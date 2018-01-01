Hough-West Charlotte among top area basketball games this week

Harding (12-4) at Myers Park (9-4), Wednesday, 7:30: The Rams have won 9-of-10 games, falling only to South Meck in the championship game of the Craze Sports holiday tournament last week. Myers Park has also been steady, led by senior John Ingram (15.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg). The Mustangs have won five of their last six.
No. 11 Berry girls (11-2, 2-1 SoMeck) at No. 1 Ardrey Kell (13-1, 4-0), Fri, 6: The Knights have won 10 straight games and zoomed to the top of the Observer’s Sweet 16. Berry has shot to get even in the league championship race with an upset. Berry has won its last five games.
Hough (8-5, 3-1 MECKA) at West Charlotte (8-4, 4-1), Fri, 7:30: With North Meck off to a fast start (13-1, 4-0), both of these teams need to win to stay close as conference play resumes. North Meck hosts a hot Mallard Creek team Friday. Mallard Creek (4-9, 0-4) has won four straight games since an 0-9 start under first-year coach Jason Causby.
York Prep (14-6) at No. 3 Providence Day (14-5), Fri, 7: Two of the best teams in their respective states meet in a non-conference game that will have at least seven Division I recruits on the floor. Providence Day plays at N.C. power Arden Christ School Saturday at 1 p.m.
Greensboro Day (18-2) at Carmel Christian (16-2), Sat, 2 p.m.: Nationally ranked Greensboro Day won the NCISAA 3A state championship last season. Carmel was NCISAA 2A state runner-up. Both teams are again among the best teams in their classes -- and in North Carolina -- this year.
