelby
O27 at R.S. Central
N3 at East Rutherford
EAST LINCOLN
A18 at Forestview
A25 BYE
S1 at Ashbrook
S8 North Gaston
S15 at East Gaston
S22 Lake Norman Charter
S29 Lincolnton
O6 at North Lincoln
O13 Bandys
O20 at Maiden
O27 West Lincoln
N3 at Newton Conover
EAST MECKLENBURG
A18 at Providence
A25 Ashbrook
S1 Berry
S8 at Weddington
S15 BYE
S22 at Porter Ridge, 7:30
S29 Independence
O6 Garinger (Homecoming)
O13 at Rocky River
O20 Myers Park
O27 at Hickory Ridge, 7:30
N3 Butler (Senior Night)
EAST ROWAN
A18 at North Stanly
A25 Central Davidson
S1 at South Rowan
S8 at Central Cabarrus
S15 Mount Pleasant
S22 at Northwest Cabarrus
S29 BYE
O6 West Rowan
O13 Carson (Homecoming)
O20 at South Iredell
O27 at Statesville
N3 North Iredell (Senior night)
EAST RUTHERFORD
A18 at South Stanly
A25 at North Gaston
S1 South Caldwell
S8 at Burns
S15 Patton
S22 BYE
S29 Polk County (Homecoming)
O6 at R.S. Central
O13 at South Point
O20 Chase
O27 at Shelby
N3 East Gaston (Senior night)
FOREST HILLS
A18 at Sun Valley
A25 Parkwood
S1 Central Pageland
S8 at Piedmont
S15 at Monroe
S22 BYE
S28 at Central Cabarrus (Thursday night)
O6 West Stanly
O13 at East Montgomery
O20 Mount Pleasant
O27 Central Academy
N3 at Anson County
FORESTVIEW
A18 East Lincoln
A25 at Clover
S1 South Point
S8 at Ashbrook
S15 at Providence Day
S22 Crest
S29 BYE
O6 at North Gaston
O13 Burns
O20 Hunter Huss
O27 at Kings Mountain
N3 Stuart Cramer
FORT MILL
A18 Spring Valley
A25 West Florence
S1 Lancaster
S8 at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
S15 at York
S22 BYE
S29 at Northwestern
O6 Clover (Homecoming)
O13 at Rock Hill
O20 at Dorman
O27 Nation Ford (Senior Night)
FRED T. FOARD
A18 Maiden
A25 at Bandys
S1 at North Lincoln
S8 West Lincoln
S15 at St. Stephens
S22 at Patton
S29 Bunker Hill (Homecoming)
O6 at Hibriten
O13 BYE
O20 Draughn
O27 at East Burke
N3 West Iredell
FREEDOM
A18 Shelby
A25 at Draughn
S1 East Burke
S8 at Patton
S15 BYE
S22 St. Stephens
S29 at Hickory
O6 Alexander Central (Homecoming)
O13 at South Caldwell
O20 at West Caldwell
O27 Watauga
N3 at McDowell
GARINGER
A18 West Charlotte
A25 Harding
S1 at West Mecklenburg
S8 at Central Academy
S15 BYE
S22 Myers Park
S29 at Hickory Ridge
O6 at East Mecklenburg
O13 Porter Ridge (Homecoming)
O20 at Independence
O27 at Butler
N3 Rocky River (Senior Night)
GREAT FALLS
A18 at New Covenant Knights
A25 at Whitmire
S1 Blackville-Hilda
S8 at Ware Shoals
S15 TBD
S22 North Central
S29 at Timmonsville
O6 TBD
O13 at McBee
O20 Lamar
O27 at Lewisville
HARDING
A18 at Hough
A25 at Garinger
S1 at West Charlotte
S8 Gaffney
S15 Mallard Creek
S22 West Mecklenburg
S28 Providence (Thursday night)
O6 at Berry
O13 Ardrey Kell
O20 at South Mecklenburg
O27 BYE
N3 at Olympic
HIBRITEN
A18 Jay M. Robinson
A25 at West Caldwell
S1 at Ashe County
S8 South Caldwell
S15 Newton Conover
S22 at Bunker Hill
S29 BYE
O6 Fred T. Foard (Homecoming)
O13 at Draughn
O20 East Burke
O27 at West Iredell
N3 Patton
HICKORY
A18 Statesville
A25 BYE
S1 Newton Conover
S8 at Hunter Huss
S15 Bandys
S22 at McDowell
S29 Freedom
O6 at Watauga
O13 West Caldwell (Homecoming)
O20 at South Caldwell
O27 Alexander Central
N3 at St. Stephens
HICKORY GROVE
A18 Union Academy
A25 at SouthLake Christian
S1 Concord First Assembly
S8 at Camden Military Academy
S15 Carolina Gladiators
S22 at Village Christian
S29 Asheville School (Homecoming)
O6 BYE
O13 at Victory Christian
O20 at Northside Christian
O27 Metrolina Christian
HICKORY HAWKS
**7:30 game time unless otherwise noted
A18 at West Iredell
A25 at St. Joseph
S1 Northside Christian, 8
S8 at Carolina Gladiators
S15 at Central Virginia
S22 BYE
S29 Carolina Pride, 8
O6 at Southside Christian
O13 Robbinsville
O20 at Charlotte Country Day
O27 at Victory Christian
N3 Oceanside Collegiate Academy
HICKORY RIDGE
A18 Concord
A25 at Central Cabarrus
S1 Jay M. Robinson
S8 at Northwest Cabarrus
S15 BYE
S22 at Independence
S29 Garinger (Homecoming)
O6 Rocky River
O13 at Myers Park
O20 at Butler
O27 East Mecklenburg (Senior Night)
N3 at Porter Ridge
HIGHLAND TECH
A18 Christ the King
A25 TBD
S1 at South Davidson
S8 Lake Norman Charter
S15 TBD
S22 at Community School of Davidson
S29 Bessemer City
O6 at Pine Lake Prep
O13 Thomas Jefferson Academy
O20 at Cherryville
O27 Union Academy
N3 at Mountain Island Charter
HOPEWELL
A18 A.L. Brown
A25 Independence
S1 at Monroe
S8 Olympic
S15 BYE
S22 at Hough
S28 at Vance (Thursday night)
O6 North Mecklenburg
O13 Mallard Creek
O20 at Mooresville
O27 at Lake Norman
N3 West Charlotte
HOUGH
A18 Harding
A25 at Providence
S1 Concord
S8 BYE
S15 at Ardrey Kell
S22 Hopewell
S29 at Mooresville
O6 Lake Norman
O13 at North Mecklenburg
O20 West Charlotte
O27 at Mallard Creek
N3 Vance
HUNTER HUSS
A18 at Patton
A25 Cox Mill
S1 at Clover
S8 Hickory
S15 BYE
S22 at North Gaston
S29 Burns
O6 Kings Mountain (Homecoming)
O13 at Crest
O20 at Forestview
O27 Stuart Cramer
N3 Ashbrook
INDEPENDENCE
A18 Dutch Fork
A25 at Hopewell
S1 at Olympic
S8 West Mecklenburg
S15 BYE
S22 Hickory Ridge
S28 at East Mecklenburg (Thursday night)
O6 at Porter Ridge
O13 Butler
O20 Garinger (Homecoming)
O27 at Rocky River
N3 at Myers Park
INDIAN LAND
A18 at Lancaster
A25 at Buford
S1 Blacksburg
S8 at Broome
S15 Chesterfield
S22 Nation Ford
S29 Chester
O6 BYE
O13 at Columbia
O20 Camden
O27 at Fairfield Central
JAY M. ROBINSON
A18 at Hibriten
A25 Cuthbertson
S1 at Hickory Ridge
S8 BYE
S15 at Anson
S22 at Mount Pleasant
S29 West Stanly
O6 Northwest Cabarrus
O13 at Concord
O20 Cox Mill (Homecoming)
O27 at A.L. Brown
N3 Central Cabarrus (Senior night)
KINGS MOUNTAIN
A18 BYE
A25 at South Caldwell
S1 T.C. Roberson
S8 at Cuthbertson
S15 Shelby
S22 at Stuart Cramer
S29 North Gaston
O6 at Hunter Huss
O13 at Ashbrook
O20 Burns
O27 Forestview
N3 at Crest
LAKE NORMAN
A18 West Forsyth
A25 Statesville
S1 at South Iredell
S8 at North Iredell
S15 BYE
S22 West Charlotte
S29 Mallard Creek
O6 at Hough
O13 Mooresville
O20 at Vance
O27 Hopewell
N3 North Mecklenburg
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
A18 SouthLake Christian
A25 at Pine Lake Prep
S1 Community School of Davidson
S8 at Highland Tech
S15 BYE
S22 at East Lincoln
S29 North Lincoln (Homecoming)
O6 at Maiden
O13 Newton Conover
O20 at Lincolnton
O27 Bandys
N3 at West Lincoln
LANCASTER
A18 Indian Land
A25 BYE
S1 at Fort Mill
S8 Chester
S15 Nation Ford
S22 at Lugoff-Elgin
S29 Westwood
O6 Richland Northeast
O13 at South Pointe (SC)
O20 at York
O27 at Ridge View
LEWISVILLE
A18 Andrew Jackson
A25 at Blacksburg
S1 at Buford
S8 Whitmire
S15 Eau Claire
S22 at C.A. Johnson
S29 McBee
O6 at Lamar
O13 BYE
O20 at Timmonsville
O27 Great Falls
LINCOLNTON
A18 at Stuart Cramer
A25 South Point
S1 at North Gaston
S8 East Gaston
S15 B
S22 at Newton Conover
S29 at East Lincoln
O6 Bandys
O13 at West Lincoln
O20 Lake Norman Charter (Homecoming)
O27 at North Lincoln
N3 Maiden
MAIDEN
A18 at Fred T. Foard
A25 East Burke
S1 at Bunker Hill
S8 St. Stephens
S15 BYE
S22 Bandys
S29 at West Lincoln
O6 Lake Norman Charter
O13 at North Lincoln
O20 East Lincoln
O27 Newton Conover
N3 at Lincolnton
MALLARD CREEK
A17 at Scotland County (Thursday night), 7:30
A25 Butler
S1 BYE
S8 Berry
S15 at Harding
S22 at Vance
S29 at Lake Norman
O6 West Charlotte
O13 at Hopewell
O20 North Mecklenburg
O27 Hough
N3 at Mooresville
MARVIN RIDGE
A18 South Mecklenburg
A25 at A.L. Brown
S1 at Ardrey Kell
S8 Parkland
S15 BYE
S22 Piedmont
S28 Monroe (Thursday night)
O6 at Parkwood
O13 at Cuthbertson
O20 Weddington
O27 at Sun Valley
N3 Charlotte Catholic
MCBEE
A18 Lakewood
A25 at Chesterfield
S1 Cheraw
S8 at Central Pageland
S15 BYE
S22 at Mullins
S29 at Lewisville
O6 Timmonsville
O13 Great Falls
O20 at Camden Military
O27 Lamar
METROLINA CHRISTIAN
A18 Concord First Assembly
A25 at Union Academy, 7:30
S1 at Statesville Christian
S8 SouthLake Christian
S15 BYE
S22 North Raleigh Christian
S29 Northside Christian
O6 at Asheville School, 4
O13 at Charlotte Christian
O20 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
O27 at Hickory Grove
MONROE
A18 Anson County
A25 at Vance
S1 Hopewell
S8 BYE
S15 Forest Hills
S22 at Charlotte Catholic
S28 at Marvin Ridge (Thursday night)
O6 Cuthbertson (Homecoming)
O13 Sun Valley
O20 at Piedmont
O27 Weddington
N3 at Parkwood
MOORESVILLE
A18 West Rowan
A25 BYE
S1 at Davie County
S8 at A.L. Brown
S15 South Iredell
S22 at North Mecklenburg, 7
S29 Hough
O6 Vance
O13 at Lake Norman
O20 Hopewell (Homecoming)
O27 at West Charlotte
N3 Mallard Creek (Senior Night)
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
A18 Franklin Christian
A25 at Stuart Cramer
S1 at Graham
S8 BYE
S15 Commonwealth Charter
S22 at Bessemer City
S29 Union Academy
O6 at Cherryville
O13 at Community School of Davidson
O20 Pine Lake Prep
O27 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
N3 Highland Tech
MOUNT PLEASANT
A18 Cox Mill
A25 at Northwest Cabarrus
S1 Central Cabarrus
S8 at Concord
S15 at East Rowan
S22 Jay M. Robinson
S29 BYE
O6 at Central Academy
O13 Anson County (Homecoming)
O20 at Forest Hills
O27 East Montgomery
N3 at West Stanly
MYERS PARK
A19 vs. Charlotte Country Day at Memorial Stadium (Saturday night), 7
A25 at Ardrey Kell
S1 Providence
S8 at South Mecklenburg
S15 BYE
S22 at Garinger
S28 at Rocky River (Thursday night)
O6 Butler
O13 Hickory Ridge (Homecoming)
O20 at East Mecklenburg
O27 Porter Ridge (Senior night)
N3 at Independence
NATION FORD
A18 at Irmo
A25 South Pointe (SC)
S1 BYE
S8 York
S15 at Lancaster
S22 at Indian Land
S29 Clover (Homecoming)
O6 Rock Hill
O13 Byrnes (Senior Night)
O20 at Northwestern
O27 at Fort Mill
NORTH GASTON
A18 at East Gaston
A25 East Rutherford
S1 Lincolnton
S8 at East Lincoln
S15 BYE
S22 Hunter Huss
S29 at Kings Mountain
O6 Forestview
O13 at Stuart Cramer
O20 Crest
O27 at Ashbrook
N3 at Burns
NORTH IREDELL
A18 Wilkes Central
A25 at Forbush
S1 Alexander Central
S8 Lake Norman
S15 at West Iredell
S22 BYE
S29 at Northwest Cabarrus
O6 Carson
O13 at Statesville
O20 West Rowan
O27 South Iredell
N3 at East Rowan
NORTH LINCOLN
A18 BYE
A25 Carolina Wildcats
S1 Fred T. Foard
S8 at Alexander Central
S15 at Bessemer City
S22 at West Lincoln
S29 at Lake Norman Charter
O6 East Lincoln
O13 Maiden
O20 at Newton Conover
O27 Lincolnton
N3 at Bandys
NORTH MECKLENBURG
A18 Jordan
A25 at Olympic
S1 BYE
S8 Rocky River
S15 at Cox Mill
S22 Mooresville (Homecoming)
S29 at West Charlotte
O6 at Hopewell
O13 Hough
O20 at Mallard Creek
O27 Vance
N3 at Lake Norman
NORTH ROWAN
A18 Salisbury
A25 at West Rowan
S1 at Lexington
S8 Carson
S15 BYE
S22 North Moore
S29 South Stanly
O6 at Albemarle
O13 Chatham Central (Homecoming)
O20 at North Stanly
O27 at West Montgomery
N3 South Davidson (Senior Night)
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN
A18 at Pine Lake Prep
A25 Statesville Christian
S1 at Hickory Hawks
S8 Windy Gap
S15 Union Academy
S22 at Fayetteville Christian
S29 Metrolina Christian
O6 Victory Christian (Homecoming)
O13 Commonwealth Charter
O20 at Hickory Grove
O27 at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
NORTH STANLY
*1st 4 games 7:30 start
A18 East Rowan
A25 at Central Academy
S1 West Stanly
S8 BYE
S15 Northwest Cabarrus
S22 at West Montgomery, 7
S29 Chatham Central (Homecoming), 7
O6 at South Davidson, 7
O13 Albemarle, 7
O20 North Rowan, 7
O27 at North Moore, 7
N3 South Stanly (Senior night), 7
NORTHWESTERN
A18 at South Pointe (SC)
A25 Dorman
S1 at South Mecklenburg
S8 Byrnes
S15 at Spartanburg
S22 Gaffney
S29 Fort Mill (Homecoming)
O6 BYE
O13 at Clover
O20 Nation Ford (Senior Night)
O27 at Rock Hill
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
A18 at West Stanly
A25 Mount Pleasant
S1 BYE
S8 Hickory Ridge
S15 at North Stanly
S22 East Rowan
S29 North Iredell
O6 at Jay M. Robinson
O13 at Central Cabarrus
O20 A.L. Brown
O27 at Concord
N2 Cox Mill (Thursday night)
OLYMPIC
A19 vs. Providence Day at Memorial Stadium in Kickoff Classic, 5
A25 North Mecklenburg
S1 Independence
S8 at Hopewell
S15 at Sun Valley
S22 Berry
S29 South Mecklenburg
O6 at West Mecklenburg
O13 BYE
O20 at Providence Day
O27 at Ardrey Kell
N3 Harding (Senior Night)
PARKWOOD
A18 Central Academy
A25 at Forest Hills
S1 at Cox Mill
S8 Buford
S15 BYE
S22 at Cuthbertson
S29 Sun Valley
O6 Marvin Ridge
O13 at Weddington
O20 Charlotte Catholic
O27 at Piedmont
N3 Monroe
PATTON
A18 Hunter Huss
A25 R.S. Central
S1 at McDowell
S8 Freedom
S15 at East Rutherford
S22 Fred T. Foard
S29 at Draughn
O6 East Burke
O13 at West Iredell
O20 BYE
O27 Bunker Hill
N3 at Hibriten
PIEDMONT
A18 at Central Cabarrus
A25 Porter Ridge
S1 BYE
S8 Forest Hills
S15 at Central Academy
S22 at Marvin Ridge
S28 Cuthbertson (Thursday night)
O6 Weddington
O13 at Charlotte Catholic
O20 Monroe
O27 Parkwood
N3 at Sun Valley
PINE LAKE PREP
A18 Northside Christian
A25 Lake Norman Charter
S1 at Christ the King
S8 at Cannon School
S15 BYE
S22 at Union Academy
S29 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
O6 Highland Tech
O13 Bessemer City
O20 at Mountain Island Charter
O27 at Cherryville
N3 Community School of Davidson
PORTER RIDGE
A18 Cuthbertson
A25 at Piedmont
S1 Weddington
S8 at Sun Valley
S15 BYE
S22 East Mecklenburg
S28 at Butler (Thursday Night), 7
O6 Independence
O13 at Garinger, 7
O20 Rocky River
O27 at Myers Park, 7
N3 Hickory Ridge
PROVIDENCE
A18 East Mecklenburg
A25 Hough
S1 at Myers Park
S8 Pinecrest
S15 at Butler
S22 Ardrey Kell
S28 at Harding (Thursday night)
O6 BYE
O13 at West Mecklenburg
O20 Olympic
O27 at Berry
N3 South Mecklenburg
PROVIDENCE DAY
A19 vs. Olympic in the Kickoff Classic at Memorial Stadium (Saturday night)
A25 at Carolina Forest
S1 at Andrew Jackson
S8 Carolina Pride
S15 Forestview
S22 Cannon School
S28 at Charlotte Latin (Thursday night)
O6 BYE
O13 Charlotte Country Day
O20 at Christ School
O27 Charlotte Christian
RICHMOND SENIOR
A18 at Ronald Reagan
A25 Wake Forest
S1 at Pine Forest
S8 Butler
S15 BYE
S22 Purnell Sweat
S29 Pinecrest
O6 at Jack Britt
O13 at Hoke County
O20 Lumberton
O27 71st High
N3 at Scotland County
ROCK HILL
A18 Blythewood
A25 at York
S1 South Pointe (SC)
S8 at Boiling Springs
S15 Dorman
S22 BYE
S29 at Gaffney
O6 at Nation Ford
O13 Fort Mill (Homecoming)
O20 at Clover
O27 Northwestern (Senior night)
ROCKY RIVER
A18 at South Iredell
A25 Berry
S1 Vance
S8 at North Mecklenburg
S15 BYE
S22 at Butler, 7:30
S28 Myers Park (Thursday night)
O6 at Hickory Ridge
O13 East Mecklenburg
O20 at Porter Ridge
O27 Independence
N3 at Garinger
RS CENTRAL
A18 McDowell
A25 at Patton
S1 at Polk County
S8 at Pisgah
S15 South Caldwell
S22 Mitchell (Homecoming)
S29 BYE
O6 East Rutherford
O13 at Shelby
O20 South Point
O27 East Gaston (Senior night)
N3 at Chase
ST. STEPHENS
A18 Bandys
A25 at Bunker Hill
S1 BYE
S8 at Maiden
S15 Fred T. Foard
S22 at Freedom
S29 McDowell
O6 at West Caldwell
O13 Watauga
O20 at Alexander Central
O27 South Caldwell
N3 Hickory
SALISBURY
A18 at North Rowan
A25 Carson
S1 Mountain Heritage
S8 Thomasville
S15 at West Davidson
S22 at Lexington
S29 Central Davidson (Homecoming)
O6 BYE
O13 at Ledford
O20 East Davidson
O27 at North Davidson
N3 South Rowan (Senior Night)
SHELBY
A18 at Freedom
A25 A.C. Reynolds
S1 Burns
S8 Crest
S15 at Kings Mountain
S22 at South Pointe (SC)
S29 BYE
O6 at Chase
O13 R.S. Central
O20 at East Gaston
O27 East Rutherford
N3 at South Point
SOUTH CALDWELL
A18 BYE
A25 Kings Mountain
S1 at East Rutherford
S8 at Hibriten
S15 at R.S. Central
S22 at Watauga
S29 West Caldwell
O6 at McDowell
O13 Freedom (Homecoming)
O20 Hickory
O27 at St. Stephens
N3 Alexander Central
SOUTH IREDELL
A18 Rocky River
A25 at West Iredell
S1 Lake Norman
S8 Cox Mill
S15 at Mooresville
S22 at West Forsyth
S29 BYE
O6 Statesville
O13 at West Rowan
O20 East Rowan (Homecoming)
O27 at North Iredell
N3 Carson
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
**All at 7 p.m.
A18 at Lake Norman Charter
A25 Hickory Grove
S1 North Raleigh Christian
S8 at Metrolina Christian
S15 Christ the King
S22 at Christ School
S28 at Cannon School (Thursday night)
O6 BYE
O13 High Point Christian
O20 at Statesville Christian
O27 Concord First Assembly
SOUTH MECKLENBURG
A18 at Marvin Ridge
A25 Charlotte Catholic
S1 Northwestern (SC)
S8 Myers Park
S15 Vance
S22 BYE
S28 at Olympic (Thursday night)
O6 Ardrey Kell
O13 at Berry
O20 Harding
O27 West Mecklenburg
N3 at Providence
SOUTH POINT
A18 at Crest
A25 at Lincolnton
S1 at Forestview
S8 Clover (Senior night)
S15 Stuart Cramer
S22 BYE
S29 Ashbrook
O6 East Gaston
O13 East Rutherford (Homecoming)
O20 at R.S. Central
O27 at Chase
N3 Shelby
SOUTH POINTE (SC)
A18 Northwestern
A25 at Nation Ford
S1 at Rock Hill
S8 St. Frances Academy (MD)
S15 Buford (GA)
S22 Shelby
S29 at Ridge View
O6 at Westwood
O13 Lancaster
O20 at Richland Northeast
O27 York
SOUTH ROWAN
A18 at Carson
A25 BYE
S1 East Rowan
S8 at East Davidson
S15 Ledford (Homecoming)
S22 North Davidson
S29 at West Rowan
O6 at West Davidson
O13 Thomasville
O20 at Lexington
O27 Central Davidson (Senior night)
N3 at Salisbury
SOUTH STANLY
A18 East Rutherford
A25 at East Montgomery
S1 Jordan Matthews
S8 at West Stanly
S15 BYE
S22 at South Davidson
S29 at North Rowan
O6 North Moore (Homecoming)
O13 West Montgomery
O20 at Chatham Central
O27 Albemarle
N3 North Stanly
STATESVILLE
A18 at Hickory
A25 Lake Norman
S1 at Northern Guilford
S8 West Iredell
S15 at Walkertown
S22 Anson County
S29 BYE
O6 at South Iredell
O13 North Iredell (Homecoming)
O20 at Carson
O27 East Rowan
N3 at West Rowan
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
A18 Fayetteville Christian
A25 at Northside Christian
S1 Metrolina Christian
S8 at Charlotte Latin
S15 BYE
S22 Asheville School
S29 at Christ the King
O6 Concord First Assembly (Homecoming)
O13 at Cannon School
O20 SouthLake Christian
O27 at High Point Christian
STUART CRAMER
A18 Lincolnton
A25 Mountain Island Charter
S1 East Gaston
S8 BYE
S15 at South Point
S22 Kings Mountain
S29 at Crest
O6 at Burns
O13 North Gaston
O20 Ashbrook
O27 at Hunter Huss
N3 at Forestview
SUN VALLEY
A18 Forest Hills
A25 at Anson County
S1 BYE
S8 Porter Ridge
S15 Olympic
S22 at Weddington
S28 at Parkwood (Thursday night)
O6 Charlotte Catholic
O13 at Monroe
O20 at Cuthbertson
O27 Marvin Ridge
N3 Piedmont (Senior night)
UNION ACADEMY
A18 at Hickory Grove
A25 Metrolina Christian
S1 Central Academy
S8 BYE
S15 at Northside Christian
S22 Pine Lake Prep
S29 at Mountain Island Charter
O6 at Bessemer City
O13 Cherryville
O20 Community School of Davidson
O27 at Highland Tech
N3 Thomas Jefferson Academy
VANCE
A19 vs. West Mecklenburg in Kickoff Classic at Memorial Stadium (Saturday Night)
A25 Monroe
S1 at Rocky River
S8 BYE
S15 at South Mecklenburg
S22 Mallard Creek
S29 Hopewell
O6 at Mooresville
O13 West Charlotte
O20 Lake Norman
O27 at North Mecklenburg
N3 at Hough
VICTORY CHRISTIAN
A18 at Franklin Christian
A25 Carolina Pride
S1 Davidson Day
S8 at Christ the King
S15 BYE
S22 at Trinity Christian
S29 Christ School
O6 at Northside Christian
O13 Hickory Grove
O20 at Asheville School
O27 Hickory Hawks
WATAUGA
A18 T.C. Roberson
A25 at Ashe County
S1 at Avery County
S8 Wilkes Central
S15 BYE
S22 South Caldwell
S29 at Alexander Central
O6 Hickory (Homecoming)
O13 at St. Stephens
O20 McDowell
O27 at Freedom
N3 West Caldwell
WEDDINGTON
A18 Ardrey Kell
A25 BYE
S1 at Porter Ridge
S8 East Mecklenburg
S15 at Crest
S22 Sun Valley
S28 Charlotte Catholic (Thursday night)
O6 at Piedmont
O13 Parkwood
O20 at Marvin Ridge
O27 at Monroe
N3 Cuthbertson
WEST CALDWELL
A18 at East Burke
A25 Hibriten
S1 West Iredell
S8 Ashe County
S15 BYE
S22 Alexander Central
S29 at South Caldwell
O6 St. Stephens
O13 at Hickory
O20 Freedom
O27 at McDowell
N3 at Watauga
WEST CHARLOTTE
A18 at Garinger
A25 at West Mecklenburg
S1 Harding
S8 BYE
S15 at Berry
S22 at Lake Norman, 7:30
S28 North Mecklenburg (Thursday Night)
O6 at Mallard Creek
O13 at Vance
O20 at Hough
O27 Mooresville (Homecoming)
N3 at Hopewell
WEST IREDELL
A18 Hickory Hawks
A25 South Iredell
S1 at West Iredell
S8 at Statesville
S15 North Iredell
S22 Draughn
S29 at East Burke
O6 BYE
O13 Patton
O20 at Bunker Hill
O27 Hibriten
N3 at Fred T. Foard
WEST LINCOLN
A18 Draughn
A25 BYE
S1 Cherryville
S8 at Fred T. Foard
S15 at East Burke
S22 North Lincoln
S29 Maiden
O6 at Newton Conover
O13 Lincolnton
O20 at Bandys
O27 at East Lincoln
N3 Lake Norman Charter
WEST MECKLENBURG
A19 vs. Vance in Kickoff Classic at Memorial Stadium (Saturday night)
A25 West Charlotte
S1 Garinger
S8 at Independence
S15 Scotland County
S22 at Harding, 7:30
S28 at Ardrey Kell (Thursday Night)
O6 Olympic
O13 Providence (Homecoming)
O20 BYE
O27 at South Mecklenburg
N3 Berry (Senior Night)
WEST ROWAN
A18 at Mooresville
A25 North Rowan
S1 BYE
S8 Davie County
S15 A.L. Brown
S22 at Concord
S29 South Rowan
O6 at East Rowan
O13 South Iredell
O20 at North Iredell
O27 at Carson
N3 Statesville
WEST STANLY
A18 Northwest Cabarrus
A25 at Albemarle
S1 at North Stanly
S8 South Stanly
S15 West Montgomery
S22 BYE
S29 at Jay M. Robinson
O6 at Forest Hills
O13 Central Academy
O20 at East Montgomery
O27 at Anson County
N3 Mount Pleasant
YORK
**Scrimmage Aug. 18
A25 Rock Hill
S1 at Union High
S8 at Nation Ford
S15 Fort Mill
S22 at Clover
S29 at Richland Northeast
O6 Ridge View
O13 Westwood
O20 Lancaster
O27 at South Pointe (SC)
