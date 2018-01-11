Cox Mill's Wendell Moore (center) is again the top ranked player in his class statewide
High School Sports

Phenom Hoop Report Class of 2019 rankings heavy on area recruits in top 200

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 11, 2018 08:29 PM

It’s probably no surprise that Concord Cox Mill junior Wendell Moore retains his spot atop the N.C. Class of 2019 rankings by Phenom Hoop Report.

Moore has been top ranked in this class for some time. New York transfer Jalen Lecque, an electric 6-4 guard at Arden Christ School, is a top 20 national recruit and is No. 2 in the state behind Moore, led his team to a N.C. 3A public school state championship last season.

Several other Observer-area players joined Moore in the top 20: West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, a 6-8 guard, is No. 4. North Meck’s Jae’Lyn Withers, a 6-8 small forward, is No. 5. Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory, a 6-3 guard, is No. 16.

Phenom Hoop Report NC 2019 Rankings

Updated on: January 5th, 2018

　

Rank

Name

Height

Hometown

High School

Committed

1

Wendell Moore

6'6

Concord

Cox Mill

　

2

Jalen Lecque

6'4

Arden

Christ School

　

3

Joey Baker

6'8

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

Duke

4

Patrick Williams

6'8

Charlotte

West Charlotte

　

5

Jae'lyn Withers

6'9

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

　

6

Josh Nickelberry

6'5

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

　

7

Brandon Stone

6'11

Arden

Christ School

　

8

Greg Gantt

6'8

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

　

9

Audiese Toney

6'6

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

　

10

Emmanuel Izunbar

6'9

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

　

11

Keyshaun Langley

6'0

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

　

12

Khuath Gatkuoth

6'7

Fayetteville

Village Christian

　

13

Chester Makoi

6'10

Durham

Mt. Zion

　

14

Imajae Dodd

6'7

Snow Hill

Greene Central

　

15

Kobe Langley

6'1

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

　

16

Donovan Gregory

6'4

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

　

17

Damian Dunn

6'5

Kinston

Kinston

　

18

Jalen Benjamin

5'11

Raleigh

Leesville Road

　

19

Elbert Ellis

6'2

Durham

Mt Zion

　

20

Caleb Mills

6'3

Asheville

Asheville Christian

　

21

Justin McKoy

6'7

Cary

Panther Creek

　

22

Skaheel Moore

6'0

Cameron

Piedmont Classical

　

23

Deangelo Epps

6'4

Charlotte

Charlotte Country Day

　

24

Moreng Gatkuoth

6'6

Durham

Mt. Zion

　

25

John Michael Wright

6'1

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

　

26

Raquan Brown

6'3

Mint Hill

Butler

　

27

Jake Vanderheijden

6'8

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

　

28

Jamal King

6'5

Wilson

Word of God

　

29

Marten Maide

6'4

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

Liberty

30

JC Tharrington

6'1

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

　

31

Kadin Shedrick

6'8

Holly Springs

Holly Springs

　

32

Cartier Jernigan

6'1

Charlotte

West Charlotte

　

33

Quest Aldridge

6'3

Winston-Salem

Mt Tabor

　

34

Michael Fowler

6'8

Raleigh

Greensboro Day

　

35

Shawn Walker Jr

6'5

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

　

36

Cortez Marion-Holmes

6'5

Charlotte

Northside Christian

　

37

AJ McKee

6'0

Charlotte

Independence

　

38

Demarcus Johnson

6'4

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

　

39

Gavin Rains

6'6

Trinity

Wheatmore

　

40

Derrick Quansah

6'11

Fayetteville

Village Christian

　

41

Caleb Burgess

6’2

Kernersville

West Ridge

　

42

Max Farthing

6'7

Raleigh

Word of God

　

43

Jace McKinney

6'6

Southport

South Brunswick

　

44

Brice Williams

6'6

Cornelius

Hopewell

　

45

Myles Pierre

6'2

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

　

46

Travion McCray

6'2

Fayetteville

Village Christian

　

47

Demilade Adelekun

6'8

Gastonia

Gaston Day

　

48

Michael Walsh

6'5

Raleigh

Cardinal Gibbons

　

49

Nick Brown

6'2

High Point

Westchester Day

　

50

Darlingstone Dunbar

6'5

Mint Hill

Rocky River

　

51

Bryant Randleman

6'4

Durham

Durham Academy

　

52

Brandon Franklin

6'9

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

　

53

Nick Evtimov

6'8

Winston Salem

Greensboro Day

　

54

Cameron Stitt

6'7

Indian Trail

Porter Ridge

　

55

Jackson Gabriel

6'2

Denver

Lincoln Charter

　

56

Jamarhi Harvey

6'4

Fayetteville

Freedom Christian

　

57

Matthew Smith

6'6

Charlotte

Independence

　

58

Lavonte Knox

6'0

Denver

Lincoln Charter

　

59

Paul Hudson

6'5

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

　

60

Luke Davis

6'7

Winterville

South Central

　

61

Fletcher Abee

6'2

Morganton

Freedom

　

62

Deangelo Elliott

6'4

Candler

Carolina Day

　

63

Deaundre Wilkins

6'10

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

　

64

Zeke Littlejohn

6'2

Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

　

65

Williams Onyeodi

6'6

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

　

66

Antonio Dupree

6'2

Hope Mills

Gray’s Creek

　

67

Ben Beeker

6'9

Hendersonville

Hendersonville

　

68

Shykeim Phillips

6'1

Winterville

South Central

　

69

Myles Hunter

6'5

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

　

70

Tyler Harris

6'5

Charlotte

Northside Christian

　

71

Raishaun Brown

6'0

Asheville

Asheville Christian

　

72

Josiah Shakelford

6'8

Ayden

Ayden Grifton

　

73

Sam Wolfe

6'7

Charlotte

United Faith Christian

　

74

Seth Bennett

6'3

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

　

75

DJ Robertson

5'10

Raleigh

Athens Drive

　

76

Chaz Gwyn

6'2

Winston-Salem

Winston Salem Prep

　

77

Davier Dixon

6'0

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

　

78

Michael Okoye

6'9

Erwin

Cape Fear Christian

　

79

Marcus Henderson

6'2

Statesville

Statesville Christian

　

80

Brandon Murray

6'4

Fayetteville

Freedom Christian

　

81

Nas Tyson

6'2

Monroe

Forest Hills

　

82

Trey Cousin

6'4

Burlington

Burlington School

　

83

Jackson Gammons

6'1

High Point

Calvary Baptist

　

84

Xzavier Howard

6'5

Fayetteville

Fayetteville 71st

　

85

Quinten Thomas

6'3

Charlotte

Harding University

　

86

RJ Wilson

6'7

Raleigh

Leesville Road

　

87

Caleb Stone-Carrowell

6'6

Concord

Cox Mill

　

88

Zach Shumate

6'7

Wilkesboro

West Ridge

　

89

Ren Dyer

6'4

Weaverville

North Buncombe

　

90

Regin Larson

6'5

Charlotte

Hickory Grove

　

91

Duwe Farris

6'6

Charlotte

Myers Park

　

92

Talton Jones

6'3

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

　

93

Jason Thompson

6'7

Charlotte

United Faith Christian

　

94

Joshua Massey

6'5

Indian Trail

Porter Ridge

　

95

Akram Ben Salah

6'7

Charlotte

Comenius School

　

96

Peter Olatunji

6'8

Concord

Concrd First Assembly

　

97

Marcotis Hall

6'6

Durham

Trinity of Durham/Chapel Hill

　

98

Drew Greene

6'2

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

　

99

Noah Dunn

6'4

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

　

100

KJ Marshall

5'11

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

　

101

Tynias Peace

6'0

Raleigh

Broughton

　

102

Jalen O'Neal

6'5

Concord

Concord

　

103

Donte Johnson

6'6

Snow Hill

Greene Central

　

104

DJ Horne

6'1

Cary

Cary

　

105

Brandon Arnold

6'8

Durham

Trinity of Durham/Chapel Hill

　

106

Jake Bertrolini-Felice

6’4

Cary

Panther Creek

　

107

Zach Austin

6'6

Winston Salem

Winston Salem Prep

　

108

Shyheed Williams

6'4

Charlotte

Garinger

　

109

AJ Thompson

6'1

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

　

110

Brad Halvorsen

5'10

Arden

Christ School

　

111

Noah Dinkins

6'3

Chapel Hill

Trinity of Durham/Chapel Hill

　

112

Cliff Harris

6'3

Winston-Salem

Calvary Baptist

　

113

Julian Steinfield

6'10

Sanford

Grace Christian

　

114

Elston Hooper

6'8

Salisbury

West Rowan

　

115

Riley Adams

6'1

Erwin

Cape Fear Christian

　

116

Dashawn Davis

6'2

Asheville

Carolina Day

　

117

Jibril McCormick

6'7

Charlotte

Hough

　

118

Cyril Nesmith

6'7

Burlington

Graham

　

119

Jake Boggs

6'7

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

　

120

Gemini Kerns

6'2

Huntersville

Hough

　

121

Malik Vesley

6'7

Charlotte

Myers Park

　

122

Jaquan Baylor

6'7

Windsor

Bertie

　

123

Isaiah Wilder

6'3

Goldsboro

Goldsboro

　

124

Sherod Sidbury

6'3

Wilmington

Laney

　

125

Joseph Green

6'3

Rolesville

Rolesville

　

126

Efosa U-Edosomwan

6'2

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

　

127

Hayden Greene

6'7

Locust

West Stanly

　

128

Jason Wray

6'2

Shelby

Crest

　

129

Tony Hauser Jr.

6'9

Charlotte

Northside Christian

　

130

Malik Puryear

6'7

Greensboro

Ben L. Smith

　

131

Dayjuwon Cooke

6’4

Spencer

North Rowan

　

132

Jeremy Lewis

6'2

Winterville

South Central

　

133

Stephen Clark

6'8

Indian Trail

Metrolina Christian

　

134

Jordan Stowe

6'3

Concord

Concord

　

135

Kojack Thompson

5'10

Mauldin

Christ School

　

136

Jalen Barr

6'4

Charlotte

Olympic

　

137

Owen McCormack

6'8

Advance

Davie County

　

138

Shyquan Jones

6'3

Greenville

John Paul II

　

139

Tristan Perry

6'0

Greensboro

Northwest Guilford

　

140

Donovan Greene

6'2

Mt Airy

Mt Airy

　

141

Themus Fulks

6'1

Lexington

North Davidson

　

142

Jaquari Futrell

6'2

Raleigh

Word of God

　

143

Darquez Flowers

6'3

Rocky Mount

Northern Nash

　

144

Zavian McLean

6'3

Spring Lake

Overhills

　

145

Trevon Spencer

6'5

Raleigh

Word of God

　

146

Josh Clayton

6'9

Raleigh

Word of God

　

147

Jaylon Gibson

6'8

Apex

Apex

　

148

Brandon Aumiller

6'1

Marshall

Mountain Heritage

　

149

Malcolm Morgan

5'8

Charlotte

Cox Mill

　

150

Joel Pettiford

6'4

Jamestown

SW Guilford

　

151

Evan Cheek

6’2

High Point

High Point Christian

　

152

Ryan Ayers

6'5

Clemmons

West Forsyth

　

153

Austin Inge

6'2

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

　

154

Kwashek Breeden

6'5

Lumberton

Lumberton

　

155

Sidney Dollar

6'4

Denver

East Lincoln

　

156

Garrett Phillips

6'0

Holly Springs

Holly Springs

　

157

Donte Wiggins

6'3

Charlotte

South Mecklenburg

　

158

Andrew Carroll

6’3

Raleigh

Wake Christian Academy

　

159

Trevon Barnes

6'5

Charlotte

Vance

　

160

Jalen Joiner

6'4

Greensboro

Piedmont Classical

　

161

Tristan Davis

6'1

Raleigh

Word of God

　

162

DJ Thomas

5'7

Raleigh

Broughton

　

163

Brevin Goodlett

6’4

Spencer

North Rowan

　

164

Isaac Weaver

6'7

Durham

Mt Zion

　

165

Jett Fortuny

6'4

Cary

Cary

　

166

Traylen Warren

6’3

Durham

Hillside

　

167

Jeremiah Daye

6'5

Valdese

Draughn

　

168

Marcus Harrison

5'10

Henderson

Southern Vance

　

169

Cameron Phronebarger

6'5

Monroe

Union Academy

　

170

Corey Baldwin

6'0

Henderson

Southern Vance

　

171

PJ Fenton

6’7

Cary

Green Hope

　

172

Collin Lewis

6'0

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

173

Jaylen Neal

6'3

Raleigh

Southeast Raleigh

　

174

Xavier Pettigrew

6’5

Rockingham

Temple Christian

　

175

Javon Outlaw

6'2

Goldsboro

Wayne Country Day

　

176

Tyron George

5'11

Fayetteville

Westover

　

177

Zion May

6'5

Wilson

Hunt

　

178

Elijah Shabazz

6’5

Raleigh

Wakefield

　

179

Jeremyah Williams

6'6

Overhills

Overhills

　

180

Nathan Yow

5'11

Sanford

Grace Christian

　

181

Ja'Ny Alston

6'7

Carrboro

Carrboro

　

182

Shayne Saigo

6'5

Knightdale

Knightdale

　

183

Cameron Caroway

6'4

Winston-Salem

Calvary Baptist

　

184

Michael Walton

6'4

Advance

Davie County

　

185

Larry Williams

5’9

Graham

Southern Alamance

　

186

Dashon Horne

6'2

Wilson

Fike

　

187

Jaquan McMillian

5’11

Clemmons

West Forsyth

　

188

Tre'vern Goode

6’1

Jamestown

Ragsdale

　

189

Dillon Harrison

6'6

Charlotte

Comenius School

　

190

Jay'Den Turner

6'4

High Point

SW Guilford

　

191

Kameron Werrell

6'5

Rowland

South Robeson

　

192

DyQuavis Wilkins

6'6

Greenville

John Paul II

　

193

Zane Haglan

6'0

Mooresville

Lake Norman

　

194

Rylan McLaurin

5'10

Charlotte

Charlotte Country Day

　

195

Emery Simmons

6'2

Fayetteville

Village Christian

　

196

Landon Henley

6'6

Clyde

Tuscola

　

197

Zeke Bradley

6'6

Bryson City

Swain County

　

198

Christian Walker

6'6

Rutherfordton

East Rutherford

　

199

Jalen Crawley

6'1

Winston Salem

W-S Prep

　

200

Dyson Pender

5’10

Wake Forest

Heritage

　

201

Taijae Goode

5’8

Raleigh

St. David’s

　

202

Chris Herbert

6'1

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

　

203

Trae Smith

6'4

Raleigh

Wakefield

　

204

Roderick Bailey Jr.

6'2

Durham

Hillside

　

205

Bryson Childress

5’10

New London

North Stanly

　

206

Jalen Anderson

6'1

Wilmington

New Hanover

　

207

Firat Ceylan

6'7

Rabun Gap

Rabun Gap

　

208

Antwan Griffin

6'1

Knightdale

Knightdale

　

209

Gavin Bizyak

6'4

Raleigh

Broughton

　

210

Alex Tabor

6'1

Charlotte

Charlotte Country Day

　

211

John Bean

6'2

Lincolnton

East Lincoln

　

212

Phillip Burwell

6’0

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

213

Elijahwon Cooper

6'1

Elm City

Fike

　

214

Tate Mulkey

6'2

Charlotte

Providence

　

215

Antonio Dupree

6'3

Hope Mills

Gray's Creek

　

216

Anthony Harris

6'0

Havelock

Havelock

　

217

Adrian Elliott

5'10

Fayetteville

Pine Forest

　

218

Mysta Goodloe

6'2

Winston-Salem

Reynolds

　

219

Kam-ron Humphrey

5'10

Knightdale

Athens Drive

　

220

Enoch Johsnon

6’3

Durham

Mount Zion

　

221

Chris High

6'1

Rocky Mount

Nash Central

　

222

David Mosley

5'11

Raleigh

Neuse Christian

　

223

Cameron Holbrook

6'2

Kernersville

NW Guilford

　

224

Ta'Rod Brown

6’3

Rocky Mount

Nash Central

　

225

Mantvydas Jasiunas

6'2

Rabun Gap

Rabun Gap

　

226

Tarique Kaiser

6'3

Rolesville

Rolesville

　

227

Syvon Holland

6'4

Raleigh

Wake Christian Academy

　

228

Nick Steward

6’4

Gastonia

Gastonia Christian

　

229

DaShawn Mason

5'11

Concord

Concord

　

230

Khaliq McCummings

6’0

Kernersville

East Forsyth

　

231

Jonquez Green

6’0

Vanceboro

West Craven

　

232

Eric Bethea

6'2

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

　

233

Josh Savino

6’3

Cary

Green Hope

　

234

Keondre Fryar

6’2

Fayetteville

E.E. Smith

　

235

Marcus Owens

6'5

Urugay

Cape Fear Christian Academy

　

236

Miles Ray

6'2

Fayetteville

Freedom

　

237

Marvin Reed Jr.

6'3

Durham

Faith Assemby Christian

　

238

Eddy Resendez

6'3

Raleigh

Rolesville

　

239

Trajan Baker

6'0

Kernersville

Atkins

　

240

J’Ziah Morgan

6’4

Jacksonville

SW Onslow

　

241

Devin Bassett

6'1

Candler

Enka

　

242

John Beecy

6'2

Charlotte

Latin

　

243

Cameron Billups

6'3

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

　

244

Devon Resper

5’10

Greensboro

Grimsley

　

245

Langdon Boliek

6'1

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

　

246

Damian Brown

6'1

Jamestown

Calvary Day

　

247

Nolan Brown

5'6

Franklinton

Franklinton

　

248

Calvin Church

6'5

North Wilkesboro

Wilkes Central

　

249

Kenneth Conyers II

5'10

Concord

NW Cabarrus

　

250

Caleb Cudak

6'3

Wake Forest

Falls Lake Academy

　

251

Cameron Sidbury

6’1

Wilmington

Laney

　

252

Parick Harrington

5'7

Durham

Riverside

　

253

Jeffrey Dickerson

6'2

Wilson

Fike

　

254

Lawson Faulkner

6’5

Raleigh

Broughton

　

255

Darius Jackson

6'1

Charlotte

Southlake Christian

　

256

Isaac Wenzi

5'10

Asheville

Asheville Christian

　

257

Tate Johnson

6'2

Waxhaw

Metrolina Christian

　

258

RJ Yokley

6'6

Lexington

North Davidson

　

259

Dillon Bullard

6’5

Winston-Salem

Mount Tabor

　

260

Dylan Jones

6'1

Rougement

Roxboro Community

　

261

Tavion Jones-Robinson

6'1

Charlotte

Carolina International

　

262

Kendyl Lloyd

5'11

Huntersville

Hopeweill

　

263

Austin Lockler

6'2

High Pont

High Point Central

　

264

Phillip Martin Jr.

6'0

Sanford

Southern Lee

　

265

Ian Martino

5'11

Huntersville

Lake Norman Charter

　

266

Hayden Murdock

6'1

Davidson

NW Cabarrus

　

267

Miles Pauldin

6'4

Charlotte

Independence

　

268

Michael Savarino

6'0

Durham

Durham Academy

　

269

Jake Smith

6'1

Asheville

Enka

　

270

Efe Sozer

6'2

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

　

271

Cameron Stackton

6'0

Stanley

East Gaston

　

272

Jared Strickland

6'2

Mount Carmel

Gateway Christian

　

273

Blake Turner

5'11

Belmont

South Point

　

274

KeAnthony Velasquez

5'5

Greensboro

Western Guilford

　

275

Jaelen Whitley

5'11

Charlotte

Hickory Grove

　

276

Amilla Huggins

6'1

Jamestown

SW Guilford

　

277

Marcus Metcalf

6'2

Goldsboro

Wayne Country Day

　

278

Joshua Reid

6'5

Havelock

Havelock

　

279

Raekwon Knuckles

6'5

Fayetteville

E.E. Smith

　

280

Derrick Wiley Jr

6'0

Durham

Hillside

　

