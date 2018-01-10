Cox Mill High basketball player Rechon "Leaky" Black is a McDonald’s All-American game nominee
N.C. McDonalds All-America game nominees announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 10, 2018 10:40 PM

Four Observer-area boys and two girls high school basketball players are official nominees for the 2018 McDonald’s All-America game

Area boys players are Concord Cox Mill’s Rechon Black, a UNC signee; Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a Kansas signee; United Faith’s KC Hankton, who is unsigned; and Providence Day’s Trey Wertz, signed to Santa Clara.

Area girls players are Providence Day’s Kennedy Boyd, signed to UNC; and Mallard Creek’s Ahlana Smith, signed to UCLA.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s unveiled the list of high school seniors nominated for the chance to play in the 41st annual All American Games. The list, comprised of more than 700 top boys and girls basketball players from across the country, will be used by the Games’ Selection Committee to identify the top 24 boys and 24 girls to play in the annual event.

All told, N.C. had 17 boys nominees and 10 girls. Nationally, Texas was first with 89 boys and girls nominees, followed by California (48) and Florida (40).

This year’s All-America games will be played March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

“The 41st McDonald’s All American Games nominees list represents the most talented boys and girls in high school basketball, not only within their communities but representing the best in the country,” said Morgan Wooten, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “There has always been a strong basketball fan base in Atlanta and returning for this year’s Games brings a new energy for our athletes as they look to the future.”

N.C. McDonald’s All-America Game Boys Nominees

Name

High School

Emmanuel Bates

Fayetteville Northwood Temple

Rechon “Leaky” Black

Concord Cox Mill

CJ Cappuccio

Kernersville Bishop McGuiness

Will Dillard

Greensboro Day

Devon Dotson

Providence Day

Jayden Gardner

Wake Forest Heritage

KC Hankton

United Faith

Jaylen Hoard

High Point Wesleyan

Jarren McAllister

Wake Forest Heritage

Elijah McCadden

Wilson Greenfield School

Ryan Moon

Kernersville Bishop McGuinness

John Newman

Greensboro Day

Andy Pack

Northern Guilford

Trey Wertz

Providence Day

Coby White

Wilson Greenfield

Cameron Whiteside

Thomasville

Aaron Wiggins

High Point Wesleyan

N.C. McDonald’s All-America Game Girls Nominees

Name

High School

Kennedy Boyd

Providence Day

Alex Canady

Clinton

Elissa Cunane

Northern Guilford

Jenson Edwards

Wilmington Laney

Tayanna Jones

North Johnston

Shaniya Jones

High Point Wesleyan

Izabela Nicoletti

Raleigh Neuse Christian

Ahlana Smith

Mallard Creek

Madison Taylor

Raleigh Ravenscroft

London Thompson

Lumberton

