N.C. McDonalds All-America game nominees announced

Four Observer-area boys and two girls high school basketball players are official nominees for the 2018 McDonald’s All-America game
Area boys players are Concord Cox Mill’s Rechon Black, a UNC signee; Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a Kansas signee; United Faith’s KC Hankton, who is unsigned; and Providence Day’s Trey Wertz, signed to Santa Clara.
Area girls players are Providence Day’s Kennedy Boyd, signed to UNC; and Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith, signed to UCLA.
On Wednesday, McDonald’s unveiled the list of high school seniors nominated for the chance to play in the 41st annual All American Games. The list, comprised of more than 700 top boys and girls basketball players from across the country, will be used by the Games’ Selection Committee to identify the top 24 boys and 24 girls to play in the annual event.
All told, N.C. had 17 boys nominees and 10 girls. Nationally, Texas was first with 89 boys and girls nominees, followed by California (48) and Florida (40).
This year’s All-America games will be played March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
“The 41st McDonald’s All American Games nominees list represents the most talented boys and girls in high school basketball, not only within their communities but representing the best in the country,” said Morgan Wooten, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “There has always been a strong basketball fan base in Atlanta and returning for this year’s Games brings a new energy for our athletes as they look to the future.”
N.C. McDonald’s All-America Game Boys Nominees
Name
High School
Emmanuel Bates
Fayetteville Northwood Temple
Rechon “Leaky” Black
Concord Cox Mill
CJ Cappuccio
Kernersville Bishop McGuiness
Will Dillard
Greensboro Day
Devon Dotson
Providence Day
Jayden Gardner
Wake Forest Heritage
KC Hankton
United Faith
Jaylen Hoard
High Point Wesleyan
Jarren McAllister
Wake Forest Heritage
Elijah McCadden
Wilson Greenfield School
Ryan Moon
Kernersville Bishop McGuinness
John Newman
Greensboro Day
Andy Pack
Northern Guilford
Trey Wertz
Providence Day
Coby White
Wilson Greenfield
Cameron Whiteside
Thomasville
Aaron Wiggins
High Point Wesleyan
N.C. McDonald’s All-America Game Girls Nominees
Name
High School
Kennedy Boyd
Providence Day
Alex Canady
Clinton
Elissa Cunane
Northern Guilford
Jenson Edwards
Wilmington Laney
Tayanna Jones
North Johnston
Shaniya Jones
High Point Wesleyan
Izabela Nicoletti
Raleigh Neuse Christian
Ahlana Smith
Mallard Creek
Madison Taylor
Raleigh Ravenscroft
London Thompson
Lumberton
