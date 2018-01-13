Friday’s girls roundup: Top performers, move of the night, how Sweet 16 fared, more

Elevator
↑Janay Sanders, Mallard Creek: LaSalle signee scored her 1,000th career point Friday in an 83-39 win against Mooresville. She finished with 14 points, three steals. UCLA recruit Ahlana Smith, a McDonald’s All-America game nominee, had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Junior Dazia Lawrence had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists.
↑Providence Day girls: The Chargers shut out Charlotte Christian in the second half of a 56-9 win. UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd had 15 points to lead the Chargers (16-4, 2-0 CISAA). Sophomore MiLeia Owens had a career-high eight assists.
↑Harrisburg Hickory Ridge defense: Coach Tolonda Rose Simmon’s team allowed one point in the first half of a 79-17 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Gabby Smith had 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists for Hickory Ridge. Reigan Richardson (12 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Nia Daniel (13 points, four rebounds, two steals) had good games.
↑Statesville Christian: Improved to 20-0 with a 79-12 win over Woodlawn School. Mallory Sherrill had 19 points, Jordan Peters had 18 and Jordan Ellis 10. Every player on Statesville Christian’s roster scored.
↑Kamiah Moore, West Charlotte: 18 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 45-36 win over Hopewell. Tykema Nesbit added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
↑Jadin Gladden, Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg girls: 18 points, six rebounds, three steals for Gladden in a 73-49 win over Providence. Gaddy had 16 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, three assists.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Katie Batten, Molly McLawhorn, Charlotte Country Day: Batten had her ninth double-double of the season (in 15 games): 19 points, 19 rebounds, seven steals and six blocks in a 37-21 win over Cannon School. McLawhorn added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists in a 50-47 win over Newton-Conover.
Jordan McLaughlin, Berry: McClaughlin had 24 points, five steals to lead the Cardinals, No. 14 in the Sweet 16, to a 57-26 win over West Meck.
Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood: In a 66-52 win over Weddington, Setliff had 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly: 23 points, five steals, four assists, two rebounds and a block in a 73-27 win over SouthLake Christian. Georgetown recruit Courtney Meadows had 17 points, five assists, three steals, two rebounds. Jessyka Leak added 10 points, nine rebounds.
Girls Move of the Night
In First Assembly’s big win, Meadows had a nice drive and dish for two. Watch:
