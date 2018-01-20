Zion Williamson chooses Duke. Social media loses its mind

0:47 Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington Pause

0:13 Zion Williamson's reverse dunk against Northside Christian

0:11 Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks

1:41 Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game

1:09 Zion Williamson soars through the air during his high school years

1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

2:26 The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

3:13 Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars