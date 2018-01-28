East Lincoln jumps back into Observer Sweet 16 poll

East Lincoln is back in the Sweet 16 boys basketball poll.
The Mustangs have won nine straight games and improved to 16-4. They rejoin the poll at No. 16.
East Lincoln was ranked in preseason.
North Meck, Independence and Concord Cox Mill remain 1-3. With a lot of big games between ranked teams this week, expect changes to come.
Links to more content
Friday's Boys roundup— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 27, 2018
-Charlotte Catholic, Matt Ciccone () rolling like its 2016 all over again
-Providence Day coach makes history
-#BIG5 performers, Elevator
-Mallard Creek honors one of its greats
-Christian Laettner leads Garinger to rare winhttps://t.co/iuosPnt3T0 pic.twitter.com/KQQLQxKIQ9
Charlotte Latin, Kings Mountain stars among Observer-area players of the week
Sweet 16 girls basketball poll: lots of teams on long win streaks
Observer-area games of the week and full schedule
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs
1
North Mecklenburg (4A)
19-1
1
2
Independence (4A)
19-1
2
3
Concord Cox Mill (3A)
17-3
3
4
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
13-3
5
5
Rocky River (4A)
15-4
6
6
Butler (4A)
17-3
4
7
Marshville Forest Hills (2A)
17-2
8
8
Hickory (3A)
16-2
9
9
Olympic (4A)
15-3
11
10
Charlotte Christian (IND)
19-6
12
11
Providence Day (IND)
20-9
13
12
Salisbury (2A)
17-2
14
13
China Grove Carson (2A)
15-2
7
14
Lincoln Charter (1A)
16-4
16
15
Morganton Freedom (3A)
17-2
10
16
East Lincoln (2A)
16-4
NR
Dropped Out: Kings Mountain (3A, 15-5). Also receiving consideration: Ardrey Kell (4A, 16-4); Marion McDowell (3A, 17-4); Marvin Ridge (3A, 16-4); Lincolnton (2A, 15-3); Morganton Patton (2A, 15-5); R-S Central (2A, 15-5); Community School of Davidson (1A, 16-2); Fort Mill Nation Ford, SC (5A, 13-6)
