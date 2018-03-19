Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore named N.C. coaches player of the year; all-state team announced

Concord Cox Mill junior Wendell Moore is the 2017-18 N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-state boys high school player of the year.
The coaches association, comprised of public school coaches throughout the state, released its all-state team Monday. Private school players are not eligible. The N.C Independent Schools released its all-state teams last month (click to see).
Moore, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 25 points and eight rebounds this season. He led his team to a second straight N.C. 3A state championship and repeated as state finals MVP. He scored his 2,000th point this season and holds more than 15 Division I offers, from schools including Duke, Kansas and North Carolina.
LINK: Here’s why Duke, UNC and Kansas want Wendell Moore, and why other top schools do, too
Never miss a local story.
Moore was joined on the all-star team by several Observer-area stars.
Cox Mill’s Rechon Black, a North Carolina recruit, and Rocky River sophomore Jaden Springer made first team. Independence’s Jamarius Burton, MVP of the state 4A championship game, Kings Mountain’s Adrian Delph and Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson made second team. Burton is uncommitted. Delph (Appalachian State) and Tyson (Clemson) haev already signed.
NCBCA All-State Team
First Team
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill, Jr.
Jayden Gardner, Wake Forest Heritage, Sr.
Rechon Black, Cox Mill, Sr.
Kenny Dye, Jacksonville Northside, Sr.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River, So.
Second Team
Jamarius Burton, Independence, Sr.
Isaiah Bigelow, Greensboro Smith, Sr.
Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain, Sr.
Hunter Tyson, Piedmont, Sr.
Davien Williamson, W-S Prep, Sr.
Third Team
Shykiem Phillips, South Central, Jr.
Jalen Cone, Walkertown, So.
Imajae Dodd, Winterville Greene Central, Jr.
Jaylen Alston, Eastern Guilford, Sr.
Jaylen Richard, Durham Jordan, Sr.
Player of the year: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill
Coach of the year: Tony Marshburn, Jacksonville Northside
Comments