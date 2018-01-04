Butler High’s DJ Little (center) leads the state in a scoring category
Butler High’s DJ Little (center) leads the state in a scoring category Observer File Photo

High School Sports

Wednesday’s Roundup: Butler High star is N.C. leader in triples

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 06:55 PM

Evonna McGill, Gastonia Ashbrook: became her school’s all-time leading scorer last week. McGill has more than 1,300 career points.

E’Mya Price, Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Price verbally committed to Coppin State. Lawrence, a junior, received an offer from East Carolina on her unofficial visit this week.

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day: 6-foot-7 internet dunking sensation -- and a top 5 national recruit -- will announce his college decision on Saturday, Jan. 20. Williamson is reportedly looking at Kentucky and Clemson the hardest, with the Tigers emerging as a favorite over the Wildcats, North Carolina, Duke and Kansas.

DJ Little, Butler: made 43 3-point shots and leads all N.C. players, according to MaxPreps. Ardrey Kell’s David Kasanganay (32) is ranked fifth.

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Brooke Arney, East Burke girls: 28 points in a 78-42 win over Bunker Hill. Arney made seven 3-point shots.

John Beecy, JP Smith, Charlotte Latin: Smith had 22 points and eight rebounds and Beecy had 21 points in a 75-63 win over Pine Lake Prep.

Allden Horne, East Lincoln: 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals for the junior in a win over the Southern Peninsula Sharks.

Nyla McGill, Providence girls: 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals in a 46-42 win over Hough.

Will Turner, Myers Park: Scored 15 points, more than 12 above his average, in a 52-48 win over Harding. Myers Park has won 10 of its past 12 games.

194: Combined points scored by South Iredell and Lake Norman in South’s 100-94 win Wednesday. Holland Dowdy (22 points) and Greg Liecthy (19) led South Iredell (10-3). Austin Edds had a game-high 27 for Lake Norman (10-4)

105: East Lincoln topped the 100-point mark for the second straight night, beating the Southern Peninsula Sharks 105-49 Wednesday. East -- which scored 106 in a win against Catawba Bandys Tuesday -- got 15 points, eight rebounds from junior Sidney Dollar.

18: Points allowed in the second half by Hopewell in a 53-40 upset of No. 13 Ardrey Kell Wednesday. Zack Dixon had 15 for Hopewell.

200: Career wins for Gastonia Ashbrook girls coach Juan Smith. Smith got his 200th in Tuesday’s win over Kings Mountain. He has coached for 15 season and is 200-160.

23-1: Butler is 23-1 in the past four years and won seven holiday tournaments. Butler won the Hoodie’s House regional bracket championship last month.

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Australian National Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only)

Broadmeadows (Australia) at Patton (Boys’ only)

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Bunker Hill at West Iredell

Burns at Kings Mountain

Camden Military at Great Falls

Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep

Cary Academy at Charlotte Latin

Central Academy at West Stanly

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Cheraw at North Central

Chesterfield at Buford

Christ the King at Carmel Christian

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day

Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson

Crest at North Gaston

Cuthbertson at Weddington

East Burke at Hibriten

East Gaston at South Point

East Lincoln at Maiden

East Rowan at South Iredell

East Rutherford at R.S. Central

Faith Christian at Westminster Catawba

Forest Hills at East Montgomery

Fred T. Foard at Draughn Freedom at South Caldwell

Garinger at Independence

Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Guilford Home Educators

Greensboro Day at Covenant Day

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory at West Caldwell

Hickory Christian at Woodlawn School

Hickory Grove at Gaston Chri stian

Hickory Ridge at Butler

Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter

Hough at West Charlotte

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Indian Land at Chester

Lancaster at York

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

Lee Central at Central Pageland

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Madison at Avery County

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

McDowell at Alexander Central

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Mooresville at Hopewell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

North Lincoln at Newton Conover

North Rowan at South Davidson

North Stanly at West Montgomery

Northwestern at Gaffney

Olympic at Providence

Parkwood at Monroe

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian

Ridgeview at South Pointe (SC)

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

St. Stephen’s at Watauga

Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at Clover (Boys’ only)

South Rowan at Salisbury

South Stanly at North Moore

Statesville at Carson

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Oakbrook Prep

United Faith at Statesville Christian Vance at Lake Norman

Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Rowan at North Iredell

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

York Prep at Providence Day

