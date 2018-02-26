Rocky River sophomore Jaden Springer is the Southwestern 4A all-conference player of the year
High School Sports

Jaden Springer, Nia Daniel named Southwestern 4A players of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 26, 2018 09:15 PM

Rocky River sophomore Jaden Springer is the Southwestern 4A all-conference boys basketball player of the year.

The awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.

Independence coach Preston Davis was named coach of the year. Despite losing all five starters from a 22-7 team a year ago, Davis led the Patriots to an unbeaten run through a league that has three teams among the final four on the western side of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoff braket.

Independence (28-1) moved to No. 1 in the Sweet 16 this week and is chasing its first state championship since 1997. The Patriots play host to Olympic in a state quarterfinal Tuesday.

Springer has also led his team to the quarterfinals. Rocky River will play Butler Tuesday. This season, Springer has emerged as a top 15 national recruit and is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds.

▪ Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel is the all-conference girls player of the year. Daniel, a junior committed to North Carolina, helped the lead the Ragin’ Bulls to a 26-2 record and a conference championship. Hickory Ridge was ranked No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll for several weeks this season.

The co-coaches of the year are Independence’s Lauren Galvani, daughter of North Meck coach Duane Lewis, and Shatorie Jones of Rocky River.

Galvani led Independence to a 13-12 record. It was the school’s first winning season and most wins since 2009. Independence won 12 games total over the previous five years. At Rocky River, Jones led the Ravens to a 10-15 record this season.

Southwestern 4A Boys All-Conference team

JADEN SPRINGER- ROCKY RIVER (PLAYER OF THE YEAR)

PRESTON DAVIS- INDEPENDENCE (COACH OF THE YEAR)

DJ LITTLE- BUTLER

GERRELLE GATES- BUTLER

RAQUAN BROWN- BUTLER

JAMARIUS BURTON- INDEPENDENCE

ANDRA MCKEE- INDEPENDENCE

MATT SMITH- INDEPENDENCE

JOHN INGRAM- MYERS PARK

CALEB MCREED- MYERS PARK

JOSH MASSEY- PORTER RIDGE

JORDAN CAMPBELL- ROCKY RIVER

Southwestern 4A Girls All-Conference team

NIA DANIEL- HICKORY RIDGE (PLAYER OF THE YEAR)

LAUREN GALVANI- INDEPENDENCE; SHOTORIE JONES- ROCKY RIVER (CO-COACH OF THE YEAR

MICHAELA LANE- BUTLER

PAYTON SUTTON- BUTLER

MORGAN KELSON- EAST MECKLENBURG

GABBY SMITH- HICKORY RIDGE

RINNAH GREEN- HICKORY RIDGE

REIGAN RICHARDSON- HICKORY RIDGE

BRAYLYN MILTON- INDEPENDENCE

ARIYANNA BROWN- MYERS PARK

TAYLOR HENDERSON- MYERS PARK

ANDRESIA ALEXANDER- ROCKY RIVER

