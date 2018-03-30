Observer All-Region boys: Cabarrus County stars co-players of year; top coach from Union County

Two nationally ranked boys’ basketball players and a history-making coach headline the 2017-18 Charlotte Observer All-Region team.
The team is comprised of the top boys’ basketball players in the Observer’s coverage zone who play for schools outside Mecklenburg County. An All-Mecklenburg boys’ team will be announced for players inside Mecklenburg County.
Two Cabarrus County teens share the player of the year award: Cox Mill junior Wendell Moore and 2016-17 All-Region Player of the Year Jairus Hamilton of Cannon School. The coach of the year is Marshville Forest Hill’s Matt Sides.
Sides led the Yellow Jackets to their first N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state championship. Forest Hills had not been to the championship game in 54 years. The Yellow Jackets finished 30-2 after a thrilling 63-59 win over Greene Central in the state finals.
Hamilton, a Boston College recruit, is a 6-foot-8, 230-pound small forward. He repeats as Observer Player of the Year after averaging 28.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals. He was a McDonald’s All-American nominee, a three-time all-conference pick. Hamilton is a top 100 recruit in the class of 2018.
Moore, who repeated as the N.C. public school coaches state player of the year, led Cox Mill to a repeat N.C. 3A state championship. A 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior guard, Moore averaged 25 points and eight rebounds this season. He has scholarship offers from Duke, Kansas and North Carolina among others. Moore is a top 50 recruit in the class of 2019.
Moore is among 24 players from the class of 2019 invited by USA Basketball to compete in a series of events at this weekend’s college basketball Final Four in San Antonio.
USA Basketball’s "Next Generation Sunday Program" is designed to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Final Four from a player’s perspective, attend games and play on the Final Four court. Moore was one of three N.C. players invited, joining Arden Christ School guard Jalen Lecque and Fayetteville Trinity Christian’s Joey Baker, a Duke recruit.
The NCAA will provide hotel accommodations and plane tickets for the event.
Note: The All-Region boys’ team was selected by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards. Eligible players played on schools within the Observer’s coverage area that belong to recognized high school athletic associations. Players had to be nominated by their coach to receive consideration.
Charlotte Observer All-Region Boys Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain, 6-3, Sr., G: Appalachian State signee averaged 22.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.7 steals. Was conference player of the year.
Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon School, 6-8, Sr., F: Three-time all-conference pick, McDonald’s All-American nominee averaged 28.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals. Boston College recruit.
Nate Hinton, Gaston Day, 6-6, Sr., G: Averaged 19.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and four steals, leading his team to the NCISAA 2A state finals. All-conference pick signed with Houston.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill, 6-6, Jr., G: Three-time all-district selection averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, powering Cox Mill to back-to-back NCHSAA 3A state championships.
Hunter Tyson, Piedmont, 6-8, Sr., F: Clemson signee is Union County’s all-time leading scorer (2,131 points). This season averaged 27 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists.
SECOND TEAM
Rechon “Leaky” Black, Concord Cox Mill, 6-8, Sr., G
Caleb Mauldin, West Rowan, 6-8, Sr, F/C
Quan McCluney, Gaston Day, 6-6, Sr., F
Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter, 5-9, Sr, G
Nas Tyson, Marshville Forest Hills, 6-1, Jr., G
THIRD TEAM
Fletcher Abee, Freedom, 6-2, Jr., G
Sidney Dollar, East Lincoln, 6-4, Jr., F
Zeb Graham, Nation Ford, 6-0, Jr., G
Jamarius Hairston, Carson, 6-4, Sr., F
Jai Rorie, Forest Hills, 5-9, Jr., G
