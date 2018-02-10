Friday’s Girls Roundup: Charlotte Latin, Providence Day share CISAA championship

Elevator
↑Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood: Scored her 1,000th career point in a 54-48 win over Monroe. Setliff finished with 21 points.
The 1,000th point shot for MOLLY SETLIFF!!!! Congrats and welcome to the club!! @molly_setliff @UCHOOPS @langstonwertzjr @skwahder pic.twitter.com/nsKPd8eEP2— Parkwood Girls Bball (@pwhsgrlsbball) February 10, 2018
↑Statesville Christian: beat North Hills Christian 64-19 to finish 30-0. Jordan Peters had 21 points and Jordan Ellis had 12. Peters scored her 1,000th point in the game and the Lady Lions set a school record for wins.
↑Myers Park: Mustangs girls won their third straight game with a 68-62 win over Independence. Ariyanna Brown and Taylor Henderson had 17 each for the Mustangs (17-7, 12-2) who have only lost to Sweet 16 No. 1 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge in Southwestern 4A play. Braylon Milton had 22 for Independence (12-12, 6-8).
↑Concord First Assembly: Limited Hickory Grove to 12 points in three quarters of a 46-25 win in the MAC Tournament championship game. Shamani Stafford had 17 points and three steals for the Eagles (23-6), who won their 15th straight game.
↑Destiny Lewis, Butler: Career-high 24 points, plus six steals, in a 76-36 win over East Meck. Teammates Payton Sutton (16 points, 10 assists, eight steals), Michaela Lane (14 points, seven steals, seven rebounds) and freshman Nia Nelson (11 points, five steals, five rebounds) had strong games for the Bulldogs.
Spotlight Game: Latin shares CISAA with Providence Day
After ending Providence Day’s 110-game conference win streak last month, the Hawks kept winning and beat Concord Cannon 52-13 Friday to gain a share of the league championship. UNC recruit Claudia Dickey had 10 points and 10 assists and Kathryn Vandiver scored her 1,000th point for Latin (18-7, 9-1). The Hawks have won 10 straight.
Providence Day (23-6, 9-1) won its fourth straight game with a 57-31 win at Charlotte Country Day. UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd had 24 points. Nina-Simone Clark had 12 and Andi Levitz 11.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill: 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals in a 73-41 win over rival Northwestern. Teammate Makenna Thompson had 21 points, three steals and three assists for the Bearcats, No. 7 in the Sweet 16.
Breya Busby, United Faith: 31 points, 13 steals, three rebounds and three assists in a 58-10 win over Woodlawn Christian. Busby is a freshman.
A’Lea Gilbert, Jadin Gladden, South Meck: In a 49-38 win over Providence, Gilbert finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Gladden had 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: In a 73-35 win over Mooresville, Smith finished with 27 points, eight steals, five rebounds, three assists and a block.
Mackenzie Starnes, South Caldwell: 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals in a 57-42 win over Alexander Central. She made 4-of-9 3-point attempts.
