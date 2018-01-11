Phenom Hoop Report Class of 2019 rankings heavy on area recruits in top 200

It’s probably no surprise that Concord Cox Mill junior Wendell Moore retains his spot atop the N.C. Class of 2019 rankings by Phenom Hoop Report.
Moore has been top ranked in this class for some time. New York transfer Jalen Lecque, an electric 6-4 guard at Arden Christ School, is a top 20 national recruit and is No. 2 in the state behind Moore, led his team to a N.C. 3A public school state championship last season.
Several other Observer-area players joined Moore in the top 20: West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, a 6-8 guard, is No. 4. North Meck’s Jae’Lyn Withers, a 6-8 small forward, is No. 5. Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory, a 6-3 guard, is No. 16.
LINK: Phenom Hoop Report Rankings for class of 2018 feature nine area players in top 20
Never miss a local story.
LINK: Concord Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton commits to Boston College on his birthday
Phenom Hoop Report NC 2019 Rankings
Updated on: January 5th, 2018
Rank
Name
Height
Hometown
High School
Committed
1
Wendell Moore
6'6
Concord
Cox Mill
2
Jalen Lecque
6'4
Arden
Christ School
3
Joey Baker
6'8
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
Duke
4
Patrick Williams
6'8
Charlotte
West Charlotte
5
Jae'lyn Withers
6'9
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
6
Josh Nickelberry
6'5
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
7
Brandon Stone
6'11
Arden
Christ School
8
Greg Gantt
6'8
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
9
Audiese Toney
6'6
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
10
Emmanuel Izunbar
6'9
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
11
Keyshaun Langley
6'0
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
12
Khuath Gatkuoth
6'7
Fayetteville
Village Christian
13
Chester Makoi
6'10
Durham
Mt. Zion
14
Imajae Dodd
6'7
Snow Hill
Greene Central
15
Kobe Langley
6'1
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
16
Donovan Gregory
6'4
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
17
Damian Dunn
6'5
Kinston
Kinston
18
Jalen Benjamin
5'11
Raleigh
Leesville Road
19
Elbert Ellis
6'2
Durham
Mt Zion
20
Caleb Mills
6'3
Asheville
Asheville Christian
21
Justin McKoy
6'7
Cary
Panther Creek
22
Skaheel Moore
6'0
Cameron
Piedmont Classical
23
Deangelo Epps
6'4
Charlotte
Charlotte Country Day
24
Moreng Gatkuoth
6'6
Durham
Mt. Zion
25
John Michael Wright
6'1
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
26
Raquan Brown
6'3
Mint Hill
Butler
27
Jake Vanderheijden
6'8
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
28
Jamal King
6'5
Wilson
Word of God
29
Marten Maide
6'4
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
Liberty
30
JC Tharrington
6'1
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
31
Kadin Shedrick
6'8
Holly Springs
Holly Springs
32
Cartier Jernigan
6'1
Charlotte
West Charlotte
33
Quest Aldridge
6'3
Winston-Salem
Mt Tabor
34
Michael Fowler
6'8
Raleigh
Greensboro Day
35
Shawn Walker Jr
6'5
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
36
Cortez Marion-Holmes
6'5
Charlotte
Northside Christian
37
AJ McKee
6'0
Charlotte
Independence
38
Demarcus Johnson
6'4
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
39
Gavin Rains
6'6
Trinity
Wheatmore
40
Derrick Quansah
6'11
Fayetteville
Village Christian
41
Caleb Burgess
6’2
Kernersville
West Ridge
42
Max Farthing
6'7
Raleigh
Word of God
43
Jace McKinney
6'6
Southport
South Brunswick
44
Brice Williams
6'6
Cornelius
Hopewell
45
Myles Pierre
6'2
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
46
Travion McCray
6'2
Fayetteville
Village Christian
47
Demilade Adelekun
6'8
Gastonia
Gaston Day
48
Michael Walsh
6'5
Raleigh
Cardinal Gibbons
49
Nick Brown
6'2
High Point
Westchester Day
50
Darlingstone Dunbar
6'5
Mint Hill
Rocky River
51
Bryant Randleman
6'4
Durham
Durham Academy
52
Brandon Franklin
6'9
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
53
Nick Evtimov
6'8
Winston Salem
Greensboro Day
54
Cameron Stitt
6'7
Indian Trail
Porter Ridge
55
Jackson Gabriel
6'2
Denver
Lincoln Charter
56
Jamarhi Harvey
6'4
Fayetteville
Freedom Christian
57
Matthew Smith
6'6
Charlotte
Independence
58
Lavonte Knox
6'0
Denver
Lincoln Charter
59
Paul Hudson
6'5
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
60
Luke Davis
6'7
Winterville
South Central
61
Fletcher Abee
6'2
Morganton
Freedom
62
Deangelo Elliott
6'4
Candler
Carolina Day
63
Deaundre Wilkins
6'10
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
64
Zeke Littlejohn
6'2
Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain
65
Williams Onyeodi
6'6
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
66
Antonio Dupree
6'2
Hope Mills
Gray’s Creek
67
Ben Beeker
6'9
Hendersonville
Hendersonville
68
Shykeim Phillips
6'1
Winterville
South Central
69
Myles Hunter
6'5
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
70
Tyler Harris
6'5
Charlotte
Northside Christian
71
Raishaun Brown
6'0
Asheville
Asheville Christian
72
Josiah Shakelford
6'8
Ayden
Ayden Grifton
73
Sam Wolfe
6'7
Charlotte
United Faith Christian
74
Seth Bennett
6'3
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
75
DJ Robertson
5'10
Raleigh
Athens Drive
76
Chaz Gwyn
6'2
Winston-Salem
Winston Salem Prep
77
Davier Dixon
6'0
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
78
Michael Okoye
6'9
Erwin
Cape Fear Christian
79
Marcus Henderson
6'2
Statesville
Statesville Christian
80
Brandon Murray
6'4
Fayetteville
Freedom Christian
81
Nas Tyson
6'2
Monroe
Forest Hills
82
Trey Cousin
6'4
Burlington
Burlington School
83
Jackson Gammons
6'1
High Point
Calvary Baptist
84
Xzavier Howard
6'5
Fayetteville
Fayetteville 71st
85
Quinten Thomas
6'3
Charlotte
Harding University
86
RJ Wilson
6'7
Raleigh
Leesville Road
87
Caleb Stone-Carrowell
6'6
Concord
Cox Mill
88
Zach Shumate
6'7
Wilkesboro
West Ridge
89
Ren Dyer
6'4
Weaverville
North Buncombe
90
Regin Larson
6'5
Charlotte
Hickory Grove
91
Duwe Farris
6'6
Charlotte
Myers Park
92
Talton Jones
6'3
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
93
Jason Thompson
6'7
Charlotte
United Faith Christian
94
Joshua Massey
6'5
Indian Trail
Porter Ridge
95
Akram Ben Salah
6'7
Charlotte
Comenius School
96
Peter Olatunji
6'8
Concord
Concrd First Assembly
97
Marcotis Hall
6'6
Durham
Trinity of Durham/Chapel Hill
98
Drew Greene
6'2
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
99
Noah Dunn
6'4
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
100
KJ Marshall
5'11
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
101
Tynias Peace
6'0
Raleigh
Broughton
102
Jalen O'Neal
6'5
Concord
Concord
103
Donte Johnson
6'6
Snow Hill
Greene Central
104
DJ Horne
6'1
Cary
Cary
105
Brandon Arnold
6'8
Durham
Trinity of Durham/Chapel Hill
106
Jake Bertrolini-Felice
6’4
Cary
Panther Creek
107
Zach Austin
6'6
Winston Salem
Winston Salem Prep
108
Shyheed Williams
6'4
Charlotte
Garinger
109
AJ Thompson
6'1
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill
110
Brad Halvorsen
5'10
Arden
Christ School
111
Noah Dinkins
6'3
Chapel Hill
Trinity of Durham/Chapel Hill
112
Cliff Harris
6'3
Winston-Salem
Calvary Baptist
113
Julian Steinfield
6'10
Sanford
Grace Christian
114
Elston Hooper
6'8
Salisbury
West Rowan
115
Riley Adams
6'1
Erwin
Cape Fear Christian
116
Dashawn Davis
6'2
Asheville
Carolina Day
117
Jibril McCormick
6'7
Charlotte
Hough
118
Cyril Nesmith
6'7
Burlington
Graham
119
Jake Boggs
6'7
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
120
Gemini Kerns
6'2
Huntersville
Hough
121
Malik Vesley
6'7
Charlotte
Myers Park
122
Jaquan Baylor
6'7
Windsor
Bertie
123
Isaiah Wilder
6'3
Goldsboro
Goldsboro
124
Sherod Sidbury
6'3
Wilmington
Laney
125
Joseph Green
6'3
Rolesville
Rolesville
126
Efosa U-Edosomwan
6'2
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
127
Hayden Greene
6'7
Locust
West Stanly
128
Jason Wray
6'2
Shelby
Crest
129
Tony Hauser Jr.
6'9
Charlotte
Northside Christian
130
Malik Puryear
6'7
Greensboro
Ben L. Smith
131
Dayjuwon Cooke
6’4
Spencer
North Rowan
132
Jeremy Lewis
6'2
Winterville
South Central
133
Stephen Clark
6'8
Indian Trail
Metrolina Christian
134
Jordan Stowe
6'3
Concord
Concord
135
Kojack Thompson
5'10
Mauldin
Christ School
136
Jalen Barr
6'4
Charlotte
Olympic
137
Owen McCormack
6'8
Advance
Davie County
138
Shyquan Jones
6'3
Greenville
John Paul II
139
Tristan Perry
6'0
Greensboro
Northwest Guilford
140
Donovan Greene
6'2
Mt Airy
Mt Airy
141
Themus Fulks
6'1
Lexington
North Davidson
142
Jaquari Futrell
6'2
Raleigh
Word of God
143
Darquez Flowers
6'3
Rocky Mount
Northern Nash
144
Zavian McLean
6'3
Spring Lake
Overhills
145
Trevon Spencer
6'5
Raleigh
Word of God
146
Josh Clayton
6'9
Raleigh
Word of God
147
Jaylon Gibson
6'8
Apex
Apex
148
Brandon Aumiller
6'1
Marshall
Mountain Heritage
149
Malcolm Morgan
5'8
Charlotte
Cox Mill
150
Joel Pettiford
6'4
Jamestown
SW Guilford
151
Evan Cheek
6’2
High Point
High Point Christian
152
Ryan Ayers
6'5
Clemmons
West Forsyth
153
Austin Inge
6'2
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
154
Kwashek Breeden
6'5
Lumberton
Lumberton
155
Sidney Dollar
6'4
Denver
East Lincoln
156
Garrett Phillips
6'0
Holly Springs
Holly Springs
157
Donte Wiggins
6'3
Charlotte
South Mecklenburg
158
Andrew Carroll
6’3
Raleigh
Wake Christian Academy
159
Trevon Barnes
6'5
Charlotte
Vance
160
Jalen Joiner
6'4
Greensboro
Piedmont Classical
161
Tristan Davis
6'1
Raleigh
Word of God
162
DJ Thomas
5'7
Raleigh
Broughton
163
Brevin Goodlett
6’4
Spencer
North Rowan
164
Isaac Weaver
6'7
Durham
Mt Zion
165
Jett Fortuny
6'4
Cary
Cary
166
Traylen Warren
6’3
Durham
Hillside
167
Jeremiah Daye
6'5
Valdese
Draughn
168
Marcus Harrison
5'10
Henderson
Southern Vance
169
Cameron Phronebarger
6'5
Monroe
Union Academy
170
Corey Baldwin
6'0
Henderson
Southern Vance
171
PJ Fenton
6’7
Cary
Green Hope
172
Collin Lewis
6'0
Raleigh
Millbrook
173
Jaylen Neal
6'3
Raleigh
Southeast Raleigh
174
Xavier Pettigrew
6’5
Rockingham
Temple Christian
175
Javon Outlaw
6'2
Goldsboro
Wayne Country Day
176
Tyron George
5'11
Fayetteville
Westover
177
Zion May
6'5
Wilson
Hunt
178
Elijah Shabazz
6’5
Raleigh
Wakefield
179
Jeremyah Williams
6'6
Overhills
Overhills
180
Nathan Yow
5'11
Sanford
Grace Christian
181
Ja'Ny Alston
6'7
Carrboro
Carrboro
182
Shayne Saigo
6'5
Knightdale
Knightdale
183
Cameron Caroway
6'4
Winston-Salem
Calvary Baptist
184
Michael Walton
6'4
Advance
Davie County
185
Larry Williams
5’9
Graham
Southern Alamance
186
Dashon Horne
6'2
Wilson
Fike
187
Jaquan McMillian
5’11
Clemmons
West Forsyth
188
Tre'vern Goode
6’1
Jamestown
Ragsdale
189
Dillon Harrison
6'6
Charlotte
Comenius School
190
Jay'Den Turner
6'4
High Point
SW Guilford
191
Kameron Werrell
6'5
Rowland
South Robeson
192
DyQuavis Wilkins
6'6
Greenville
John Paul II
193
Zane Haglan
6'0
Mooresville
Lake Norman
194
Rylan McLaurin
5'10
Charlotte
Charlotte Country Day
195
Emery Simmons
6'2
Fayetteville
Village Christian
196
Landon Henley
6'6
Clyde
Tuscola
197
Zeke Bradley
6'6
Bryson City
Swain County
198
Christian Walker
6'6
Rutherfordton
East Rutherford
199
Jalen Crawley
6'1
Winston Salem
W-S Prep
200
Dyson Pender
5’10
Wake Forest
Heritage
201
Taijae Goode
5’8
Raleigh
St. David’s
202
Chris Herbert
6'1
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
203
Trae Smith
6'4
Raleigh
Wakefield
204
Roderick Bailey Jr.
6'2
Durham
Hillside
205
Bryson Childress
5’10
New London
North Stanly
206
Jalen Anderson
6'1
Wilmington
New Hanover
207
Firat Ceylan
6'7
Rabun Gap
Rabun Gap
208
Antwan Griffin
6'1
Knightdale
Knightdale
209
Gavin Bizyak
6'4
Raleigh
Broughton
210
Alex Tabor
6'1
Charlotte
Charlotte Country Day
211
John Bean
6'2
Lincolnton
East Lincoln
212
Phillip Burwell
6’0
Raleigh
Millbrook
213
Elijahwon Cooper
6'1
Elm City
Fike
214
Tate Mulkey
6'2
Charlotte
Providence
215
Antonio Dupree
6'3
Hope Mills
Gray's Creek
216
Anthony Harris
6'0
Havelock
Havelock
217
Adrian Elliott
5'10
Fayetteville
Pine Forest
218
Mysta Goodloe
6'2
Winston-Salem
Reynolds
219
Kam-ron Humphrey
5'10
Knightdale
Athens Drive
220
Enoch Johsnon
6’3
Durham
Mount Zion
221
Chris High
6'1
Rocky Mount
Nash Central
222
David Mosley
5'11
Raleigh
Neuse Christian
223
Cameron Holbrook
6'2
Kernersville
NW Guilford
224
Ta'Rod Brown
6’3
Rocky Mount
Nash Central
225
Mantvydas Jasiunas
6'2
Rabun Gap
Rabun Gap
226
Tarique Kaiser
6'3
Rolesville
Rolesville
227
Syvon Holland
6'4
Raleigh
Wake Christian Academy
228
Nick Steward
6’4
Gastonia
Gastonia Christian
229
DaShawn Mason
5'11
Concord
Concord
230
Khaliq McCummings
6’0
Kernersville
East Forsyth
231
Jonquez Green
6’0
Vanceboro
West Craven
232
Eric Bethea
6'2
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
233
Josh Savino
6’3
Cary
Green Hope
234
Keondre Fryar
6’2
Fayetteville
E.E. Smith
235
Marcus Owens
6'5
Urugay
Cape Fear Christian Academy
236
Miles Ray
6'2
Fayetteville
Freedom
237
Marvin Reed Jr.
6'3
Durham
Faith Assemby Christian
238
Eddy Resendez
6'3
Raleigh
Rolesville
239
Trajan Baker
6'0
Kernersville
Atkins
240
J’Ziah Morgan
6’4
Jacksonville
SW Onslow
241
Devin Bassett
6'1
Candler
Enka
242
John Beecy
6'2
Charlotte
Latin
243
Cameron Billups
6'3
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
244
Devon Resper
5’10
Greensboro
Grimsley
245
Langdon Boliek
6'1
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
246
Damian Brown
6'1
Jamestown
Calvary Day
247
Nolan Brown
5'6
Franklinton
Franklinton
248
Calvin Church
6'5
North Wilkesboro
Wilkes Central
249
Kenneth Conyers II
5'10
Concord
NW Cabarrus
250
Caleb Cudak
6'3
Wake Forest
Falls Lake Academy
251
Cameron Sidbury
6’1
Wilmington
Laney
252
Parick Harrington
5'7
Durham
Riverside
253
Jeffrey Dickerson
6'2
Wilson
Fike
254
Lawson Faulkner
6’5
Raleigh
Broughton
255
Darius Jackson
6'1
Charlotte
Southlake Christian
256
Isaac Wenzi
5'10
Asheville
Asheville Christian
257
Tate Johnson
6'2
Waxhaw
Metrolina Christian
258
RJ Yokley
6'6
Lexington
North Davidson
259
Dillon Bullard
6’5
Winston-Salem
Mount Tabor
260
Dylan Jones
6'1
Rougement
Roxboro Community
261
Tavion Jones-Robinson
6'1
Charlotte
Carolina International
262
Kendyl Lloyd
5'11
Huntersville
Hopeweill
263
Austin Lockler
6'2
High Pont
High Point Central
264
Phillip Martin Jr.
6'0
Sanford
Southern Lee
265
Ian Martino
5'11
Huntersville
Lake Norman Charter
266
Hayden Murdock
6'1
Davidson
NW Cabarrus
267
Miles Pauldin
6'4
Charlotte
Independence
268
Michael Savarino
6'0
Durham
Durham Academy
269
Jake Smith
6'1
Asheville
Enka
270
Efe Sozer
6'2
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
271
Cameron Stackton
6'0
Stanley
East Gaston
272
Jared Strickland
6'2
Mount Carmel
Gateway Christian
273
Blake Turner
5'11
Belmont
South Point
274
KeAnthony Velasquez
5'5
Greensboro
Western Guilford
275
Jaelen Whitley
5'11
Charlotte
Hickory Grove
276
Amilla Huggins
6'1
Jamestown
SW Guilford
277
Marcus Metcalf
6'2
Goldsboro
Wayne Country Day
278
Joshua Reid
6'5
Havelock
Havelock
279
Raekwon Knuckles
6'5
Fayetteville
E.E. Smith
280
Derrick Wiley Jr
6'0
Durham
Hillside
Comments