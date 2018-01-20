High School Sports

Zion Williamson chooses Duke. Social media loses its mind

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 20, 2018 08:19 PM

Well, it’s official. Zion Williamson is going to Duke.

That was a shock. Many recruiting experts had been predicting Williamson to Clemson, but in the end, Williamson is going to a national power. The top three players in the national ESPN rankings -- No. 1 R.J. Barrett, No. 2 Williamson and No. 3 Cam Reddish are all going to Durham.

Blue Devils point guard Tre Jones, brother of former Duke star Tyus Jones, is ranked No. 10 by ESPN.

  • Zion Williamson's reverse dunk against Northside Christian

    Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson throws a reverse dunk on fast break against Northside Christian.

Zion Williamson's reverse dunk against Northside Christian

Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson throws a reverse dunk on fast break against Northside Christian.

LINK: How a growth spurt turned Zion Williamson into a national recruit

LINK: Most basketball experts predicted Clemson for Zion Williamson.

LINK: Saturday is D-Day for national dunking sensation Zion Williamson

Williamson picked Duke over Clemson, UNC, Kansas, Kentucky and South Carolina. He said he loved the state of South Carolina, but was following his heart to Durham and Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, whom he called legendary.

There’s a reason that there’s been an absolute frenzy surrounding Williamson’s decision. He appears to be a generation talent at 6-foot-7, 272 pounds, a Charles Barkley type player with eye-popping explosiveness.

  • Zion Williamson's reverse dunk against Northside Christian

    Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson throws a reverse dunk on fast break against Northside Christian.

Zion Williamson's reverse dunk against Northside Christian

Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson throws a reverse dunk on fast break against Northside Christian.

Williamson had 34 points and nine rebounds for his high school, Spartanburg Day, in a 80-59 win over Shannon Forest (SC) Friday night. The game was live streamed nationally by Gatorade on Twitter, and former Charlotte Hornets star Baron Davis called the game. He came away impressed with Williamson.

"He is a super talented player, can pass, had a nice touch, and I love the way he uses his teammates and makes them better," Davis told the Columbia State. "He plays for the crowd, plays for his teammates and plays to win, so I think he is going to be good."

Reaction on social media was heavy.

  • Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks

    Spartanburg Day's Williamson dominates the court as one of the nations top players.

Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks

Spartanburg Day's Williamson dominates the court as one of the nations top players.

