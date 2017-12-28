Wednesday’s Roundup: Providence Day survives tired legs, Hoodies House upset bid

Elevator
↓Scoring at Hoodie’s: Many teams struggled to score Wednesday, with several playing in the 40s of 50s. Maybe it was the Christmas holiday.
↑Forest Hills’ big test: Forest Hills, No. 7 in the Sweet 16, plays Lugoff-Elgin (9-1) in Thursday at 7 p.m. in a holiday tournament semifinal. Lugoff is the No. 7 ranked 4A team in South Carolina.
↑Hickory defense: The Red Tornadoes, No. 11 in the Sweet 16, beat Newton-Conover 73-37 and held Newton to 32.6 percent shooting. Hickory got 15 points from Jaquan Thurman and 14 from Cody Young.
↑Streaking Harding: Rams won their seventh straight game Wednesday, whipping Harrisburg Prep 98-48. Arvydas Jones had 18 points and Deandree Allen 13 for Harding (10-3).
Kam Cooke, Vance: 21 points, five steals, four assists in a win over Gastonia Huss in the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest. Teammate Brandon Beidelman had 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: Kansas signee had 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists in a 64-61 win over Fort Myers (Fla.) at the Hoodies House tournament in Charlotte.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals, two blocks in a 61-57 loss to St. Frances (MD).
Austin Hadden, Hickory Grove: 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists in an 80-67 win over Carolina Day at home. Hadden made 10-of-13 shots for Hickory Grove (7-6).
Brice Williams, Hopewell: 31 points in a 64-63 win over Berry.
Wednesday’s Hoodies House Roundup
No. 2 Providence Day 64, Fort Myers (Fla.) 61: In his team’s locker room after a scare, Providence Day senior Isaac Suffren said he knew it was going to be a long game when he felt extra tired after the first quarter. The Chargers (13-4) won a grueling Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia last week and looked very heavy legged throughout the first round win at the Hoodie’s House Tournament. Fort Myers (5-4) made 10 3-point shots and got 20 points from Javian McCollum to hang close. Fort Myers had a shot to tie the game at the buzzer. Suffren had 14 points for Providence Day and Santa Clara recruit Trey Wertz had 12, making 4-of-8 3-point shots.
No. 5 Butler 55, Victory Christian 44: Butler (10-2) got 17 points from New Orleans signee Gerrale Gates and 10 from Queens signee DJ Little in a game when both teams had trouble scoring. Butler worked out to a 41-24 lead at the end of the third quarter and held off a mild fourth quarter run.
No. 14 Lincoln Charter 45, Concord First Assembly 42: Concord First Assembly got off to a very slow start against a talented Lincoln Charter team and struggled to catch up. First Assembly shot 19-for-56. Lincoln Charter got 11 points each from London England and Kody Shubert in the win. First Assembly got 14 points and eight rebounds from Stephen Edoka.
Lincoln (NY) 49, Edgewater (Fla.) 45: Lincoln didn’t shoot well or shoot much from the 3-point line (1-for-7) but it made 18-of-25 2-point attempts. That allowed Lincoln to escape with a close win in the first round. Junior wing Kenechukwu Ndefo had 22 points, on 9-of-11 shooting for Lincoln. Trevon Cason and Terrence McClain had 10 each for Edgewater.
Neumann-Goretti (MD) 56, Asheville Christian 53: After making a late rally to get back into the game, Asheville Christian had the ball with a chance to tie. An Asheville Christian guard pump-faked on a 3-point shot to force a foul. He missed the ensuing shot but had a chance to tie the game at the line. He missed the first shot. That effectively ended the game. Christian Ings had 15 points for Goretti. Asheville Christian’s Justin Tene had 18 points and 12 rebounds. He made 7-of-7 attempts. Caleb Mills added 15 points, three assists.
St. Frances (MD) 61, Carmel Christian 57: Carmel Christian had chances to steal the game late but struggled with a series of turnovers in the final moments. Both teams are ranked among the top 10 in their states by MaxPreps. Marten Maide had 19 points and Donovan Gregory 15 for Carmel Christian. Koran Moore and Edward Ferguson had 12 points each for St. Frances.
Other Tournaments
No. 7 Marshville Forest Hills 71, Central Pageland (SC) 60 -- After trailing 21-17 in the first quarter, Forest Hills rallied for the win at the Chesterfield High Invitational. Nas Tyson had 24 points and Jai Rorie 16 for Forest Hills (7-1). Pageland fell to 4-4.
Lake Norman 84, West Iredell 55: Lake Norman (8-3) jumped out to a 24-11 first quarter lead and cruised to an easy win over West Iredell (2-9). Zach Shultz had 19 points and Zane Haglan 16 for Lake Norman.
SouthLake Christian 81, Grace Christian 45: Jakob Clarke had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists as SouthLake won easily Wednesday. Deon Haughton had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Jalen Celestine added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.
