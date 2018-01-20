Zion Williamson makes his college choice. Where will he dunk next?

Zion Williamson, the most ballyhooed high school basketball recruit of the social-media era, made his college choice official Saturday night in his high school gym.

Williamson will go to Duke in the fall. He cited Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as the primary reason for his decision.

The announcement was made live on ESPN2 in front of hundreds of fans and 40 media members clustered in Williamson’s high school gym at Spartanburg Day School, where the senior became a social-media superstar primarily due to his assortment of NBA-ready dunks.

Still only 17, Williamson made some college basketball fans happy with his choice and upset many others. His finalists were Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Clemson and South Carolina, so one way or the other he was going to disappoint a lot of blueblood programs. And he also turned down the two in-state schools that had tried so hard to lure him.

Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, played point guard for Clemson and said Saturday night that at one point he had thought Clemson had “a mile and a half” lead in Williamson’s recruitment. But, Anderson said, the other schools had gradually caught up and so Williamson had awakened Saturday morning still unsure enough of his decision that he had jokingly proposed making a “March Madness” type bracket and flipping a coin repeatedly until he got a winner.

It never came to that, though, as Williams said he “followed his heart” and picked Duke.

Ranked a consensus No. 2 in the class of 2018 by most prep recruiting services, Williamson is a burly 6-foot-6 and 272 pounds with elite leaping ability. He has dominated his high school competition thoroughly, often putting them at the bottom half of windmill slams posted on Instagram and in various YouTube highlight compilations. I watched him play in person last February, during his junior year, and saw so many jaw-dropping dunks, I lost count.

All those widely-noticed videos of the player known as “Mt. Zion” accounted for much of Williamson’s fame. The rapper Drake and NFL star Odell Beckham have both publicly worn Williamson’s Spartanburg Day School No. 12 high school jersey. Sports Illustrated recently published a lengthy feature about the high school senior. He has been on ESPN as often as some sports anchors and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. By nearly all measures, he is the most-publicized high school basketball player since LeBron James.

Williamson is far from a perfect basketball player, however. His jumper – and, in particular, his 3-point shot – needs work. His conditioning will need to improve when he faces far better athletes in college. He is not in great shape at the moment, owing in part to a bruised foot that forced him to miss the first two months of his high school senior season (he has returned now).

Still, Williamson is widely considered a “one-and-done” player with the rare combination of size, explosiveness and ballhandling ability. If he does only play one year in college, he will enter the NBA draft in the summer of 2019 when he is still 18.

Williamson’s mother, Sharonda Sampson, ran track at Livingstone College in Salisbury and was a former high school sprinting state champion in South Carolina. She is now a middle-school teacher, although she took this year off from teaching. Williamson announced his collegiate choice on his mother’s birthday – a purposeful nod to the woman he called his “rock.”

His father, Lateef Williamson, played football at Livingstone as a defensive lineman – he had originally signed with N.C. State – but while in high school was recruited by the likes of Penn State, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Williamson revealed his choice by pulling a Duke cap under the table. He paused when he did so to maximize the dramatic effect. And while many people inside the Spartanburg gym probably would have liked Williamson to stay in-state, they applauded his decision loudly nevertheless.

Everybody wanted Williamson for obvious reasons. Lee Sartor, Williamson’s high school coach, has said that “Roy Williams told Zion that he was probably one of the best high school players he’s seen since Michael Jordan,” and other college hall of fame coaches were similarly effusive.

Williamson said he chose Coach K and Duke in part because Krzyzewski said he thought he could help Williamson build his “brand” as well as make him into a better player.

