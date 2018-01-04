Wednesday’s Roundup: Butler High star is N.C. leader in triples

Elevator
↑Evonna McGill, Gastonia Ashbrook: became her school’s all-time leading scorer last week. McGill has more than 1,300 career points.
↑E’Mya Price, Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Price verbally committed to Coppin State. Lawrence, a junior, received an offer from East Carolina on her unofficial visit this week.
↑Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day: 6-foot-7 internet dunking sensation -- and a top 5 national recruit -- will announce his college decision on Saturday, Jan. 20. Williamson is reportedly looking at Kentucky and Clemson the hardest, with the Tigers emerging as a favorite over the Wildcats, North Carolina, Duke and Kansas.
Never miss a local story.
↑DJ Little, Butler: made 43 3-point shots and leads all N.C. players, according to MaxPreps. Ardrey Kell’s David Kasanganay (32) is ranked fifth.
Links To More Content
Video: Myers Park basketball rising
Wednesday’s boys/girls summaries
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Brooke Arney, East Burke girls: 28 points in a 78-42 win over Bunker Hill. Arney made seven 3-point shots.
John Beecy, JP Smith, Charlotte Latin: Smith had 22 points and eight rebounds and Beecy had 21 points in a 75-63 win over Pine Lake Prep.
Allden Horne, East Lincoln: 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals for the junior in a win over the Southern Peninsula Sharks.
Nyla McGill, Providence girls: 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals in a 46-42 win over Hough.
Will Turner, Myers Park: Scored 15 points, more than 12 above his average, in a 52-48 win over Harding. Myers Park has won 10 of its past 12 games.
By The Numbers
194: Combined points scored by South Iredell and Lake Norman in South’s 100-94 win Wednesday. Holland Dowdy (22 points) and Greg Liecthy (19) led South Iredell (10-3). Austin Edds had a game-high 27 for Lake Norman (10-4)
105: East Lincoln topped the 100-point mark for the second straight night, beating the Southern Peninsula Sharks 105-49 Wednesday. East -- which scored 106 in a win against Catawba Bandys Tuesday -- got 15 points, eight rebounds from junior Sidney Dollar.
18: Points allowed in the second half by Hopewell in a 53-40 upset of No. 13 Ardrey Kell Wednesday. Zack Dixon had 15 for Hopewell.
200: Career wins for Gastonia Ashbrook girls coach Juan Smith. Smith got his 200th in Tuesday’s win over Kings Mountain. He has coached for 15 season and is 200-160.
23-1: Butler is 23-1 in the past four years and won seven holiday tournaments. Butler won the Hoodie’s House regional bracket championship last month.
Friday’s Schedule
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Australian National Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only)
Broadmeadows (Australia) at Patton (Boys’ only)
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Burns at Kings Mountain
Camden Military at Great Falls
Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep
Cary Academy at Charlotte Latin
Central Academy at West Stanly
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Cheraw at North Central
Chesterfield at Buford
Christ the King at Carmel Christian
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day
Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson
Crest at North Gaston
Cuthbertson at Weddington
East Burke at Hibriten
East Gaston at South Point
East Lincoln at Maiden
East Rowan at South Iredell
East Rutherford at R.S. Central
Faith Christian at Westminster Catawba
Forest Hills at East Montgomery
Fred T. Foard at Draughn Freedom at South Caldwell
Garinger at Independence
Gray Stone Day at Uwharrie Charter
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Guilford Home Educators
Greensboro Day at Covenant Day
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory at West Caldwell
Hickory Christian at Woodlawn School
Hickory Grove at Gaston Chri stian
Hickory Ridge at Butler
Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter
Hough at West Charlotte
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Indian Land at Chester
Lancaster at York
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
Lee Central at Central Pageland
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Madison at Avery County
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
McDowell at Alexander Central
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian
Mooresville at Hopewell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
North Lincoln at Newton Conover
North Rowan at South Davidson
North Stanly at West Montgomery
Northwestern at Gaffney
Olympic at Providence
Parkwood at Monroe
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian
Ridgeview at South Pointe (SC)
Rocky River at Porter Ridge
St. Stephen’s at Watauga
Southern Peninsula Sharks (Australia) at Clover (Boys’ only)
South Rowan at Salisbury
South Stanly at North Moore
Statesville at Carson
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Oakbrook Prep
United Faith at Statesville Christian Vance at Lake Norman
Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
West Lincoln at Bandys
West Rowan at North Iredell
Wilkes Central at Ashe County
York Prep at Providence Day
Comments