High School Sports

East Lincoln jumps back into Observer Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 28, 2018 09:55 PM

East Lincoln is back in the Sweet 16 boys basketball poll.

The Mustangs have won nine straight games and improved to 16-4. They rejoin the poll at No. 16.

East Lincoln was ranked in preseason.

North Meck, Independence and Concord Cox Mill remain 1-3. With a lot of big games between ranked teams this week, expect changes to come.

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs

1

North Mecklenburg (4A)

19-1

1

2

Independence (4A)

19-1

2

3

Concord Cox Mill (3A)

17-3

3

4

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

13-3

5

5

Rocky River (4A)

15-4

6

6

Butler (4A)

17-3

4

7

Marshville Forest Hills (2A)

17-2

8

8

Hickory (3A)

16-2

9

9

Olympic (4A)

15-3

11

10

Charlotte Christian (IND)

19-6

12

11

Providence Day (IND)

20-9

13

12

Salisbury (2A)

17-2

14

13

China Grove Carson (2A)

15-2

7

14

Lincoln Charter (1A)

16-4

16

15

Morganton Freedom (3A)

17-2

10

16

East Lincoln (2A)

16-4

NR

Dropped Out: Kings Mountain (3A, 15-5). Also receiving consideration: Ardrey Kell (4A, 16-4); Marion McDowell (3A, 17-4); Marvin Ridge (3A, 16-4); Lincolnton (2A, 15-3); Morganton Patton (2A, 15-5); R-S Central (2A, 15-5); Community School of Davidson (1A, 16-2); Fort Mill Nation Ford, SC (5A, 13-6)

