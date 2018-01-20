Zion Williamson chooses Duke. Social media loses its mind

Well, it’s official. Zion Williamson is going to Duke.
That was a shock. Many recruiting experts had been predicting Williamson to Clemson, but in the end, Williamson is going to a national power. The top three players in the national ESPN rankings -- No. 1 R.J. Barrett, No. 2 Williamson and No. 3 Cam Reddish are all going to Durham.
Blue Devils point guard Tre Jones, brother of former Duke star Tyus Jones, is ranked No. 10 by ESPN.
Williamson picked Duke over Clemson, UNC, Kansas, Kentucky and South Carolina. He said he loved the state of South Carolina, but was following his heart to Durham and Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, whom he called legendary.
There’s a reason that there’s been an absolute frenzy surrounding Williamson’s decision. He appears to be a generation talent at 6-foot-7, 272 pounds, a Charles Barkley type player with eye-popping explosiveness.
Williamson had 34 points and nine rebounds for his high school, Spartanburg Day, in a 80-59 win over Shannon Forest (SC) Friday night. The game was live streamed nationally by Gatorade on Twitter, and former Charlotte Hornets star Baron Davis called the game. He came away impressed with Williamson.
"He is a super talented player, can pass, had a nice touch, and I love the way he uses his teammates and makes them better," Davis told the Columbia State. "He plays for the crowd, plays for his teammates and plays to win, so I think he is going to be good."
Reaction on social media was heavy.
