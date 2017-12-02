Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore, a UNC recruiting target, had a big game to lead his team, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, past No. 11 Kings Mountain
Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore, a UNC recruiting target, had a big game to lead his team, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, past No. 11 Kings Mountain Davie Hinshaw, Charlotte Observer
Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore, a UNC recruiting target, had a big game to lead his team, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, past No. 11 Kings Mountain Davie Hinshaw, Charlotte Observer

High School Sports

Friday’s Boys HS Roundup: UNC target Wendell Moore leads No. 1 Cox Mill past No. 11 Kings Mountain

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 02, 2017 01:48 AM

Elevator

Hickory Grove defense: The Lions beat Christ The King 64-18 and only allowed four points in the second half. KJ Freeman (14 points), Regin Larson (13), Austin Hadden (11) and AJ Smith (11) led Hickory Grove (5-2).

Providence Day: Chargers leaving Saturday morning for a 15-hour plane ride to Beijing, China, for a week-long tournament against Chinese teams and U.S. powers Chaminade (CA) and Montverde (Fla).

R-S Central: Hilltoppers ran record to 5-0 with a dominant 75-42 win over East Burke. Zyrion Wilkins had 16 for R-S Central, which outscored East Burke 44-16 in the second and third quarters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Charlotte 49ers basketball recruits: Charlotte 49ers recruits had big nights Friday. In Greensboro, Isaiah Bigelow of Greensboro Smith had 43 points in 24 minutes against Southeast Guilford Friday. In Kentucky, point guard Cooper Robb had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win over Kentucky power Louisville Ballard.

Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: had 21 points in a 77-47 win at Morganton’s Freedom Christian to pass the 1,000-point mark. Gregory, a 6-foot-4 junior, has 1,004 career points.

Links to more content

Friday’s girls basketball roundup: #BIG5, Elevator, more

Friday’s girls basketball capsules

Friday’s boys basketball capsules

Former Charlotte Christian star BJ Mack, two Greensboro stars, de-commit from Virginia Tech

Boys, girls area high school basketball leaders

Friday’s #BIG5 Performers

Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom: scored a career high 34 points in an 86-63 win over Draughn. Abee made 8-of-12 shots from 3-point range for the Patriots, No. 6 in the Observer’s Sweet 16. Freedom made 16 shots from 3-point range as a team.

Quan McCluney, Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: 26 points for McCluney, on 10-for-16 shooting, in a 73-46 win over Davidson Day. McCluney added nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. McCluney has signed with College of Charleston. Hinton, a Houston signee, had 17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: 33 points, 12 rebounds in a 68-60 win over Sweet 16 No. 11 Kings Mountain. Appalachian State signee Adrian Delph had 27 for Kings Mountain.

Alex Tabor, Charlotte Country Day: Set a school-record with nine made 3-pointers in a 66-60 loss to nationally ranked Greensboro Day. Tabor finished with a game-high 32 points.

Nas Tyson, Jai Rorie, Marshville Forest Hills: Tyson had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in an 80-73 win over Piedmont in a meeting of Union County’s top two teams. Rorie had 21 points.

Friday’s Sweet 16 Roundup

No. 2 North Mecklenburg 77, Berry 52: North Mecklenburg ran away to an easy win in the Mecklenburg County game of the night. Sophomore guard Tristan Maxwell had 34 points and five steals. Freshman Chris Ford had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore Demar Anderson added 14 points and seven rebounds for the unbeaten Vikings.

No. 5 Charlotte Christian 68, Forsyth Country Day 55: The Knights (5-0) got 15 points and 10 rebounds from junior Paul Hudson in an easy win. Christian had three other players in double figures -- Blake Preston, J.C. Tharrington and Seth Bennett. Christian plays SouthLake Christian Saturday.

High Point Christian 86, No. 10 Cannon School 81, OT: Kyle Watkins and Jake Ledbetter had 19 points each in the upset win for High Point. Jay Roberson had 17. High Point improved to 4-1. Cannon fell to 3-4 overall and is 1-3 at home.

No. 12 Marshville Forest Hills 80, No. 14 Unionville Piedmont 73: Trey Belin had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help his team hold off previously unbeaten Piedmont (4-1). Clemson recruit Hunter Tyson, Piedmont’s all-time leading scorer, had 37 in the loss. Teammate Camden Baucom added 13.

Fort Mill Comenius 69, No. 15 East Lincoln 59: Comenius (6-3) jumped out to a 25-8 lead and survived a late push to win. Senior Brandon Burford led Comenius with 19 points and senior Nilous Hodge added 12. Coleson Leach and Allden Horne led East Lincoln with 13 each.

Friday’s Game Stories

Greensboro Day 66, Charlotte Country Day 60: The nationally ranked Bengals (10-0) won Game No. 1,002 in legendary coach Freddy Johnson’s career. Greensboro Day played without Clemson signee Johnny Newman, who was injured. Country Day jumped out to a 21-12 first quarter lead that the Bengals gradually made up. Alex Michael had 17 and Will Dillard 14 for the Bengals. DeAngelo Epps had 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals for Country Day.

Metrolina Christian 59, Queens Grant 46: Senior Tyler Nelson had 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a block in the win. Junior Tate Johnson added 15 points, six rebounds, three steals. Metrolina is 6-1.

Northside Chrisitan 66, Covenant Day 39: At the Queen City tournament at Concord High, Jon Hicklin had 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals to lead his team to an easy win. Jaden Seymour and Cortez Martion-Holmes had 14 each. Malik Beatty had 12 for Covenant Day. Northside is 3-2.

South Mecklenburg 57, Weddington 50: Chris White had 23 points to lead his team to the win. Caleb Dixon had 22 points and Charles Pinner had 11 for Weddington.

Saturday’s schedule

Charlotte Christian at SouthLake Christian

Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian

Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft

Freedom Christian at Gaston Day

Gray Stone Day vs. Carson (at Pfeiffer University)

Metrolina Christian in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic Tournament (Boys only)

North Stanly vs. Northwest Cabarrus (at Pfeiffer University)

Oceanside Collegiate at United Faith in Falcon Classic (Boys

Providence Day at Durham Academy (Girls

Providence Day at U.S. China World Basketball Spectacular in Beijing, China (Boys

Queens Grant in Wake Christian Classic (Boys

Queensland Boomerangs (Australian National Team) at East Rutherford

Vandalia Christian at Statesville Christian

West Caldwell at Avery County

Westminster Catawba at Buford

West Stanly at Albemarle

Word of God at Comenius (Boys only)

York Prep vs. Christian Academy Myrtle Beach in Falcon Classic at United Faith (Boys

Nike Southeast Hoops(Boys only)

At Vance

Victory Christian vs. West Mecklenburg, Noon

Olympic at Vance, 1:30

Cardinal Newman at Carolina Day, 3

Charlotte Catholic vs. Piedmont Classical, 4:30

Legacy Early College vs. West Charlotte, 6

Cannon School vs. Westridge Academy, 7:30

Queen City Extravaganza

At Concord (Boys Only)

Covenant Day vs. Gaston Christian in Queen City Extravaganza (at Concord) (Boys only), 1

Northside Christian at Concord in Queen City Extravaganza (Boys only), 2:30

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Vance football ready for Harding challenge

    Vance High visits Harding in a state football semifinal Friday. The Cougars hope to stop Harding’s Cinderella run and advance to the state championship for the

Vance football ready for Harding challenge

Vance football ready for Harding challenge 2:24

Vance football ready for Harding challenge
Hough 39, Myers Park 17 1:29

Hough 39, Myers Park 17
South Iredell QB Brady Pope 1:43

South Iredell QB Brady Pope

View More Video