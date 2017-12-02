Friday’s Boys HS Roundup: UNC target Wendell Moore leads No. 1 Cox Mill past No. 11 Kings Mountain

Elevator
↑Hickory Grove defense: The Lions beat Christ The King 64-18 and only allowed four points in the second half. KJ Freeman (14 points), Regin Larson (13), Austin Hadden (11) and AJ Smith (11) led Hickory Grove (5-2).
↑Providence Day: Chargers leaving Saturday morning for a 15-hour plane ride to Beijing, China, for a week-long tournament against Chinese teams and U.S. powers Chaminade (CA) and Montverde (Fla).
↑R-S Central: Hilltoppers ran record to 5-0 with a dominant 75-42 win over East Burke. Zyrion Wilkins had 16 for R-S Central, which outscored East Burke 44-16 in the second and third quarters.
↑Charlotte 49ers basketball recruits: Charlotte 49ers recruits had big nights Friday. In Greensboro, Isaiah Bigelow of Greensboro Smith had 43 points in 24 minutes against Southeast Guilford Friday. In Kentucky, point guard Cooper Robb had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win over Kentucky power Louisville Ballard.
↑Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: had 21 points in a 77-47 win at Morganton’s Freedom Christian to pass the 1,000-point mark. Gregory, a 6-foot-4 junior, has 1,004 career points.
Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom: scored a career high 34 points in an 86-63 win over Draughn. Abee made 8-of-12 shots from 3-point range for the Patriots, No. 6 in the Observer’s Sweet 16. Freedom made 16 shots from 3-point range as a team.
Quan McCluney, Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: 26 points for McCluney, on 10-for-16 shooting, in a 73-46 win over Davidson Day. McCluney added nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. McCluney has signed with College of Charleston. Hinton, a Houston signee, had 17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: 33 points, 12 rebounds in a 68-60 win over Sweet 16 No. 11 Kings Mountain. Appalachian State signee Adrian Delph had 27 for Kings Mountain.
Alex Tabor, Charlotte Country Day: Set a school-record with nine made 3-pointers in a 66-60 loss to nationally ranked Greensboro Day. Tabor finished with a game-high 32 points.
Nas Tyson, Jai Rorie, Marshville Forest Hills: Tyson had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in an 80-73 win over Piedmont in a meeting of Union County’s top two teams. Rorie had 21 points.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Roundup
No. 2 North Mecklenburg 77, Berry 52: North Mecklenburg ran away to an easy win in the Mecklenburg County game of the night. Sophomore guard Tristan Maxwell had 34 points and five steals. Freshman Chris Ford had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore Demar Anderson added 14 points and seven rebounds for the unbeaten Vikings.
No. 5 Charlotte Christian 68, Forsyth Country Day 55: The Knights (5-0) got 15 points and 10 rebounds from junior Paul Hudson in an easy win. Christian had three other players in double figures -- Blake Preston, J.C. Tharrington and Seth Bennett. Christian plays SouthLake Christian Saturday.
High Point Christian 86, No. 10 Cannon School 81, OT: Kyle Watkins and Jake Ledbetter had 19 points each in the upset win for High Point. Jay Roberson had 17. High Point improved to 4-1. Cannon fell to 3-4 overall and is 1-3 at home.
No. 12 Marshville Forest Hills 80, No. 14 Unionville Piedmont 73: Trey Belin had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help his team hold off previously unbeaten Piedmont (4-1). Clemson recruit Hunter Tyson, Piedmont’s all-time leading scorer, had 37 in the loss. Teammate Camden Baucom added 13.
Fort Mill Comenius 69, No. 15 East Lincoln 59: Comenius (6-3) jumped out to a 25-8 lead and survived a late push to win. Senior Brandon Burford led Comenius with 19 points and senior Nilous Hodge added 12. Coleson Leach and Allden Horne led East Lincoln with 13 each.
Friday’s Game Stories
Greensboro Day 66, Charlotte Country Day 60: The nationally ranked Bengals (10-0) won Game No. 1,002 in legendary coach Freddy Johnson’s career. Greensboro Day played without Clemson signee Johnny Newman, who was injured. Country Day jumped out to a 21-12 first quarter lead that the Bengals gradually made up. Alex Michael had 17 and Will Dillard 14 for the Bengals. DeAngelo Epps had 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals for Country Day.
Metrolina Christian 59, Queens Grant 46: Senior Tyler Nelson had 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a block in the win. Junior Tate Johnson added 15 points, six rebounds, three steals. Metrolina is 6-1.
Northside Chrisitan 66, Covenant Day 39: At the Queen City tournament at Concord High, Jon Hicklin had 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals to lead his team to an easy win. Jaden Seymour and Cortez Martion-Holmes had 14 each. Malik Beatty had 12 for Covenant Day. Northside is 3-2.
South Mecklenburg 57, Weddington 50: Chris White had 23 points to lead his team to the win. Caleb Dixon had 22 points and Charles Pinner had 11 for Weddington.
Saturday’s schedule
Charlotte Christian at SouthLake Christian
Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian
Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft
Freedom Christian at Gaston Day
Gray Stone Day vs. Carson (at Pfeiffer University)
Metrolina Christian in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic Tournament (Boys only)
North Stanly vs. Northwest Cabarrus (at Pfeiffer University)
Oceanside Collegiate at United Faith in Falcon Classic (Boys
Providence Day at Durham Academy (Girls
Providence Day at U.S. China World Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China (Boys
Queens Grant in Wake Christian Classic (Boys
Queensland Boomerangs (Australian National Team) at East Rutherford
Vandalia Christian at Statesville Christian
West Caldwell at Avery County
Westminster Catawba at Buford
West Stanly at Albemarle
Word of God at Comenius (Boys only)
York Prep vs. Christian Academy Myrtle Beach in Falcon Classic at United Faith (Boys
Nike Southeast Hoops(Boys only)
At Vance
Victory Christian vs. West Mecklenburg, Noon
Olympic at Vance, 1:30
Cardinal Newman at Carolina Day, 3
Charlotte Catholic vs. Piedmont Classical, 4:30
Legacy Early College vs. West Charlotte, 6
Cannon School vs. Westridge Academy, 7:30
Queen City Extravaganza
At Concord (Boys Only)
Covenant Day vs. Gaston Christian in Queen City Extravaganza (at Concord) (Boys only), 1
Northside Christian at Concord in Queen City Extravaganza (Boys only), 2:30
